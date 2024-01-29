Since I have lived in Thailand for the past ten years, the country has had a dark underbelly of violence and horrific murders that often go unreported on the international stage, yet feature prominently in local news. Recently, such reports seem to have been dramatically increasing, almost on a daily basis.

In May 2023,

on violent brawls increasing globally and mused over whether the C19 bioweapon injections were / are causing people to become violent suddenly. MCM wrote:

While tracking the reports of people “dying suddenly,” and falling gravely ill, we’ve also noticed what appears to be a sharp uptick in “shocking” incidents of violence, or “altercations”—sudden melées, screaming matches, physical attacks, breaking out at sports events (including golf matches), on airliners, in restaurants and other places, in what seem to be unprecedented numbers, more and more as time goes on.

Global Study on Homicide

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) commissioned a Global Study on Homicide 2023 (GSH23_Special Points).

PDF [Global Homicide Report 2023]

A quick glance at the statistics provided globally - comparable by region, sex, and homicide mechanism:

Frustratingly, I have been unable to find any recent data on homicide rates for Thailand, across OECD, Statista, OurWorldinData, and other sources - most of the data tapers off in 2011 or 2015, or is incomplete.

I was curious at the source data for this Global Study on Homicide 2023, and found their webpage linking to data from UNODC. Again, Thailand statistics are absent, when searching city-level data for victims of intentional homicide, highlighting Asia:

The ‘key messages’ sections embedded within the GSH23 study, opportunistically pivot to the UN Agenda 2030 and the sustainable development goals (SDG). For any and all suffering across the planet, the SDGs are being pushed in the background as the solutions to all of our problems.

The first paragraph of the above ‘key message’ acknowledges a ‘spike’ in homicide rates in 2021, whilst attributing this to COVID-19 restrictions and crime.

We know that 2021 was the year of the EUA countermeasures bioweapon injection rollout for most countries.

No matter what whirlwind we reap, be it violence, murder, food scarcity, pollution, or economic devastation; the UN Agenda 2030 SDGs have every angle boxed off.

Problem-reaction-solution.

In their own words, their “optimistic projection” for homicide rates heading into 2030, purposefully omit the 2021 death toll, because it is inconvenient, perhaps?

The SDG mentioned, states:

“significantly reduce all forms of violence and related death rates everywhere.”

At first glance, who could argue with not wanting to achieve that?



The darker agenda within Agenda 2030 seeks to capitalise on the (engineered, orchestrated, premeditated) chaos, as a means to justify the ends; greater micromanagement of the population, controlling access to natural resources, authoritarian policing, and the disarmament of civilians.

Note the language used in the ‘response’ box which follows the ‘key message’ graphic highlighted above.

The emphasis is placed on needing to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030.

Violence prevention - strict gun laws - mental health.

Next, the study takes a more bizarre turn in attempting to tie homicide interventionism to the climate.

Yes, really.

Did you ever expect to read the following sentence in a report like this?

Based on projections examining the effects of climate change, ageing and economic inequality on homicide rates until the year 2100.

The bait and switch in the last paragraph is potentially subtle enough to convince the NPC community Climate Cultists that intentional homicides are currently going up because of natural resource scarcity - and that could become more of a reality, through the sheer psychopathic will of the UN to curate that reality, by slowly taking over all of earth’s resources, so that people become more desperate and violent.

Again, as bizarre as this is, reading about, interpreting, and reporting on a study that breathlessly talks about climate change and homicide in the same message - we can begin to see how they are maneuvering to realise this through manipulation, propaganda, and engineered crises.

Here is the ‘response’ to the above ‘key message’:

Now it is to become official UNODC policy, and by extension, adopted at regional and national levels, to focus on:

climate responses and development interventions should seek to address and mitigate risk factors for violence and homicide.

Amazing.

Thailand violence and reported murders

Let us look at news reports of brutal violence and murder for January 2024, at the time of writing this on 29th January.

RANONG: The government has agreed to end teacher caretaking duties during after-school hours following an assault on a teacher in Chiang Rai on Saturday. According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the move was approved during the cabinet's mobile meeting at Ranong Civic Centre on Tuesday after a primary school teacher was attacked by a 38-year-old man during her shift.

