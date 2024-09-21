We’ll do this edition in headlines and pictures only, as I’ve collated too many articles since the last Thailand news roundup to write a blurb about them all without this turning into a thesis.

Thaiand’s former deputy PM. No charges have been brought against him. Swept under the rug.

Commenters on The Bangkok Post articles refer to these cases as “The Bangkok / Pattaya Flying Club”.

]. Pollution weaponised, fires started via arson, all to usher in climate ‘public health crisis’ and climate lockdowns.

Solutions and Proposals:

Thaksin suggested that the Ministry of Finance should work with the Bank of Thailand to align monetary and fiscal policies while respecting the central bank’s independence.

He proposed the use of digital wallets to stimulate the economy, introduce new technology to the public, and eventually integrate them with government services.

Digital wallets can hit three targets with one bullet:

Stimulate the economy: Digital wallets are backed by blockchain technology and smart contracts, which allow for precise control and use in different areas. “The economy will flourish across the country.”

Educate the Thai people about technology: “It’s not difficult.”

In the future, they can be used for all government services. The government may also issue bonds and sell them to retail investors through digital wallets.

If there is opposition and misunderstanding about digital wallets, the format may change.

It could start by targeting 13.5 million vulnerable people and 1 million people with disabilities, totaling 14.5 million people, to stimulate the economy with over 100 billion baht in September.

In October, when the new budget is released, nearly 30 million people who have registered will also receive benefits.

Digital wallets can stimulate the economy more accurately than cash, as some people may spend cash in ways that stimulate the economy less effectively or with a lower multiplier effect.

To restructure industries, we must attract investment. The former Prime Minister cited NVIDIA, a technology company that is expanding opportunities in semiconductors. Thailand should position itself as the safest haven for the industry.

“Anyone who wants to sell to China, America, or Europe can set up in Thailand without any problems,” as we do not face geopolitical issues.

There is significant interest in establishing data centers in Thailand, but challenges remain regarding electricity costs and clean energy.

With Chinese EVs entering the market, I suggest Thailand becomes a production hub for right-hand drive vehicles.

Regarding the automotive industry ecosystem, as combustion vehicles are phased out, we need to negotiate to ensure Chinese electric vehicles use Thai components or local content.

China is developing and launching a large number of satellites; Thailand should negotiate to collaborate.

Thai SMEs are struggling because they are too similar to each other, leading to market domination by Chinese products. We need to improve and design products to be more unique to compete, while also ensuring protection and fairness.

Promote “soft power” in all forms, including e-sports, art, fashion, and Thai cuisine.

Enhance agriculture and improve production efficiency to increase profitability.

Increase potential from tourism by expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport; given Thailand’s location, there are still many opportunities.

Develop “Entertainment Complexes,” with casino areas comprising no more than 10% of the space. Each investment would exceed 100 billion baht.

Large-scale public investments must address systemic issues, such as flood and drought problems. One proposal is to reclaim land in Bang Khun Thian and Pak Nam to reduce congestion in Bangkok and increase green space, allowing only electric trains to operate in the area. This would also help prevent flooding in Bangkok.

Connect the world with high-speed rail from Bangkok to Nong Khai, which must be completed to link with China’s Silk Road initiative.

Implement the 20-baht electric train fare by charging tolls on cars in the capital and creating an infrastructure fund to improve traffic systems.

Manage resources and resolve maritime boundary disputes with neighboring countries to achieve the best benefits for the people.

Establish Thailand as a financial center by inviting global banks to set up in the country for international transactions, while Thai banks should set up branches abroad to enjoy reciprocal rights.

Amend laws on foreign land ownership with rules that benefit both economic growth and access for Thai citizens.

Online gambling causes a massive outflow of Thai money; we need to manage taxes and ensure that the benefits are used, particularly in education.

Make the tax system fairer and more competitive for both living and working, by systematically managing value-added tax.

Reform the bureaucracy to reduce public spending and the number of personnel, utilizing more technology.

Acknowledging Reality:

“We live in a capitalist system. Whether we like it or not, it’s a capitalist economy. But many capitalist economies have collapsed because of a lack of compassion.”

“If there is no compassion for those who are less fortunate, it will be difficult for the country to grow, and it will grow in a crippled way.”

“Before I finish, I’d like to ask one thing: I want Thais to love one another. We are all Thai. I’ve been through the most, seen both hell and heaven in the same lifetime.”

“Today, if you ask why I can get along with this person or that person, I consider the past as the past. It’s not that I’ve forgotten—I remember everything—but I want to live in the present and the future. I want to see Thais united.”

“I love this country and want to see it prosper. I’m ready to support both the public and private sectors from behind the scenes. If anyone needs my advice, you’ll have to buy me a coffee, and I’ll drop by for a chat.”..