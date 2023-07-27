As there are lots of agendas in the air throughout Thailand, I’ve compiled several stories which I think are worthy of your attention. Both for the outside world peeking in, and for readers based in Thailand who might’ve missed something.

🥽Metaverse malarkey and AI worship

I’m sick of hearing about these online metaverse utopias. They steal from you the real, and sell back to you the fake. Billboards cover the walls of the underground MRT stations (Bangkok), marketing kiddie metaverses to the infants still being forcibly masked by their new normal parents, wandering around in a speechless, cognitively undeveloped trance.

There is no question that there is definitely something to the metaverse in the gaming market. “It’s not crazy, as the real world becomes ever bleaker, a new digital world offers a place to reconnect,” says Lucaz Lee, founder of Affyn, an AR Metaverse Mobile Game startup. They raised in early round funding last January.

Got it, the world is bleak and miserable, we can’t afford food, or electricity for aircon or heating, depending on where you are, so just plug your cerebral cortex into the virtual wonderland, get an IV drip of vitamins pumped in, and waste your life away along with your atrophied body.

I see a business opportunity down the line to open up clinics for new normal / phone obsessed / virtual reality loving mental cabbages who have become quasi-lobotomised and semi-retarded.

I’d use some bots to put up virtual billboards around the metaverse:

Are you ready to go back?

Do you remember what life was like before?

Have you ever seen a 7-tier waterfall in the real?

I’d open up outdoor adventurous pursuit activity centers, with the aim of rehabilitating the technologically damaged masses. Convince them that the great outdoors and mother nature is more beautiful and wondrous than any imitation online. Strictly no devices - if the staff catch any persistent techies retrieving a small hidden phone from their prison wallet, they’d get 3 strikes then they’d be out!

As soon as a vehicle stops at the traffic lights at Wong Sawang intersection, a loud alarm goes off, followed by a pre-recorded announcement in Thai, saying "Please don't obstruct the zebra crossing. Thank you." That said, the pictures will only serve as a warning for the time being, as authorities have no plan to prosecute offenders caught by the AI-assisted cameras during the trial period, he said. Those who intentionally run a red light, however, will be prosecuted if they are caught by the cameras.

The enthusiasm for AI abounded by the authorities has seen an influx of CCTV video analytics installed in cameras throughout Bangkok. I see the appeal for use at zebra crossings. “Right of way” does not exist here. In crossing the road when you see the little green man telling you it’s safe, it actually means run like hell and check traffic from 360 degrees because the overwhelming majority of motorists simply do not give a f***.

Plentiful reporting on this AI-camera integration making waves to stop people jumping red lights, driving down the street the wrong way etc, with the threat of not being able to renew their licenses. It is the thin edge of the wedge. The laws are not enforced by the police, every offense has a buy-out bribe price which is common knowledge. AI allows the police to take it even easier. Once the motorists have been “cracked down” upon, I bet you my last fiat dollar that the cameras will come for the pedestrians.

China style social credit system incoming, facial recognition, big brother is watching and scoring you. In real time. You have been warned.

👨‍⚕️ C-19 boosters pushed, unvaxxed dying off (allegedly), vax volunteers wanted (pin cushion guinea pigs)

Asked about the increasing number of people developing symptoms of long covid, including chronic coughing, Dr Opas said long covid is not an official term. The World Health Organisation had never mentioned long covid, he said. He said the Public Health Ministry continued giving people Covid-19 vaccinations, especially those in the "608 group" (elderly, chronically ill or pregnant). In general, people infected with Covid-19 these days had no serious symptoms. "Most people do not want to get booster shots for fear of unwanted effects, but I can guarantee that the covid vaccine is safe and useful," he said.

Dr. Opas is the Thai fauci. Long covid looks like c-19 injection injury. They love using this photo of the abused masked child being given hand sanitiser in multiple articles.

When my wife and I picked up her 10 year old cousin from school he was masked, along with all the other kids. We asked him if he was forced to wear it at school, and he said he was. He hates wearing the mask and is a brave little dissident chap. I understand the silent war is still being waged on children in all schools throughout Thailand - would love to hear from any readers that can cite otherwise. The future generations are being molded into drone-like subservient automatons. Parents ardently believe they are protecting their kids, not abusing them via the muzzling. It’s rotten to the core.

Other articles have been published throughout July pushing boosters for the fall, and always claim that most dying are unvaxxed. No links, no source data, just “experts said” and asking readers to take it at face value. Any comments posting truth are scrubbed within hours by moderators.

Nice pharma ads eh? Link to article.

Meanwhile, eight people died from Covid-19 last week, all of whom were either senior citizens over 60, had an underlying medical condition which aggravated the infection, were unvaccinated or had their last booster shot over three months ago, he said. The warning is based on the fact that over the past six months, the number of new infections has steadily fallen as the number of booster doses administered increased, he said.

