Witness the pure anguish on the little boy’s face. He is clearly confused and agitated. He cannot understand why all these faceless grown-ups who are supposed to protect him, are forcibly injecting him with something, whilst taking photographs of the occasion.

He will not be aware that he has been chosen to be a part of the latest propaganda drive by the innately evil and the useful idiots at the helm of Thailand’s public ‘health’.

The boy may grow up with chronic health conditions, resulting from a weakened immune system, and ultimately a shortened lifespan. He may seek justice, answers and truth. If any of the quintuple-boosted ‘health professionals’ in this most disturbing photograph of the scamdemic are still alive at such a time, let us hope they are unmasked and tried in a court of law.

The parents of the child, although indefensible in their part, have been manipulated with propaganda designed to manufacture public opinion, consent, and right-think.

The caption on the photograph alarmingly claims that 300,000 children (aged six months to four years old) have been registered for the experimental gene therapy. Three hundred thousand lives potentially ruined. In the future, three hundred thousand broken families, tormented and racked with guilt as the years roll on and the truth dam breaks on what they did to their own flesh and blood.

A mixed bag from the comments section:

It speaks volumes for how hoodwinked and shielded from reality the kingdom of Thailand is, when the damned Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul comes out with such bold & fabricated pronouncements as:

"Toddlers, who have a high risk of getting infected, haven't been able to get vaccinated until now. So as soon as the situation changed, we didn't hesitate to order shots for them…”

“Vaccinating toddlers will also make their parents feel safer when taking them to kindergarten, he added. He said the ministry was able to save 120 million baht from its budget by switching some orders...”

A misguided parent was quoted as saying:

"She's already been infected with it once," Ms Mathana said. "So we thought it safer to get her vaccinated. Now she can go to school and we don't have to worry. Yes, we have some concerns about possible possible side-effects, but we see this as the lesser of two evils."

It is heart-wrenching to read such statements from both the evil incarnate health minister, and the completely oblivious duped parent of a now genetically modified and likely soon-to-be immunocompromised child.

Maybe one of them has seen this and the other won’t hear about it until 2024:

Mrs. Creed and I will put out another article in Thai script outlining all the ‘revelations’ from the lamestream media over the past month on how unsafe and ineffective the gene therapy goop is now acknowledged to be.

We can all only do what we can do. We must accept the things we cannot control, and focus on the things we can influence to affect change.

Here, COVID cult country rages on with a booster bonanza for all. Business is still booming for the depopulation centers around Bangkok.

We can merely show the disillusioned ones the path to truth and reality, yet they must choose to walk that path themselves.

*Edit: I’ve found a new site for working QR code linking to the Robert Malone speech warning on injecting children with the C19 shot (we added Thai subtitles):

