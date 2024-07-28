The revolting opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 was obviously intended to cause outrage and backlash. Promoting transgenderism and Satanism will ultimately segue into promoting transhumanism, which I wrote about here.

I was born and raised a Christian. I still go to church with my family at Christmas time when I am back in England. I still appreciate Christian values, whilst I have also taken an interest in Buddhism after my long years spent in Thailand.

RITUALISTIC SATANISM BROADCAST

There was a rider on a pale horse which glided across the water during the Olympics opening ceremony. It is being associated with the forth horseman of the apocalypse straight out of the book of revelation. The forth horseman represents death. What fresh levels of hell on earth do our Satanist world government misleaders have in store for us between now and year-end?

The blue-painted-man who sang and gyrated like a perverted Papa Smurf could represent Dionysus, god of wine. Dionysus, also known as Bacchus, is the ancient Greek god of wine, winemaking, grape cultivation, fertility, ritual madness, theater, and religious ecstasy. He is often depicted as an effeminate, long-haired youth or an older, bearded man.

Basically, Dionysus is a ‘pleasure god’ that represents degeneracy and apathy.

The twisted take on The Last Supper - a mural painting by Leonardo da Vinci, created between 1495 and 1498 - was blatant and downright offensive. The inverted halo representation was obvious.

There was a child present at The Drag Queen’s Supper. Does this signify the ongoing open agenda to groom and ‘transition’ the kids with ‘gender affirming care’ (mutilation), suggesting strong undertones of paedophilia?

There was also a man in the ‘performance’ ritual with his testicles hanging out.

Original painting of The Last Supper above. Recreated imitation below.

I have uploaded the video clip in question to Odysee here.

The clip is preserved on multiple hard drives, just like all the important articles I preserve by saving to PDF. I would also recommend this decentralised cloud storage platform ‘STORJ’ - which is censorship resistant - get off Microsoft One drive and google docs.

The only reason I have taken the bait and written this post, is because of the DMCA (digital millennium copyright act) notices being served up to popular twitter accounts, which have been locked.

Surely, this is a wake up call for all the “musk is my heroic free speech guy” fanboys. Why would he enforce the DMCA paper tiger if he stands for free speech and fair usage of video clips, whilst criticising the material in question at the same time??

Ya can’t have it both ways, Elon. He criticises the Satanism for being disrespectful to Chistianity, whilst X abides by DMCA notices to remove the clips and block accounts…

This is clearly an escalation in the information war waged by the censorship industrial complex.

“Until they become conscious they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious.” -George Orwell, 1984.

**Edit**

Here is latest non-apology from spokeswoman for the Paris Olympics - Anne Descamps, as well as Thomas Jolly, the creative director of the ‘artsy’ performance, who gushes about inclusivity.

[Odysee link]

AWARENESS OF THE MIND GAMES

I did not want to get sucked in with covering this horror show. Alas, if it concerns memory holing and censorship games, I shall relent in giving it some attention; also reposting and uploading the material to my own Odysee channel.

I will try my utmost to not get drawn into the ongoing vortex of bread, circuses, and outrage culture.

I realise that all this bullshit is just distracting us, as ‘their’ digital panopticon surveillance grid prison planet is being built around us IN REAL TIME.

I know people appreciate the articles I write that cover real world events that directly affect us all. I am overwhelmed with the influx of new subscribers I have received since the last post on the EU asset registry. Welcome new readers!

I wanted to be using this weekend to research my upcoming articles on the bitcoin trap, the push for digital assets, and the regulatory steps being taken by the EU. Some of the speeches made at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville made me nervous. Too much overlap with WEFFIE crap and Blackrock’s plan to tokenise everything on this beautiful planet.

I will get to it. It will be an interesting one. I expect to get some grief from the Bitcoin Maxis…

I also plan to write a piece on geoengineering with lots of links and resources.

Stay tuned.

God bless you all.