…took the mother of a 13-year-old boy who had been brutally beaten by a youth gang in this Central Plains province to file a complaint with Ratthanathibet police. Mr Ekapop said the incident took place on Jan 10. The leader of the so-called Sai Thong gang, also known by the name of its leader, Tee Tha Sai, and seven other members assaulted Ms. Chatmongkot's (surname withheld) son at a local public park near Samakkhi Road over a problem with his ex-girlfriend, who is a gang member. Mr Ekapop said Ms Chatmongkot's son suffered a broken nose, a ruptured eardrum, a pulmonary haemorrhage and other severe wounds. The doctor said he would require surgery to make a full recovery.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has instructed police in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district to clear doubts over their handling of an assault case involving the death of a 47-year-old woman following a public outcry. Investigators are under heavy fire after a TV reporter found footage from security cameras showing that the victim, identified as Buaphan (surname unknown), who is believed to be mentally unstable, was assaulted by a group of teenagers aged between 13-16.

The murder victim named ‘Buaphan’.

Two suspects who hid the body of a two-year-old toddler in a fridge on Saturday have been charged over the boy’s death, police from Bang BuaThong station said on Monday. The suspects, Harnnarong “Bank” Praiphanom, 31, a friend of the boy’s father, and his wife, Marisa “Koi” Thong-iam, 25, were accused of failing to report to the police the child's death and concealing the body. Mr Harnnarong has insisted on his innocence, referring to the autopsy’s results that confirmed the boy died from choking on sticky rice. The autopsy results on Sunday confirmed that the boy did choke to death on sticky rice, as claimed by both suspects. However, the boy’s aunts said that they did not believe in the autopsy results, and they claimed that the boy was seen to have many bruises on his body.

Rest in peace little one.

SAKON NAKHON: A 35-year-old man has been detained for interrogation in the murder of his father and younger sister, whose bodies were discovered in locked steel boxes dumped in a pond.

[This article has three separate stories included].

First story

An underground money lender met a grisly fate when the partner of one of his long-suffering customers crushed him against a power pole.

Second story

Police have tired of the antics of a woman who keeps stabbing her husband "in fun", and will charge her with assault. She picked up a fruit knife and stabbed him once in the back. Her husband raced outside and asked a neighbour to help send him to hospital. She followed him for a look, and said she was surprised to see him covered in blood. "I didn't think he would suffer such injuries and was stabbing him just for fun. The fight stemmed from my husband's jealousy, after another man joined us for drinks," she told reporters.

Third story

An Udon Thani teen who attacked a local man with an axe admits it was a case of mistaken identity and asked for his forgiveness. "A", 15, was one of four youngsters nabbed by Kut Chap police for the Jan 8 attack which left victim Chukiart Waenkrut, 24, needing an operation to get the axe removed from his right ankle. A says he plunged the axe into the man's leg after mistaking him for a rival teen with whom he and his gang had problems the night before at a mor lum concert. "Phum, one of my friends, was attacked and left with a split head. My mates and I were angry so decided to lie in wait outside Nonmuang village and retaliate when they came along," he told police.

Editor’s comment - This is very strange to have three separate stories of unrelated violent incidents crammed into one article written by The Bangkok Post. It could speak to the volume of such incidents now taking place, that multiple stories are being bundled together for convenience of reporting the news…

KHON KAEN: A jealous husband shot dead his wife and his mother-in-law, called his own mother, and then turned the gun on himself, at their home in Khok Phochai district in the early hours of Wednesday. Emergency responders found the bodies of three people, all dead with gunshot wounds, inside the house. They were identified by police as Manee Khaokhonkha, 52, her daughter Chanadda Chareechai, 35, and KraiphopChareechai, 39.

Nonthaburi: A 40-year-old man surrendered to police yesterday after fatally shooting two relatives over a longstanding property inheritance dispute in Bang Yai district, local officials said. Phist Iampong, a nephew of the victims, allegedly fled the scene after the 9.30am shooting yesterday but later reported to Phanom Phuengsukdaeng, kamnan of tambon Ban Mai, to turn himself in.

Police and rescue workers found a white freezer on the fourth floor of the building. Inside were a man's legs. There were bloodstains in the room and a bathroom, and a chainsaw was found under a bed. Investigators were checking CCTV footage in the area and its vicinity to identify suspects.

