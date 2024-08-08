PROLOGUE

The real crisis is a populace that falls for every engineered crisis; that is the never-ending crisis. The chaos, the agendas, the narratives, the protests - all are happening faster than I keep up with to write about comprehensively.

Damn, it is hard to not get sucked in. I also realise I am falling for fake news more often; whereby, I feel a strong emotional response, and at first, fail to verify multiple sources - which, in of itself, is becoming more taxing and challenging to discern reality.

Let us lighten up a bit today. I present to you my entire (199?)-image meme collection from 2020 - to date, in no particular order.

For your entertainment, for your education, for historical preservation, and in some instances, appealing to your humanity and compassion. If you get ‘meme fatigue’, you can take a break and come back to it!

Let us call this piece a follow up tribute to Bill Gates -The Hearse Whisperer:

MINISTRY OF MEMETIC WARFARE

Save to PDF, save the images on your hard drives…’cuz ya never know when it all might get scrubbed and rugged. That’s all folks.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

