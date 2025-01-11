🗞️Thailand News Roundup: Chinese Police Hit The Streets & Biometric Airport 'Upgrades'
I’ve compiled several stories which I think are worthy of your attention. Both for the outside world peeking in, and for readers based in Thailand who might have missed something.
Bangkok's latest 'volunteer' police officers are all Chinese nationals. Govt officials salivate at biometric readers at airports. WHO facility is in the works for more safe & effective drugs. Bird flu outbreak gets
predicted scheduled by MSM. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announces completely innocuous plan to spray 300 tonnes of dry ice to solve the pollution season’s particle matter crisis.
POLICE VOLUNTEER PROGRAM HAS ALL CHINESE NATIONAL PARTICIPANTS
Why would Chinese (mainland?) nationals be the only nationalities in Bangkok’s latest ‘volunteer’ police program? Why would they pay 38,000 THB for the privilege? Why are they walking around in a different police uniform to Thai police officers, yet wearing Thai police insignia? Weird and unsettling.
AIRPORT BIOMETRICS ARE JUST SO
CONVENIENT TECHNOCRATIC
Airports of Thailand (AoT) will improve its biometric identification systems to speed up service times at the airport.
AoT director Kerati Kijmanawat on Wednesday said the system has been implemented in the six major international airports operated by AoT: the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports.
[…]
Mr Kerati said the data showed the number of passengers and flights had recovered to normal after the aviation business faced challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Oh?
I will report back upon my next airport adventure, when I shall prompt the nearest human employee with “Kor hai-borigan-Manut dai mai krap?” = “I would like the human service please, is that possible?” - To check my ID matches my face. Just you wait ‘til the ole social credit scoring and carbon credit scoring goes live along with the vaxxxxinaaaaation record databases allll connected to digital ID - I won’t get past the friggin’ check-in desk, I tell thee!
Some article comments:
Anyone who doesn’t think airport biometrics are amazing, inevitable, and wholly necessary, is probably, um, far right? Right? 🤫
WHO FACILITY GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified the Government Pharmaceutical Organization's (GPO) facility in Pathum Thani under the WHO Prequalification Programme (WHO PQ) for manufacturing the antiretroviral drug Efavirenz.
GPO director Mingkwan Suphanpong said certification of the facility, the fist in Thailand and the Asean region to have received WHO PQ certification, means Efavirenz tablets manufactured by the GPO remain on the WHO Prequalified List.
In 2018, the WHO approved GPO's request to register the drug on its list after the GPO submitted an application in 2016.
[…]
Efavirenz is prescribed to all HIV-infected people when they are diagnosed with the virus and it is often prescribed in combination with tenofovir/emtricitabine in adults, adolescents and children.
Efavirenz is also used in combination with other antiretroviral agents as part of an expanded post-exposure prophylaxis regimen to reduce the risk of HIV infection in people exposed to a significant risk.
Would Efavirenz be geared towards people with VAIDS too? Oops.
CHEMICAL SPRAYING TO SOLVE POLLUTION
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is stepping up efforts to solve the dust problem in the capital, which is expected to stay at present high levels until next month.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Saturday that during his visit to the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Centre on Jan 3, talks were held about creating atmospheric openings to disperse harmful dust particles.
He said the effort is backed by scientific research and will involve a team of specialists from the centre as well as support from PTT Plc, which will contribute 300 tonnes of dry ice for the operation.
In a completely unrelated tangent, I recall a DOD showman talking about how to hypothetically simulate pandemics by spraying chemical agents around. It’s probably nothing…
Also….
An American friend who is in town, told me his friend in Maui, Hawaii, sent him an article from this Substack with the message “Look! This guy in Bangkok reports on Thailand news roundups”. This piece is for you, dear reader - knowing the global reach of Creed Speech gave me a much needed little boost! (Not a C19 booster, just to be clear).
Have a wonderful weekend all you freedom loving thugs.
At this point it's heresy to even question the idea of the government running airport security checkpoints, but it has no business being involved at all. The TSA in the US always has huge miss rates when it's tested with fake contraband, with well over half of banned items getting through. But they're totally on top of your shampoo and toenail clippers because safety.
The airlines should be running their own security. They'd compete for top scores and use that as a selling point to gain and keep customers. They'd also be more likely to be rational about things like nail trimmers because they have a vested interest in their planes not blowing up. The government has a vested interest in training people to tolerate invasions of privacy, assploding irrationality, and general fuckery for "safety." And as someone who used to work for a cargo airline and spent some time around the passenger-free points of airports, I can tell you that the last place anyone with a brain would use to get bombs and weapons onto passenger planes is through passenger security checkpoints. I used to watch the catering trucks drive in and out through the airport gates as they came and went from the food service companies. They're not screened. Their cargoes aren't searched. No one even opens the door for a cursory glance into the back to see if there's a commando force in there. Those trucks pull right up to the aircraft and load the catering carts directly onto them. Am I the only one who sees the possibilities there for getting weapons and bombs onto airplanes? There's only one reason for government to be in charge of airport and airline security, and that's to train people to tolerate *anything* if it's sold as being for their safety.
I'm not saying that the kakistocracy was playing a long game decades ago when it insisted on taking over security. They're not that smart. But they have the animal cunning to take advantage of an opening when it's given to them, too, and nothing shuts people up faster and gets them to bend over farther than airport "security."