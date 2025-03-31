Sick to Death

MP3 AUDIO

1× 0:00 -4:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

LYRICS

[Hook]

I'm real sick that people don’t react to shit

More people dying suddenly so when’s it gonna click?

And I'm real tired of these bullshit lies

Now they’re trying to hide cause they’ve done a democide

Cause I've had it up to here, right up to here

What will it take for normies to break through project fear?

Cause I've had enough of people hushing up

This body count’s getting rough but seems it ain’t rough enough

[Verse 1]

I don't just talk the talk I scrawl it

That's why my pen's always coming out with raw shit

This reality’s distorted, as people pay for poison, excess deaths go unreported

Yes I talk morbid just to make you feel awkward

Death's a part of life so you just can't ignore it

They murdered your family with the psy-op you supported

You think the ‘vax’ is precious 'cos your friends and family sought it?

Politics is foul; They talk so coarse. They show no regret; They show no remorse

Sell you poison as a cure to the deathvax til you’re a corpse

Their metaphors are twisted, like getting killed in a hospital with a DNR so why even risk it?

It’s so sadistic there’s global state sponsored suicide, get injected instead of being found floating in a bathtub with your wrists slit

[Hook]

Cause I'm real sick that people don’t react to shit

More people dying suddenly so when’s it gonna click?

And I'm real tired of these bullshit lies

Now they’re trying to hide cause they’ve done a democide

Cause I've had it up to here, right up to here

What will it take for normies to break through project fear?

Cause I've had enough of people hushing up

This body count’s getting rough but seems it ain’t rough enough

[Verse 2]

Ban the internet if you want me to stop

I'm heavily censored and but my readers won’t be blocked

It ain't just predictive programming the Uniparty mocks

It's the news on every channel when I turn on the box

It's seeing protected paedophiles and grooming gangs unstopped

Huw Edwards pleads guilty and the BBC is shocked

That's some nasty shit and still you wonder why I'm sick

When I see this shit and I say exactly what I think

That's some nasty shit and still you don't ban it

But you ban online memes something round here really stinks

What about gang rape and alcoholic drinks

Or the monkeys that died just so Elon could make Neuralink

You're disgraceful like genocidal depths Bibi will sink

Netanyahu turns to Trump and gives the camera a wink

[Hook]

Cause I'm real sick that people don’t react to shit

More people dying suddenly so when’s it gonna click?

And I'm real tired of these bullshit lies

Now they’re trying to hide cause they’ve done a democide

Cause I've had it up to here, right up to here

What will it take for normies to break through project fear?

Cause I've had enough of people hushing up

This body count’s getting rough but seems it ain’t rough enough

[Verse 3]

The last verse is just as bad as the first

But compared to the second, yo, it's definitely worse

'Cos this is about a kid getting chauffeured in a hearse

Let me do what Plan B did and tell this shit in reverse

The hearse brings the corpse back to the morgue;

The guy from the morgue undresses the corpse;

Embalming fluid goes back out; the blood goes back in;

Body goes back to hospital where it comes alive again;

The medics walk backwards like an Irish dance;

Then put the dying boy back in the ambulance;

The ambulance's engine turns back on and his lights flash as the siren plays his favourite song

The lad goes back to the school field where they found him and the students and all the teachers sense that something’s wrong

The boy falls upwards back on his feet; clutches his chest as myocarditis makes him skip a beat;

He runs off the pitch where he was subbed on the bench;

The coach unsays his pep talk with a cigarette stench;

The boy stares at the coach and struggles to sit up;

He unsays the words he said which were 'I don’t feel too good'

Rewind to the morning and the covid needle injection

The nurse unrolls his sleeve and holds the vial in preparation

The boy struggles in reverse as he’s gripped by fear

A bully whispers anti-vaxxer in his ear

He walks backwards home where he's just regarding nature;

Passes a man on bench un-reading his paper;

Takes the snail he stepped on back from its creator;

Only to be killed again when I fast-forward this shit later

Back in his house now back in his bed

He un-reads an article on those suddenly dead;

Unshares the post and unclicks the link, which has my name as the author along with malinformation warnings on what to think

Fast-forward there's been a death at school and the police what did it

They're looking for a cause so that the truth remains hidden

It doesn’t take them that long to find a reason and they publicly state it on TV that evening

A couple of months later this song gets banned

Like it was me who held the needle in my hand and told the nurse to kill that young man

Like this whole song was some kind of sick devised plan to cause cardiac induced stress that would end up taking a life

Whoever said 'the pen is mightier than the sword' was right so you'd better think twice before you censor me and pick a fight.

Vocals by Nicholas Creed.

This was an alternate cover version of ‘Sick 2 Def’ by Plan B using the instrumental track from the original song.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6