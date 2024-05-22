Some have called Klaus Schwab a visionary. Some have called him an unhinged transhumanist god-complexed crackhead (okay, that was me, just now). Others have called him ‘Uncle K-dog’ - Justin Trudeau (no source).

Bloomberg gave Schwab a solemn send off into the abyss of the non-executive realm, with him perchance owning a few bits and bobs and probably being reasonably happy - for as happy as a higher functioning sociopath can be under the cold veneer of his thousand yard stare.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, is stepping down from active leadership of the body that convenes the annual meetings of global executives and politicians in Davos, Switzerland. Schwab, 86, announced his decision on Tuesday and is transitioning to a non-executive role by January 2025, according to a statement on the WEF website.

Klaus Schwab’s origin story

Johnny Vedmore published a well researched article on the family history of Schwab and how the WEF came into being. The article was published in 2021 at Unlimited Hangout.

Here are a few excerpts:

Always seeming to have a front row seat when tragedy approaches, Schwab’s proximity to world-altering events likely owes to his being one of the most well-connected men on Earth. As the driving force behind the World Economic Forum, “the international organization for public-private cooperation,” Schwab has courted heads of state, leading business executives, and the elite of academic and scientific circles into the Davos fold for over 50 years. More recently, he has also courted the ire of many due to his more recent role as the frontman of the Great Reset, a sweeping effort to remake civilization globally for the express benefit of the elite of the World Economic Forum and their allies. […] In this Unlimited Hangout investigation, the past that Klaus Schwab has worked to hide is explored in detail, revealing the involvement of the Schwab family, not only in the Nazi quest for an atomic bomb, but apartheid South Africa’s illegal nuclear programme. Especially revealing is the history of Klaus’ father, Eugen Schwab, who led the Nazi-supported German branch of a Swiss engineering firm into the war as a prominent military contractor. That company, Escher-Wyss, would use slave labor to produce machinery critical to the Nazi war effort as well as the Nazi’s effort to produce heavy water for its nuclear program. Years later, at the same company, a young Klaus Schwab served on the board of directors when the decision was made to furnish the racist apartheid regime of South Africa with the necessary equipment to further its quest to become a nuclear power. […] In the case of Klaus Schwab himself, it appears that he has helped to launder relics of the Nazi era, i.e. its nuclear ambitions and its population control ambitions, so as to ensure the continuity of a deeper agenda. While serving in a leadership capacity at Sulzer Escher Wyss, the company sought to aid the nuclear ambitions of the South African regime, then the most Nazi adjacent government in the world, preserving Escher Wyss’ own Nazi era legacy. Then, through the World Economic Forum, Schwab has helped to rehabilitate eugenics-influenced population control policies during the post-World War II era, a time when the revelations of Nazi atrocities quickly brought the pseudo-science into great disrepute. Is there any reason to believe that Klaus Schwab, as he exists today, has changed in anyway? Or is he still the public face of a decades-long effort to ensure the survival of a very old agenda? […] The last question that should be asked about the real motivations behind the actions of Herr Schwab, may be the most important for the future of humanity: Is Klaus Schwab trying to create the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or is he trying to create the Fourth Reich?

Infamous clips

Let’s start off with the vintage clip whereby Schwab is interviewed about the fourth industrial revolution, which he says will change you.

In the video above, Schwab waxes lyrical about genetic editing changing you and your identity. Changing what it means to be human. He says we need to be careful about legal quandaries. He praises robotics and the automation of the workforce.

Next is the classic clip of Schwab bragging about having penetrated governments with his young global leaders…

Schwab names Putin, Merkel, Trudeau, President of Argentina: "They are all young global leaders of the world economic forum", and how proud he is that they have "penetrated Governments". You'd best not believe your lying eyes and ears! Schwab says that half of Trudeau’s cabinet are young global leaders of the WEF…That explains a few things, eh?

The memes

It would be remiss to not chuck in a few favourites from the meme warfare to ‘commemorate’ Schwab stepping down from the WEF throne.

Kudos to Grand Master Meme Maker Bob Moran to kick us off:

There is even a crypto coin that has been launched called ‘EatZeBugz’ (EZB) which hilariously makes memes out of Schwab:

Generative AI and some lyrical meme makers whipped up this 15 second song sample:

Lyrics

One two, three into the four, Klaus Schwabby Schwab and Bill Gates is at the door Ready to put a patent on air and grass Cuz we about to great reset yo’ ass It’s like zis and like zat and like zis and uh, so just chill till the next pandemic.

My friends swear it was the power of the EZB crypto coin that finished Schwab off.

Really got under his skin a lot sooner than I expected!

- my mate chuckled.

It was a team effort across continents via published articles, using memes, mockery, and humour to defeat the villain. The WEF still stands but seems to be growing more insignificant by the day. We shall see if the offspring of Klaus reinvigorate and revitalise the organisation that stands for all things tyrannical, totalitarian, and dystopian.

According to the WEF regulations:

I’d like to think I did my bit to contribute towards Schwab’s downfall. In 2022 I first ventured into amateur hour rapping to spread awareness about the WEF and their ilk with this little track:

