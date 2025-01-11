Bangkok's latest 'volunteer' police officers are all Chinese nationals. Govt officials salivate at biometric readers at airports. WHO facility is in the works for more safe & effective drugs. Bird flu outbreak gets predicted scheduled by MSM. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announces completely innocuous plan to spray 300 tonnes of dry ice to solve the pollution season’s particle matter crisis.

POLICE VOLUNTEER PROGRAM HAS ALL CHINESE NATIONAL PARTICIPANTS

Why would Chinese (mainland?) nationals be the only nationalities in Bangkok’s latest ‘volunteer’ police program? Why would they pay 38,000 THB for the privilege? Why are they walking around in a different police uniform to Thai police officers, yet wearing Thai police insignia? Weird and unsettling.

AIRPORT BIOMETRICS ARE JUST SO CONVENIENT TECHNOCRATIC

Airports of Thailand (AoT) will improve its biometric identification systems to speed up service times at the airport. AoT director Kerati Kijmanawat on Wednesday said the system has been implemented in the six major international airports operated by AoT: the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports. […] Mr Kerati said the data showed the number of passengers and flights had recovered to normal after the aviation business faced challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oh?

I will report back upon my next airport adventure, when I shall prompt the nearest human employee with “Kor hai-borigan-Manut dai mai krap?” = “I would like the human service please, is that possible?” - To check my ID matches my face. Just you wait ‘til the ole social credit scoring and carbon credit scoring goes live along with the vaxxxxinaaaaation record databases allll connected to digital ID - I won’t get past the friggin’ check-in desk, I tell thee!

Some article comments:

Anyone who doesn’t think airport biometrics are amazing, inevitable, and wholly necessary, is probably, um, far right? Right? 🤫

WHO FACILITY GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified the Government Pharmaceutical Organization's (GPO) facility in Pathum Thani under the WHO Prequalification Programme (WHO PQ) for manufacturing the antiretroviral drug Efavirenz. GPO director Mingkwan Suphanpong said certification of the facility, the fist in Thailand and the Asean region to have received WHO PQ certification, means Efavirenz tablets manufactured by the GPO remain on the WHO Prequalified List. In 2018, the WHO approved GPO's request to register the drug on its list after the GPO submitted an application in 2016. […] Efavirenz is prescribed to all HIV-infected people when they are diagnosed with the virus and it is often prescribed in combination with tenofovir/emtricitabine in adults, adolescents and children. Efavirenz is also used in combination with other antiretroviral agents as part of an expanded post-exposure prophylaxis regimen to reduce the risk of HIV infection in people exposed to a significant risk.

Would Efavirenz be geared towards people with VAIDS too? Oops.

CHEMICAL SPRAYING TO SOLVE POLLUTION

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is stepping up efforts to solve the dust problem in the capital, which is expected to stay at present high levels until next month. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Saturday that during his visit to the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Centre on Jan 3, talks were held about creating atmospheric openings to disperse harmful dust particles. He said the effort is backed by scientific research and will involve a team of specialists from the centre as well as support from PTT Plc, which will contribute 300 tonnes of dry ice for the operation.

In a completely unrelated tangent, I recall a DOD showman talking about how to hypothetically simulate pandemics by spraying chemical agents around. It’s probably nothing…

[ODYSEE LINK]

Also….

An American friend who is in town, told me his friend in Maui, Hawaii, sent him an article from this Substack with the message “Look! This guy in Bangkok reports on Thailand news roundups”. This piece is for you, dear reader - knowing the global reach of Creed Speech gave me a much needed little boost! (Not a C19 booster, just to be clear).

Have a wonderful weekend all you freedom loving thugs.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

