It is not merely a question of sharing this ahead of time with non player characters and assuming that you will have won them over with the presumed certainty that they will read this and realise that the next scamdemic is being planned, staged, and will be ‘managed’. The predictable response from any dyed-in-the-wool-statists will be the same response I had from friends I shared Event 201 PDF with in 2020 (Covid 19 ‘simulation’ exercise held in October 2019'):

“But, it’s a good thing that they do these planning and simulation exercises, so that they are more prepared in case it happens for real . I am glad that they prepared by doing this tabletop exercise, it probably helped to save millions of lives from Covid-19.” -An NPC who shall remain nameless.

Each to their own to believe the propaganda this next time around for Bird Flu Scamdemic 2.0, or to listen to their inner voice - if it is still even audible in their own head. God forbid the NPCs should listen to their conspiracy realist friends. It might just save their lives and their families.

IF and when the mass fatalities start to ramp up, even those in ‘alt-media’ will be squabbling over ridiculous ‘lab leak’ theories, blaming other nation states. I urge them to read Sasha Latypova’s:

If attention spans are short, as the true-pandemic-believers may soon cry out in unison:

“But how can it be fake when people are dying in such high numbers??!”

Have them watch this short clip of DoD showman James Giordano explaining how to fake pandemics in four easy steps in a video from 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”:

US GOVERNMENT FEDERAL REGISTER JULY 24TH 2024 NOTICE

The panic will be real.

The ‘countermeasures’ will be real and deadly.

The proposed salvation will be anything but that.

Do not follow the herd.

Do not submit to PCR testing.

Do not get on the bus.

