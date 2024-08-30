I still replay the events of the Covid scamdemic over and over in my mind. Fractured friendships. Family divisions and cruelty that was so uncharacteristically out of character it shocked me to my core. It actually broke me.
My grandmother died early on in the scamdemic, alone, probably very afraid, in a ‘care home’ - I was in Thailand and was told my family were forbidden from visiting her. I could not go to her funeral. I don’t know if she was finished off by the nurses with Midazolam, but I feel like my head is in the right place to now try and find out what really happened to her. This song is my outpouring of emotion past and present to try and convey how horrendous that period of my life was. It is also a tribute to my late grandmother. Her name was Eileen. I hope it resonates with others too.
LYRICS
It’s dedicated to a black dose
They bucked it up and rode
Vax made of gold
And a cocoa butter glow
Gave out boosters on the go
Gave the batches to the codes
How bad is your batch now so
They said don’t kill your granny
Or endanger your family
Watching divisions grow
We now know
As time grows
We expand and grow close
The black dose
I propose is democidal
But you're still in denial
And I'm warning seen on the fringes to try and stop it
Staring at the cosmics
Trying to find the logic
Splitting my life over melancholic feats
But now I'm beat
You and I in deep dialogue
The black dose they want to cultivate you neatly
Visualize you and me through genetic ADE
Rot is deep
and can't be described by speech
So I speak through my actions
And treat you like diamonds on consignment
Protect you from parasites and demons
And prepare to get violent for a love that’s like
Strings on a violin
Momentary silence as you told me you’re injected
Injected? Not expecting this
Broken down in tears
Overwhelmed with sadness
I see how it was planned and you realise I’m
pissed
But it's too late, vaccinated June 28th
Heartbroken for my brother
Please don’t take another
Aunt says I lie
Skype video call this Christmas
Feels so fucking vicious
Call me an antivaxxer
No sympathy, can’t travel no pfizer, just let me be.
It’s dedicated to a black dose
They bucked it up and rode
Vax made of gold
And a cocoa butter glow
And if you keep believing
It’s a dangerous road
The black dose
Arm exposed and sleeve rolled
Surrounded by the weeds and the W-H-O
Grand mother
When you died I cried blood
So much on my mind
That I needed to discuss
But words won’t describe
And time is not enough
But trust through my life
I'll manifest your love
And though the road is rough
You died alone in a carehome
My life turned to dust
And as I write these words
I'm reminded of the love
And the lessons you taught
Still I have to learn the hard way
Through the hard times
Find that friendships fade
I stargaze know I won’t be saved
Thinking bout better days
Before you got taken-away
Wouldn't leave you dead in vain
Lean into the pain
Dear grandmother they locked you down
Forbidden visitation
now I'm dealing with the truth
NHS death protocols
Reminded of you
And how we cope only God knows
Walking a thin line between love and hate
Like a tightrope
And at times when it seems there's no hope
I still soldier forth holding your memory close.
Instrumental track: Klashnekoff: Black Rose.