A man, his mother and his girlfriend have been arrested for allegedly killing the driver of a ride-hailing service app and attempting to destroy his body in Chon Buri. The arrest came after local residents in Chon Buri alerted police to the discovery of the burned body of a man, later identified as Thanathip Waedthaisong, 31, a native of Kalasin, in a forest along the route to Wat Tham Prathun in Bang Lamung district at dawn last Friday.

Police say they have concluded their investigation into the death of Thamolwan “Wanjeab” Chaloemchaisri, an internet idol and club DJ, who was shot in the head by her boyfriend, who was later found dead. Thamolwan, 23, was found dead in her apartment in the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok at 4.30am on Monday. She had a gunshot wound above her left ear, and a handgun was found on her left hand, said Pol Col Prasopchok Iampinij, the super intendent of the Huai Khwang police station. The scene initially suggested a suicide. However, he said that some abnormalities, including the fact that Thamolwan was right-handed, were pointed out during the investigation, leading to the police questioning more people. The investigation concluded that Thinh had killed Thamolwan. However, the case against him was suspended automatically following his death.

[This is another three-in-one bundle of stories article].

First story

Muang police in Trang have nabbed two men for the execution-style murder of a rubber farmer and his wife which was staged to look like a mere accident. The killers shot the pair, Nitikorn Damrord, 39, and his wife Chananthita Roddam, also 39, on a muddy mountain road in Nam Put sub-district on Dec15 before setting fire to their bodies and their motorcycle. Relatives who found their bodies quickly discovered they had been shot rather than falling victim to a fiery road accident, and called police. They rounded up the suspects, Sittikorn "Puay" Chanmad, 33, and his mate Karin "Daow" Boonkaewsut, 24, within three hours. The suspects, who live locally and were known to the victims, admitted the gruesome killings. Mr. Sittikorn also shot Nitikorn's wife with his shotgun. "I didn't mean to kill her initially, but she had seen everything so I had no choice," he told police later.

Second story

A Buri Ram man admired in the media for his thick skin has survived a second shooting attack in which he was hit five times but once again emerged with minor injuries. Thanadol Prom-on, 27, was shot five times on his way home from the tapioca starch factory where he works. Two men wearing balaclavas drove up alongside his motorcycle and shot him with a suspected 9mm handgun before fleeing towards Soeng Sang district in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Third story

Editor’s comment - This is not violent or murderous towards humans, but it is a bizarre tale of bestiality. Presented without further comment:

Locals in Buri Ram are worried that a man who tried to have his way with a pig might try the same tricks on them. Chaloem Phra Kiat police were called to a farm in Isankhet sub-district after the owner, Kong, 40, said she caught a man molesting her pregnant nine-month-old pig in its sty. If the indignities of being a pregnant pig were not enough, the man, a diminutive 155cm tall, naked and bare-footed, added insult to injury by trying to penetrate the pig's backside. The pig, unhappy about being assaulted, squealed in an unusual way, which alerted its owner that something was wrong.

Kong - the farmer.

"I was too afraid to go out, so I shouted at him, saying if he didn't leave now I would call the village head," she added. Panicking at having been caught, the man, still without clothes, jumped out of the pen and burrowed under a wire fence at the rear. Police found his bare footprints on the field and a road nearby. The pig's rear end is red and bruised, news reports say, adding the animal been subdued and sad since the attack. Kong suspects the offender is a local, as the man appears to have recognised the name of the village head. News reports say locals in the area are worried the man may decide to return and molest humans, and have urged police to step up their search.

NAKHON PHANOM: Seven young people, including a boy aged 11, have been arrested for a knife attack on a 20-year-old motorcycle passenger in Sri Songkhram district. The victim survived after a border patrol police officer came to his rescue. The incident happened about 1.30am on Wednesday as the two brothers rode past a local road and encountered seven young people on three motorcycles. The attackers, armed with knives, gave chase to the two men, who abandoned their bike and ran for their own safety. On Thursday, all seven attackers, who lived in tambon Na Kham, were summoned to hear charges. They were aged 11-20 years old. During questioning, the suspects confessed they had acted impetuously and wanted to show that they wielded influence in the area, said police.

