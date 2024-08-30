I still replay the events of the Covid scamdemic over and over in my mind. Fractured friendships. Family divisions and cruelty that was so uncharacteristically out of character it shocked me to my core. It actually broke me.

My grandmother died early on in the scamdemic, alone, probably very afraid, in a ‘care home’ - I was in Thailand and was told my family were forbidden from visiting her. I could not go to her funeral. I don’t know if she was finished off by the nurses with Midazolam, but I feel like my head is in the right place to now try and find out what really happened to her. This song is my outpouring of emotion past and present to try and convey how horrendous that period of my life was. It is also a tribute to my late grandmother. Her name was Eileen. I hope it resonates with others too.

1× 0:00 -4:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

LYRICS

It’s dedicated to a black dose

They bucked it up and rode

Vax made of gold

And a cocoa butter glow



Gave out boosters on the go

Gave the batches to the codes

How bad is your batch now so

They said don’t kill your granny



Or endanger your family

Watching divisions grow

We now know

As time grows

We expand and grow close

The black dose

I propose is democidal

But you're still in denial

And I'm warning seen on the fringes to try and stop it

Staring at the cosmics

Trying to find the logic

Splitting my life over melancholic feats

But now I'm beat

You and I in deep dialogue

The black dose they want to cultivate you neatly

Visualize you and me through genetic ADE

Rot is deep

and can't be described by speech

So I speak through my actions

And treat you like diamonds on consignment

Protect you from parasites and demons

And prepare to get violent for a love that’s like

Strings on a violin

Momentary silence as you told me you’re injected

Injected? Not expecting this

Broken down in tears

Overwhelmed with sadness

I see how it was planned and you realise I’m

pissed

But it's too late, vaccinated June 28th

Heartbroken for my brother

Please don’t take another

Aunt says I lie

Skype video call this Christmas

Feels so fucking vicious

Call me an antivaxxer

No sympathy, can’t travel no pfizer, just let me be.

It’s dedicated to a black dose

They bucked it up and rode

Vax made of gold

And a cocoa butter glow

And if you keep believing

It’s a dangerous road

The black dose

Arm exposed and sleeve rolled

Surrounded by the weeds and the W-H-O



Grand mother

When you died I cried blood

So much on my mind

That I needed to discuss

But words won’t describe

And time is not enough

But trust through my life

I'll manifest your love

And though the road is rough

You died alone in a carehome

My life turned to dust

And as I write these words

I'm reminded of the love

And the lessons you taught

Still I have to learn the hard way

Through the hard times

Find that friendships fade

I stargaze know I won’t be saved

Thinking bout better days

Before you got taken-away

Wouldn't leave you dead in vain

Lean into the pain



Dear grandmother they locked you down

Forbidden visitation

now I'm dealing with the truth

NHS death protocols

Reminded of you

And how we cope only God knows

Walking a thin line between love and hate

Like a tightrope

And at times when it seems there's no hope

I still soldier forth holding your memory close.





Instrumental track: Klashnekoff: Black Rose.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter . Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com to enquire about a crypto-paid discounted annual subscription.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6







