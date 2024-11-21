Every time I sense that rumbling of almost reaching a critical mass of people that have awakened to reality, my hopes are just as quickly dashed, as new narratives are brewed up and conjured out of the cauldron, replete with magical potions in the form of heroes and saviours.

Every time these new narratives are dangled in front of us, as a ball of string can be dangled in front of a kitten, a large swathe of our global population becomes mesmerised, then shortly after reprogramming, begins foaming at the mouth with rage - to be redirected at the designated ‘other’.

I painstakingly documented Trump’s involvement in Operation Warp Speed and his ongoing praise of the C19 injections, with multiple sources, articles, videos, audio, tweets, and Truth Social posts. I also referenced Elon Musk’s praise of mRNA vaxxeens with his tweets, as well as the MAHA campaign and how I see it as a misdirection:

I saw an interesting restack note for my article from a popular writer here:

☝️First off, great research here to show the background of Moderna’s partnering with those government agencies years ahead of Trump being in office. Yet, how does this absolve Trump of wrongdoing? The writer wrote:

“Moderna had partner with DOD/DTRA/DARPA/HHS/BARDA years before Trump ran for office. Ivanka is an idiot for stating that her father partnered with Moderna. BARDA is on video bragging about their partnership - had nothing to do with Trump. I could go on……I could go on”.

Indeed, let us go on!

Here is Trump again praising the C19 injections upon the magnificent celebratory five year anniversary!

We’re coming up on the five year anniversary of Covid, and if you recall, under President Trump’s leadership, we had incredible public health policies. President Trump’s unparalleled creation of Operation Warp Speed was one like we’ve never seen before! Dr. Janette Neishewat, FoxNews

I don’t know how the pro-Trumper crowd would become apologists for this latest Truth Social outburst, from 18th November 2024 - but I can imagine it would involve complimenting Trump’s 4D chess game, or quietly whispering that Trump’s still being ‘duped’ or ‘coerced’ or some other flaky argument that simply does not hold water.

Are we ever all going to collectively deal with this???

Or will ‘we’ all collectively refuse to see it, to acknowledge it, to make excuses for it, to hide from it, to change the subject, to fucking forget?!

Just. Like. The Pro-Vax Covidians Did. And many still do...

Let us bring on the ever sharp, hard-hitting and appropriately blunt iron lady - Catherine Austin Fitts - in her blistering interview with Greg Hunter, asking the tough questions and posing the irrefutable facts of the timeline (click the article below to watch the video):

☝️

The former president ‘put $10 billion into a military program to depopulate Americans’ There are truths and then there are inconvenient truths. Why did President Donald Trump sign off on Operation Warp Speed in July 2020 and place U.S. Army General Gustave Perna in charge of it? Catherine Austin Fitts drops a lot of truth in the above clip, but if you take away nothing else, take away this one statement: “There is no right versus left, there is no Trump versus Biden. There is a machine in control of a spending machine that is financed with our taxes, and debt barred in our names, that is being sold into our pension funds and into our retirement accounts. There is that machine, and that machine, to keep balancing the books, is implementing a depopulation plan. That is the reality that has to be faced. And changing the president won’t matter.” We are not up against any single man or woman in this fight for our freedom. We are up against a “machine,” or as I would call it, a system. A beast system. And just like there is no single man or woman who personifies our enemy in this battle to live free, there is no person who alone will save us from it. Fitts says if she had been the president, “I would have taken a bullet in the head before I would implement a culling of the American population.”

Reducing down the ingredients of our layer cake to these core facts and ethical considerations upon principles, completely eviscerates any argument that Trump “was tricked, he was duped, he was coerced” into Operation Warp Speed.

For a fleeting moment, all the anti-c19 injection, anti-globalist, anti-Agenda 2030, anti-great-reset minds in ‘alt media’ were breathlessly covering the tyrannical twenty-twenties, keeping receipts, and spreading effective malinformation…

And then, just like that - POOF! I find many bending over backwards, tying themselves in knots like contortionists, whilst doing mental gymnastics, in order to rally behind Trump and force-forget Operation Warp Speed - which Trump is still praising to the heavens as of 18th November 2024!

Reading a MAHA booklet?

The Great Regression…?

I get it. The allure of Trump fighting those dastardly globalists has a powerful, magnetising effect.

“Round those rebels up G'd Damnit and drop them off in the MAHA pile!”

