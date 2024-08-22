Starting in September, I will produce a monthly newsletter for paid subscribers, to show my appreciation for that support. It will be based on snapshots of life in Thailand, adventure, misadventure, and philosophical musings - such as those found within the ‘Mindfulness’ section of this stack. All my other articles covering the various narratives, as per the other sections of this Stack shall remain free, with nothing paywalled in archive.

In the interim, I will just throw out some clips here, surrounding the Breakdancing malarkey of the Paris Olympics. As disgusted as I was and still am at the Satanic Paris Olympic Productions opening ceremony…

I cannot ‘boycott’ my beloved breakdancers.

It’s a shame that the gender-ideology-studying Rachael Gunn’s ‘performance’ has overshadowed the outstanding athleticism of the actual elite breakdancers - or ‘B-girls’, in particular. As a former (and still occasional) B-boy, who used to breakdance competitively at University level in the UK, I appreciate a good throw-down, original top-rock, fast footwork, choreography, and of course, the ‘power moves’ such as windmill, 1990s (spinning one-handed handstands), and the aerial flips - my personal forte.

Let’s chuck in Rachael Gunn ‘B-girl Raygun’s’ questionable routine:

Sky News Australia takedown:

Brent Pella & (girlfriend?) partner’s hilarious skit taking the piss out of Gunn:

And last but not least, B-girl Ami from Japan, who won the gold medal - what a remarkable young woman! Congratulations Ami! 🤸🥇





Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6