SAMUT PRAKAN: Wat Dan Samrong School in Muang district has set up a committee to investigate a case where a middle-aged female teacher punished 36 students aged 7-8 years old by piercing their lips with the same safety pin after none of them had admitted to spitting out chewing gum on their classroom's floor. She asked another female teacher, 50, for help. The older teacher used the sharp point of a safety pin to pierce into the inner lip of each student in the class. One of the students' parents on Friday filed a complaint with local police against the two teachers. Other parents also demanded the school take responsibility and expressed concern that the pin could have infected their children. The school director suspended both teachers from their jobs after they admitted to their actions.

Editor’s comment - These so-called teachers have no place within an educational institution and should face much harsher punishment than merely being suspended from their jobs - decision for further punishment is pending further investigation by the authorities.

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured during a shooting rampage carried out by a security guard in Damnoen Saduak district of Ratchaburi on Friday night. According to reports, Boonlert became enraged during an argument with his colleagues over wage changes and suddenly opened fire at them with a 9mm pistol. Following the shooting, Boonlert attempted to evade police in a pickup truck but was quickly captured at his home nearby.

Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-Ok has suspended classes at its Uthenthawai campus for three days and declared the campus off-limits after a student from a rival vocational college was stabbed to death on Friday.

Editor’s comment - This is a growing concern with multiple similar stories reported last year, of inter-college gang affiliated violence, reprisals, shootings, and murders, often cited as being between ‘rival colleges’.

**Updated 31st January 2024**

Tragically, there have been two more murders reported in January since this article was published, as well as another violent incident.

A 14-year-old secondary school student faces a charge of murder after a fellow student was stabbed in the neck and abdomen with a fruit knife during morning assembly in Bangkok on Monday. The savage assault occurred at Narknarwaouptump School on Pattanakan 26Road, in Suan Luang district, about 8.35am, as the students were dismissed from assembly. The young victim was rushed to hospital, where he died. School director Bowornlak Kaewklapanyacharoen said there was nothing to suggest the assailant had been bullied by anyone. The boy did not have a history of violent behaviour and was an introvert. Bangkok city clerk Wantanee Wattana said the two boys were in the same grade, but in different classes. There was as yet no verification of an initial report that the attacker had been bullied by the victim for two weeks. She quoted teachers as saying the young suspect had a short attention span.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A 53-year-old Swiss man admitted to police that he accidentally strangled his Thai wife out of his anger, during an argument, but police found a playing card lodged in her throat. The man, identified only as Roland, told police during his five-hour-long interrogation on Monday that the incident occurred amid a heated quarrel with his wife Orathai Posee-ngarm, 46. Further examination of the body revealed not only the playing card in the throat but also traces of adhesive tape on the mouth. Tod Posee-ngarm, the woman's father, said he was heartbroken and also furious at Roland because his family had treated him well. The father said he never expected such cruelty from him.

A man was hit in the leg by a stray bullet while sitting in his vehicle in a Bangkok car park on Monday night. Police subsequently arrested the driver of another vehicle who admitted his gun "accidentally discharged". Voraset Klueniam, 53, reported the incident to Thong Lor police about8.50pm. Mr Voraset said he was sitting in his vehicle in a car parking area on Rama 4Road when he was inexplicably hit in the right leg by a bullet. The bullet came from outside his car, but he did not know who fired it or which direction it came from. Police said they examined security camera footage and inspected other vehicles in the area. They found a Toyota Fortuner parked in another zone with a bullet hole in the driver’s door. They saw a man near the vehicle acting in a furtive manner, and asked him about the bullet hole in the door. He was Amphorn Chunate, the Fortuner driver, and he was subsequently arrested. Mr Amphorn, 53, admitted the bullet accidentally discharged from his gun. Police said they found a Colt pistol and 14 rounds in a plastic bag inside the vehicle. He was detained for legal action, police said.

What do you think is causing all of this extreme violence and carnage?

Are you noticing an increase in these types of stories wherever you are in the world?

Do you think it is due to economic hardship, a mental health crisis, or because of the C19 bioweapon injections causing people to become psychotic, aggressive, and to act out upon their darkest impulses?

Do you think it could be a combination of all of these things, or something else entirely?

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

Buy me a coffee

Share

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt