Aaaaand now for something a little different…I wrote this and this is my real voice, lest the latest voice recognition software dox me!

Let me know what you think, my dear listeners:

Lyrics

More people talking about the great reset

It’s happening already but it hasn’t been completed yet

Don’t fret, stay informed, be agile

These lyrics will explain what it means in just a while.

A group of parasites at the power mad WEF

Infiltrated governments to cause mass death

You must learn, do some research, pay attention

Believe MSM? Then there’s no dissension.

Psychopaths at WEF want to impoverish us all

United we could stand but divided we will fall

Shit ain’t going back to normal this is neo-feudalistic

Monetary slavedom and the social credit fix

Conspiracy theories, really, are you serious?

How many became true, are you feeling delirious?

Take a look around at every western nation, energy crises and hyperinflation.

Reducing nitrogen by 30%,

Paying farmers not to farm, can you pay your rent?

The ESG scam and those fucking carbon credits

“yeah I read about that on a conspiracy reddit”

*Chorus*

It’s the great reset, do ya feel something’s wrong? If you ain’t sure then just listen to my song. Reset or resist, what will you believe? Live free on your feet or die a slave on your knees

It’s the great resist are you weak or are you strong? If you love big brother then you won’t last long

It’s the great awakening if you choose to see, are you an NPC? Or are you free?

Want a CBDC? It’s not for me. That’s a central bank digital currency.

Trudeau smeared the truckers with a global plea, called them racist transphobic for the world to see

Trudeau froze bank accounts to punish the truckers, Chrystia’s his lapdog these fascist motherfuckers.

The CCP communist party, changed the health pass of their citizens to block money

These tales a just a taste of the dystopia to come, learn how to fight back, the battle’s just begun

Know your tyrants, the state has a monopoly on violence, civil disobedience the way to go

Opt out for independence watch freedom flow

Parallel economies can thrive and grow.

If we don’t wake up then humanity will suffer

Independent media’s the final buffer

Investigative journalism sounding the alarm

Most remain oblivious committing self harm

A shout out here to the corbett report, James Corbett speaks truth with articulate thought

I’ll also endorse the conservative woman

TCW is over the target and gunnin

Another great source is the UK column, they’re revealing bad actors like Carney the Golem

*chorus*

Now a few more things just before I go, surmise our situation, concise outro

Don’t care about privacy? Nothing to hide?

Don’t care about free speech? So let it all slide?

Social credit’s coming will the masses abide?

Only freedom warriors can turn the tide

Look deep into your soul and realise this is war

Populations against governments keeping score

Technocratic control grids are closing in

It’s time to fight back

Now the resistance begins…

Instrumental Credit

Instrumental credit goes to Nxnja.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: bc1qxa03ttncc5z4p6q83y5qj9d5f22rf3c24ecjra

XMR: 849b9JZsKZ8fWeRKuzFj1mF5YaZ1ivrdjaxS7Vqkat7XWw2af9poUc8BgYV4cNK9d6hwBKzNmshJ9FHkxiwWZxw7GHjXACT