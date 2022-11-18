The Great Resistance (prod. Nxnja)
Listen to my originally written and recorded song
Aaaaand now for something a little different…I wrote this and this is my real voice, lest the latest voice recognition software dox me!
Let me know what you think, my dear listeners:
Lyrics
More people talking about the great reset
It’s happening already but it hasn’t been completed yet
Don’t fret, stay informed, be agile
These lyrics will explain what it means in just a while.
A group of parasites at the power mad WEF
Infiltrated governments to cause mass death
You must learn, do some research, pay attention
Believe MSM? Then there’s no dissension.
Psychopaths at WEF want to impoverish us all
United we could stand but divided we will fall
Shit ain’t going back to normal this is neo-feudalistic
Monetary slavedom and the social credit fix
Conspiracy theories, really, are you serious?
How many became true, are you feeling delirious?
Take a look around at every western nation, energy crises and hyperinflation.
Reducing nitrogen by 30%,
Paying farmers not to farm, can you pay your rent?
The ESG scam and those fucking carbon credits
“yeah I read about that on a conspiracy reddit”
*Chorus*
It’s the great reset, do ya feel something’s wrong? If you ain’t sure then just listen to my song. Reset or resist, what will you believe? Live free on your feet or die a slave on your knees
It’s the great resist are you weak or are you strong? If you love big brother then you won’t last long
It’s the great awakening if you choose to see, are you an NPC? Or are you free?
Want a CBDC? It’s not for me. That’s a central bank digital currency.
Trudeau smeared the truckers with a global plea, called them racist transphobic for the world to see
Trudeau froze bank accounts to punish the truckers, Chrystia’s his lapdog these fascist motherfuckers.
The CCP communist party, changed the health pass of their citizens to block money
These tales a just a taste of the dystopia to come, learn how to fight back, the battle’s just begun
Know your tyrants, the state has a monopoly on violence, civil disobedience the way to go
Opt out for independence watch freedom flow
Parallel economies can thrive and grow.
If we don’t wake up then humanity will suffer
Independent media’s the final buffer
Investigative journalism sounding the alarm
Most remain oblivious committing self harm
A shout out here to the corbett report, James Corbett speaks truth with articulate thought
I’ll also endorse the conservative woman
TCW is over the target and gunnin
Another great source is the UK column, they’re revealing bad actors like Carney the Golem
*chorus*
Now a few more things just before I go, surmise our situation, concise outro
Don’t care about privacy? Nothing to hide?
Don’t care about free speech? So let it all slide?
Social credit’s coming will the masses abide?
Only freedom warriors can turn the tide
Look deep into your soul and realise this is war
Populations against governments keeping score
Technocratic control grids are closing in
It’s time to fight back
Now the resistance begins…
Instrumental Credit
Instrumental credit goes to Nxnja.
I love the background instrument very interesting! I was pretty sure you were a Brit already but I can definitely hear it in your accent. That's not necessarily bad as the background sound gives it an East-West vibe that I like (East side meets West side your side downtown the walls fall down--now I've got Queensryche Empire going through my head). Extremely creative...
...spot on...