Sick to Death

[Hook]
I'm real sick that people don’t react to shit
More people dying suddenly so when’s it gonna click?
And I'm real tired of these bullshit lies
Now they’re trying to hide cause they’ve done a democide
Cause I've had it up to here, right up to here
What will it take for normies to break through project fear?
Cause I've had enough of people hushing up
This body count’s getting rough but seems it ain’t rough enough
[Verse 1]
I don't just talk the talk I scrawl it
That's why my pen's always coming out with raw shit
This reality’s distorted, as people pay for poison, excess deaths go unreported
Yes I talk morbid just to make you feel awkward
Death's a part of life so you just can't ignore it
They murdered your family with the psy-op you supported
You think the ‘vax’ is precious 'cos your friends and family sought it?
Politics is foul; They talk so coarse. They show no regret; They show no remorse
Sell you poison as a cure to the deathvax til you’re a corpse
Their metaphors are twisted, like getting killed in a hospital with a DNR so why even risk it?
It’s so sadistic there’s global state sponsored suicide, get injected instead of being found floating in a bathtub with your wrists slit
[Hook]
Cause I'm real sick that people don’t react to shit
More people dying suddenly so when’s it gonna click?
And I'm real tired of these bullshit lies
Now they’re trying to hide cause they’ve done a democide
Cause I've had it up to here, right up to here
What will it take for normies to break through project fear?
Cause I've had enough of people hushing up
This body count’s getting rough but seems it ain’t rough enough
[Verse 2]
Ban the internet if you want me to stop
I'm heavily censored and but my readers won’t be blocked
It ain't just predictive programming the Uniparty mocks
It's the news on every channel when I turn on the box
It's seeing protected paedophiles and grooming gangs unstopped
Huw Edwards pleads guilty and the BBC is shocked
That's some nasty shit and still you wonder why I'm sick
When I see this shit and I say exactly what I think
That's some nasty shit and still you don't ban it
But you ban online memes something round here really stinks
What about gang rape and alcoholic drinks
Or the monkeys that died just so Elon could make Neuralink
You're disgraceful like genocidal depths Bibi will sink
Netanyahu turns to Trump and gives the camera a wink
[Hook]
Cause I'm real sick that people don’t react to shit
More people dying suddenly so when’s it gonna click?
And I'm real tired of these bullshit lies
Now they’re trying to hide cause they’ve done a democide
Cause I've had it up to here, right up to here
What will it take for normies to break through project fear?
Cause I've had enough of people hushing up
This body count’s getting rough but seems it ain’t rough enough
[Verse 3]
The last verse is just as bad as the first
But compared to the second, yo, it's definitely worse
'Cos this is about a kid getting chauffeured in a hearse
Let me do what Plan B did and tell this shit in reverse
The hearse brings the corpse back to the morgue;
The guy from the morgue undresses the corpse;
Embalming fluid goes back out; the blood goes back in;
Body goes back to hospital where it comes alive again;
The medics walk backwards like an Irish dance;
Then put the dying boy back in the ambulance;
The ambulance's engine turns back on and his lights flash as the siren plays his favourite song
The lad goes back to the school field where they found him and the students and all the teachers sense that something’s wrong
The boy falls upwards back on his feet; clutches his chest as myocarditis makes him skip a beat;
He runs off the pitch where he was subbed on the bench;
The coach unsays his pep talk with a cigarette stench;
The boy stares at the coach and struggles to sit up;
He unsays the words he said which were 'I don’t feel too good'
Rewind to the morning and the covid needle injection
The nurse unrolls his sleeve and holds the vial in preparation
The boy struggles in reverse as he’s gripped by fear
A bully whispers anti-vaxxer in his ear
He walks backwards home where he's just regarding nature;
Passes a man on bench un-reading his paper;
Takes the snail he stepped on back from its creator;
Only to be killed again when I fast-forward this shit later
Back in his house now back in his bed
He un-reads an article on those suddenly dead;
Unshares the post and unclicks the link, which has my name as the author along with malinformation warnings on what to think
Fast-forward there's been a death at school and the police what did it
They're looking for a cause so that the truth remains hidden
It doesn’t take them that long to find a reason and they publicly state it on TV that evening
A couple of months later this song gets banned
Like it was me who held the needle in my hand and told the nurse to kill that young man
Like this whole song was some kind of sick devised plan to cause cardiac induced stress that would end up taking a life
Whoever said 'the pen is mightier than the sword' was right so you'd better think twice before you censor me and pick a fight.
Vocals by Nicholas Creed.
This was an alternate cover version of ‘Sick 2 Def’ by Plan B using the instrumental track from the original song.