Right. Pull the other one. Everything is inverted and the truth continues to be shrouded in a black monsoon cloud; thunder roars, lightning flashes, bread & circuses prevail, political clashes. Mesmerised. Catatonic. Stupefied. Subdued. Compliant.

Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine is recruiting volunteers to take part in a new study aimed at assessing the efficacy of the Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine in protecting against new sub-variants of the Omicron virus and whether or not it should be recommended as an alternative booster shot in Thailand.

Inject me harder, oh benevolent governmental protectorate! Fancy signing up to do your bit? Greater good. In this together. #NobodyIsSafeUntilEverybodyIsSafe.

They could take a leaf (or a branch, or a tree, or a forest) out of Fauci’s book.

Step 1: Enlist volunteers and do not tell them of potential adverse risks.

Step 2: Mix in other adjuvants and live viruses with the experimental vax so that no single culprit can be blamed for ADR / SAE.

Step 3: Smear any scientists or researchers who become whistleblowers by hiring in house principal investigators and WHO affiliates to rush out another (non peer -reviewed) paper and insist it is safe and effective.

Step 4: Double down and hold a press conference telling the world you are proud to offer “technical assistance” in rolling out said vax to even more locations. Also explain that it would be “unethical to withhold these life-saving vaccines from control group participants” - voila, trail of carnage covered, and ca-ching! 🧑‍⚕️🤑

✈️Airport amputation

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has concluded that a collapsed plate on a moving walkway caused a woman to fall and her leg to be severed at Don Mueang airport last month. AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said on Wednesday that investigation found that the moving walkway between Gates 4 and 5 of the second domestic terminal had a problem when one of its metal plates became detached from its frame, creating an opening. Consequently a traveller fell into the mechanism and was seriously injured, said Mr Kerati, referring to the incident that happened at 8.21am on June 29. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who was about to board a flight to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The woman had to endure an emergency amputation of her left leg above the knee by medical personnel at the scene before being rushed to the nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital where her condition was stabilised.

Can you even imagine? An earlier article tried to blame the woman’s suitcase. Such is the blame game in the land of zero preventative maintenance and wait until something goes terribly wrong before taking action mindset.

I’ve noticed little maintenance men climbing in and out of frozen escalators all over Bangkok throughout July. I guess the panic has set in and malls need to be seen doing something. I always take the stairs within the Skytrain and MRT stations for some extra exercise, but now there’s another reason to be ready to jump to safety in order to avoid becoming mincemeat. Amazing Thailand.

💉Vax pact with SK bioscience

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has bolstered its partnership with SK bioscience of South Korea to enhance regional vaccine security, starting with the production of influenza vaccines scheduled for availability next year. She said the Korean company would contribute its expertise and technical know-how to augment Thailand’s manufacturing standards, with the goal of attaining World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualification. “We have seen strong potential from the GPO and the Thai government for working together on regionalising the vaccine manufacturing method,” he said. “Our close cooperation on vaccine research and manufacturing will finally help strengthen vaccine security in Southeast Asia.”

Rejoice! Improved iatrogenocide vaccine security throughout the land.

‘Magic words’ soundboard check:

Bolstered ❤️

Enhance 💛

Expertise 💚

Augment 💙

WHO 💘

Potential 💜

Partnership 🤍

Strengthen 💔

Security 💝

“Look into my eyes, don’t look around the eyes, into the eyes, and you’re under!”

🍳Frying pan - fire situation in Thai politics🗳️

As I have covered previously (here and here), the will-he-won’t-he-be-next-PM Pita does seem to be of the globalist stripes, with his chatter on climate change and diversity nonsense. Unfortunately, as the upper echelons of Thai political cobras are “rug-pulling” Pita (or is it all pre-agreed and orchestrated theatrics?🤔), the now seemingly likely incoming government of Pheu Thai have their own globalist dance to cut some moves on the dystopian dancefloor.

Pheu Thai's election pledges included a 10,000-baht "digital money" giveaway in which every Thai aged 16 and older will get a new savings account and a digital wallet connected to his or her ID. The 10,000-baht giveaway is aimed at stimulating spending in local communities in the first six months, with the help of blockchain technology that will ensure the money is spent within a 4-kilometre radius of the recipients' registered address in an effort to spur the local economy.

Um, well colour me a paranoid fringe conspiracy theorist, but, but, doesn’t that sound like a CBDC (launched on 1st July already) using geo-fencing to force ‘help’ people to buy certain products at specified locales, maybe within pre-programmed expiring timeframes? I’m not sure it will spur on the economy, but it might well spur on and speed up subjugation and the severance of individual sovereignty!

But what the hell do I know? I’m just a stupid tin-foil hat wearing foreigner with a box of popcorn.

I don’t write this stack for monetisation. All content remains free for all readers. I write about what interests me and I write because it is a therapeutic outlet in a society forced to accept insanity.

Any donations are much appreciated and paid subscribers have my eternal gratitude.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger, often bittersweet whilst musing on totalitarian dystopia.