CJ Hopkins was on top form in his latest piece:

Hopkins wrote:

The America Made Great Again PSYOP One of the most effective ways to neutralize an opponent is to let them win. This is especially true when you’re dealing with an opponent you can never entirely defeat. What you do is, you lure your opponent into a battle you can afford to lose, because you need to actually lose the battle, and let your opponent actually win, i.e., not just trick them into thinking they have won, because … well, your opponent isn’t stupid. This battle that you lure your opponent into and let them win will be a battle over a territory within a territory, but which your opponent believes is “the territory.” You can afford to lose control of this territory within a territory because you control the territory it exists within, and because your opponent doesn’t know that. The trick is getting your opponent to believe that, by winning this battle, they have won “the war,” and that they now control “the territory,” and have destroyed you, or have otherwise removed you from power, when, actually, all that your opponent has destroyed or removed from power is a corporeal decoy, a material incarnation of an invisible, immaterial adversary, an adversary they do not know exists, or which they refuse to acknowledge the existence of … assuming, of course, that is what you are. At which point, you have neutralized your opponent.

Now, those that take the view of Trump + Musk + RFK Jr + MAHA being the silver bullet against the globalists, view any information, opinions, or facts that suggest otherwise, as being a part of the problem. I.e. If one cannot get on board with Team Trump, then they are apparently playing into the globalists’ hands by being defeatist, or nihilistic, or shrugging their shoulders akin to all being lost.

I would argue that those advising caution against choosing a team, are instead asking to hold people to account. Besides, real change does not come from the anointed political saviours, it comes from you. Real change comes from each and every one of us. In the way we think, the way we act, our lifestyle choices, how and where we vote with our wallets. Everything is psychological perception.

We literally create (curate) reality itself with our minds in this way.

For anyone reading this who has recently found themselves dismissing the alt media and independent journalists - those that have been consistent over the years - for now not going along to get along with the new dawn / new hope / new age era we are purportedly entering…I would advise to not be so quick to turn on those sources you have relied on for the past ‘X’ number of years.

You wouldn’t want to wake up in four years kicking yourself (like the fanatical pro-C19 injection crowd are now) - if by 2028 we have digital ID running rampant, because it was a ‘solution’ to illegal immigration, for example.

2016 clip:

Via BiometricUpdate.Com:

The United States needs a unified vision for how to move forward on digital identity, and leadership to implement that vision, Socure says. The company warns in a letter to the next government that the cost of further delay will be more fraud, while the benefits of advancing digital identity would be felt by American people, businesses and government agencies alike. Socure’s open letter to the incoming Trump administration sets out recommendations in the form of five pillars for protecting identity and reducing fraud. The recommendations start with a request for a Presidential Directive declaring digital identity to be critical infrastructure. “It is paramount that we start to give it the prioritization that it deserves in terms of securing it, making sure we’re able to defend against advanced attacks from nation states et cetera, otherwise it is going to be the thing that effectively cripples us,” Burris says. […] The Trump White House should make transparency and consistent measurement requirements for digital identity providers, the company recommends. That would involve policies that promote the adoption of performance reporting for identity verification, fraud prevention and customer service. The government could publish periodic reports and public audits, and promote public feedback mechanisms. “When it comes to serving the American public, when it comes to using digital identity to better enable digital service delivery, we have to think of this as more of a community problem in terms of how digital identity is being handled and what we can do collectively to make improvements overall. The only way we’re going to get better is if we’re able to better measure and basically put out publicly what we are doing to make progress in improvement.”

PDF of article:

Socure Calls For Us Digital Identity Taskforce, Critical Infrastructure Status Biometric Update 392KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Now, pay attention:

Watch what they do not what they say. Watch what they do not what they say.

Watch what they do not what they say. Watch what they do not what they say.

If indeed, digital ID will be re-marketed to the Trump voter base as the solution to illegal immigration, until the masses are apoplectic with rage, spewing spittle to demand digital ID, what a brilliant strategy they have devised. Amy Sukwan’s musings here are on point:

Now Jeff Childers often has keen insights but he can be a bit too rah rah Republican for my taste lately. He sees this as a great thing: “It may have only been one word, but it included four exclamation marks. I can’t decided which is more encouraging, the prospect of using the military to help process millions of deportations, or the irony that Trump will declare a national state of emergency and use emergency executive authority to do it. In other words: the Democrats are about to be hoisted on their “state of emergency” petard. Prepare for Democrats to suddenly discover a meaningful definition of the word, “emergency.” Call me a little suspicious of this. The president employing a state of emergency and then deploying military assets to help depose a minority population that is widely disliked sounds like a recipe for martial law and more. Imagine if Biden had deployed a state of emergency and troops to round up, I don’t know, “domestic terrorists”, or “misinformation spreaders” or “antivaxxers” in say 2021. A lot of people would have cheered this on, as we conspiracy theorists were holding everybody back from getting back to normal. My how the worm turns.

Circling back to the Make America Healthy Again PSYOP, I present a heartbreaking note from Sasha Latypova:



Sasha’s latest article on MAHA:

Latypova writes:

Trump made good on his promise to nominate Robert Kennedy to head the department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Wow - I was wrong expecting Trump to ditch RFK Jr, and I am pleasantly surprised that he didn’t. But hang tight, The Donald has a clever plan to staff other posts with beautiful vaccine defenders and promoters. There is a wave of health freedom rolling in with some rather great nominations, such as a vaccine pusher, friend-of-Peter-Hotez, Dr. Oz being nominated for the head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): The appointment of a vax pushing TV doc with magnificent eyebrows makes lots of sense to me. Trump is thinking like a true businessman. Who watches Dr. Oz and takes health advice from TV doctors? Boomers. Who is eating up the government budget that we don’t have? Boomers. Who do we need to cull with beautiful vaccines for the Great [Money] Reset - well, duh! Boomers. He will be perfect for this role. I think the mainstream press will be delighted. Now, the mainstream press is absolutely losing it about Kennedy. There are approximately 10 hit pieces daily written about how dangerous RFK Jr is to the American “public health”. I don’t typically read mainstream garbage, but I made effort for you, dear readers. I picked the least distasteful examples for this article. This topic is important: this is how the brainwashing machine operates, pay attention! According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, emphasis added: President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Health and Human Services secretary was a worst case-scenario for drugmakers. Now, they will try to make the best of it. Kennedy has supported discredited theories that link vaccines to autism and antidepressants to school shootings. If confirmed as HHS secretary, he could push to end drug advertising on television and liability protections for vaccine makers. Oh my goodness, they are terrified, the worst nightmare has arrived!!! A few sentences later, gosh, he is unstoppable, we can’t lobby against him: Industry officials say there is little they can do to stop Kennedy’s ascension, though some hold out hope the Senate will reject the nomination. Lobbying against Kennedy, they say, would probably be unsuccessful and counterproductive. Why? Have they run out of money and lobbyists? No, no, it’s not that! You see, taking a vax injury debate head-on is unwinnable. Even more importantly, the lizards can’t afford ANY possibility of any data on vax injuries cited in a public debate (as Kennedy will do, chapter and verse). That will red pill even more people who will be watching the confirmation hearings. So they need another strategy: Instead, they hope to find areas of engagement, looking to build a relationship that would allow them to find places to work with Kennedy and others who might fill the ranks of the new Trump administration. Among potential areas of cooperation are ultraprocessed foods, which Kennedy, like many food and nutrition experts, says contribute to obesity and chronic disease. Common cause against the products could pit pharma against the food industry. Yes! It’s the strategy of MAHA that Big Pharma can totally get behind: blame food for the chronic diseases caused by poisoning everyone with vaccines and drugs. The pharmas are very happy to over-regulate food and increase the price of food because Big Pharma doesn’t make or sell food. Paging Casey Means! Oooh, those evil Froot Loops with artificial dyes, we are coming for you!

Even if those buying into MAHA believe the hype, is the MAHA team just trolling them too, for the hell of it?

Via The Telegraph:

Every politician faces a moment when they must choose between their dearest-held principles and their career. For Robert F Kennedy Jr it came in the form of a Big Mac, served to him on board Donald Trump’s private plane. The scion of the Kennedy family has spent decades railing against McDonald’s as the epitome of the fast-food turning America into a nation of obese, unhappy people. He had referred to the food on Mr Trump’s private jet, Trump Force One, as “poison” just days before he was tapped to become America’s next health secretary. […] Donald Trump Jr, seated to his right, joked after the image was broadcast around the world that Mr Kennedy Jr’s mission to “make America healthy again” would have to wait until “tomorrow”.

PDF of article:

Trump Gives Rfk Jr Mcdonald’s ‘poison’ To Eat On Private Plane To Ufc 5.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What do you make of the MAHA campaign, dear readers?

Do you see a new narrative formation in encouragement to question everything in alt-media that suggests Trump isn't a saviour?

Are you noticing criticism, rebuttals, or head-burying-in-the-sand, in response to those who dare to bring up C19 injections in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed?

Is it verboten to suggest that MAHA is a C19 injection democide memory-holing-event-switcheroo-scapegoat-for-all-health-problems?

Are they caught in a trap?

Can’t they walk out?

Do they love us too much?

Can’t they see what they’re doing to us?

Can’t we go on together with suspicious minds?

Share

