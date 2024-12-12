What on earth is happening in Thailand? These violent incidents are being reported on more and more often. From domestic violence amongst relatives, to lovers’ quarrels that turn nasty, to neighbourly disputes ending in death - I have documented the alarming rise in these kinds of stories being reported on throughout Thailand. I have cited Mark Crispin Miller’s work and the potential plausibility of people ‘becoming violent suddenly’ as a result of the C19 injections ravaging their brains - as well as the socioeconomic hardship we find ourselves in, living in Thailand, which surely exacerbates desperation and reaction to one’s challenging circumstances.

HOSPITAL DEATH PROTOCOLS GO KINETIC

SI SA KET - A 31-year-old patient suffering from alcohol withdrawal died after allegedly being brutalised by staff at the hospital where he was being treated. An autopsy revealed he died from a head injury caused by a hard object, according to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. The patient, Sa-ard Bunla, was a heavy drinker. He had abruptly stopped drinking and after two days began having seizures, according to his father, Thongsuk Kaewraksa. However, about 3am on Dec 7 hospital staff had informed Mr Thongsuk that his son needed to be moved to the psychiatric section. The reason given was he talked incoherently and did not sleep, and was on his phone all night. A recording from the security camera in the shared ward Sa-ard was staying in was made public by Thai media. The patient was seen walking toward the door and trying to leave the room. Two male staffers then arrived, grabbed hold of him and tried to manhandle him back into the room. The recording showed them slamming Sa-ard to the floor. One of them punched the patient on his head several times. Two female staff arrived to help and together they tried to handcuff the patient while pressing him to the ground. Mr Thongsuk said he heard the attack occurring in the room but he was not allowed to go in there. He asked staff if they were overdoing it, and was told it was normal, he said. About 6am, Mr Thongsuk visited his son in the room and found him tied to the bed, with injuries all over his body. At 8pm, Sa-ard was pronounced dead. The two male staff have already been suspended from work and the hospital is now investigating and establishing the facts surrounding his passing, Dr Thanong Weerasangpong of Si Sa Ket Provincial Public Health, said.

CCTV recording:

As in-patients at hospitals, not only do we need to worry about hospital death protocols with do not resuscitate (DNR) notices and other horrendous ‘practices’ as documented here - we now need to worry about having our heads bashed in by the staff on duty. Unbelievable.

Avoid hospitals.

DRUKEN TOURIST RAMPAGE

PHUKET – A Belarusian tourist faces charges after attacking police and security guards while extremely intoxicated — and his wife and children are returning home without him. Police were called to the area in front of a hotel near Karon beach about 3.10am on Wednesday where a foreign man was causing trouble. On arrival they were confronted by a large foreigner wearing only a pair of underpants, later identified as Siarhei Asychuk, 39. A video taken by a bystander showed the man drunk, running around wildly and fighting with police and security guards trying to catch him. He was brought under control and taken to Karon police station, but only after a long effort. Mr Asychuk was charged with disturbing the peace and assaulting police in the execution of their duty.

Video:

I feel sorry for the man’s wife and young children, having to witness such an ugly altercation. I also dislike the outcome of these types of stories - which is further stigmatisation in tarring all tourists with this brush of drunken troublemaking.

GUNMAN KILLS THREE PEOPLE AFTER RELATIVES REFUSE TO LEND HIM MONEY

PRACHIN BURI - Three people were killed and four others were injured when a man with a knife and a gun went on a rampage before being stabbed to death in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon. The attacker identified as Surat Thongbai, 38, first attacked two people with a knife and a gun in a shop behind Prachinburi Commercial Vocational College in tambon Na Mueang at 1.34pm. One man died. Surat then rode his motorcycle to his house near the Prachin Buri River, before walking to a nearby roasted chicken shop. There he attacked owner Somporn Saopanao with a knife. He then fired his gun inside shop and the bullets struck Boonlert Saopanao, Krisada Saopanao and Wanchai Sudjai. The victims fought back, seizing Surat’s gun and tying him up. He died at the scene of stab wounds. The four injured victims from the second crime scene were taken to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, where one of them died. The Prachin Buri police commander, Pol Maj Gen Pumin Sinhasut, said Surat had a record of drug abuse and was intoxicated when he visited the first crime scene to demand money from his relatives. When his demand was turned down, he fired at them. Police are continuing their investigation.

Hard times and desperate measures are becoming more commonplace in Thailand. May the victims rest in peace.

TEENAGER STABS FRIEND TO DEATH

CHON BURI - A 14-year-old Thai-Australian schoolboy was stabbed to death by his friend at the entrance of a housing estate in Sattahip district on Tuesday night. The teen attacker was subsequently arrested. The fatal knife attack occurred in front of a grocery store at the Montra Garden Home housing estate in tambon Bang Sareh, said police, who were alerted at about 8.30pm. On arriving at the scene, officers found the 14-year-old boy lying dead in front of the store with a stab wound to his back. […] The mother of the victim, identified as Darunee, said she was inside the house at the time. She was not aware her son was at the grocery store until a security guard at the housing estate told her that he had been stabbed to death. During questioning, the suspect told police that he and the victim had not been on good terms lately. The teen had a look on his face that indicated he wanted to stir up trouble, police quoted the assailant as saying. The suspect said he sent a chat message to the victim to clear up their problem but when they met, a quarrel turned into a brawl and the two separated. The victim went to the grocery store, said the attacker, adding the he ran after him before using a knife to stab him in the back. The victim fell down. The suspect said he rode his motorcycle to his house, apparently not realising that the single stab wound would take his friend’s life. Police examined closed-circuit camera footage, showing the attacker arriving on a motorcycle to see the victim in front of the latter’s housing estate at 8.18pm on Tuesday. They got involved in a physical fi ght before the suspect stabbed the victim in the back. On Wednesday, police took the suspect to the Chon Buri family and juvenile court to meet psychiatrists who questioned him. The officers are preparing to press charges against him. The body of the victim was sent to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy.

What a tragic story. A life cut short at such a young age. They were friends. There have been similar incidents I have reported on between teenaged friends killing each other over what started out as an argument via messaging apps.

