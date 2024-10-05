I’ve been ‘busy’ right-clicking memes and saving them to my hard drive - it’s a thankless job, but someone has to do it. I look forward to the future date of my hate speech meme trial, for what glorious discovery there shall be to behold - it would be akin the ultimate Barbara Streisand effect…

Streisand effect, phenomenon in which an attempt to censor, hide, or otherwise draw attention away from something only serves to attract more attention to it. The name derives from American singer and actress Barbra Streisand’s lawsuit against a photographer in 2003, which drew attention to the photo she was suing to have taken off the Internet.

“Now, the prosecution may present incriminating evidence against Mr. Creed from his inflammatory, divisive, hate-inducing meme posts…”

Kamala Harris and Joe Bribe’em are working hard to sort out FEMA funds and safeguard election integrity…

Work from home.

A couple of Covid era throwbacks again just because they’re classics…

Yes, the guy in the shades is supposed to be the guy from the movie They Live.

I reproduced this from memory as couldn’t find the original.

I can attest to having both conveyed this facial expression during my transition (no not that kind of transition) - from Normie to conspiracy realist….As well as observing this facial expression with increasing frequency amongst friends and acquaintances…

We’re always ‘joking’ with friends about when we might need to head to the mountains or the jungles of Thailand once digital ID, mandated injections, and mass auto-facial recognition CCTV goes live. At least it will be warmer - we can wear shorts, vests, sandals + the night vision goggles…

Stay tuned for an article I will publish next week on Thailand’s MSM preaching about the country leading the way to a cashless society - and why I believe the police and government authorities will only give this lip service (clue: their corruption at every level depends on cash envelopes)…

Could the weaponisation of immigration in the UK have parallels drawn with ‘the troubles’ in Northern Ireland? I.e. When the government elevates a class of people above the rest of the population, giving them more privileges et cetera, causing resentment from the underclass, all by design…

I have thought a lot about why Mrs. Creed and I felt so lethargic when we visited England for Christmas time 2022. At first I thought it was shedding from all the C19 injection boosted people who were sick. Now I wonder if the 5G towers also messed with us- we slept for 12 hours a day and felt wiped out the whole two weeks…

I don’t understand why people still regard woke nutcase Neil deGrasse Tyson as a ‘genius’ or anyone to be respected about anything - he took to X in August to say that Feelings Determine Gender, Not Chromosomes…

A re-roundup of the Springfield, Ohio memes, plus some new ones…

Ok I’m almost done with cat memes for today. Switching gears slightly, Mrs. Creed does find cats to be very cute. I might have to try this technique out next time I incur her wrath…

A few random ones to stupefy you, get a smirk out of you, and send you down rabbit holes…

We’ll wrap up with Memes dedicated towards my authoritarian motherland - the totalitarian, tyrannical, hate speech loving, woke AF United Kingdom…

