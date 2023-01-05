Wishing you all a happy democidal new year folks! Thailand’s psychopathic health minister Anutin is up to his special brand of new year tricks again. The cheeky little badger wants proof of being stabbed twice by the magical gene therapy elixir for all arrivals, because of those pesky Chinese tourists, obviously…

*Click screenshot to read full article from The Bangkok Post:

Déjà vu.

All visitors to Thailand must show proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccinations under revised rules that coincide with the revival of travel from China, authorities said on Thursday. He did not say when the new measures would take effect but officials said they should start before the arrival of Chinese visitors.



Authorities in tourist provinces should prepare their hospitals and hospitels, while employees of tourism and transport services should have at least four shots of Covid-19 vaccine, Mr Anutin added.

Well that should finish off the economy for good in week one of 2023, cue massive spike in suicides cometh, all the hospitality sector businesses back onto the bones of their arses, ghost town everywhere ‘revival’, and a lovely mad max hellscape to take the edge off.

Gagging.

Perhaps instead of showing the authorities how many times one has been stabbed and genetically modified, the tourists could bring their medical records and prove that they have myocarditis, or Guillain–Barré syndrome, or show video footage on their dumb-phones of recent strokes suffered?

Filthily healthy unjected homo sapiens should not be allowed in because it is and always has been a pandemic of the unvaccinated, hasn’t it? We only welcome Transhumans to Thailand now. Or we will be doing soon enough, I think.

My imminent return trip from the UK to Bangkok could turn into a right laugh if Anutin pulls the trigger on this one and ups the ante for the vaccine democide all over again.

Excuse me whilst I tuck into my breakfast with a side of persecution, some ostracisation sauce, and a hot steaming mug of discrimination to wake me up to another nightmare. It’s groundhog day and looks like 2023 may be a rinse-repeat of 2020 after all.

I have missed being labeled as a domestic terrorist and a granny killer, the old names are so nostalgic, it really tugs on the old heartstrings.

I’m off to see a man about a dog genuine fake vaxxeeeeeen passport. Nah scrap that, I prefer to be a wholesome infidel and not play the game nor feed the beast in any way, shape, or form.

Wish me luck.

*Update- they’ve pulled the trigger. Proof of two injections needed or covid recovery certificate from past 180 days:

Bangkok post announcement:

*Second update - they scrapped the whole thing whilst I was in the air -

Read about my strange and slightly stressful return journey here:

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

XMR:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt