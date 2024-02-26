Grabbing this from the good folks at Reclaimthenet.org:

…here’s what a blog post on GAVI’s site says: “Our research shows that memes form part of a highly sophisticated strategy to spread and monetize health disinformation.” (Not throwing the “monetize slur” in there – in the context of “the Gates!” /s) When the “research” is done – (including assertions such as that memes falsely “depicted unvaccinated people as unfairly stigmatized” – well tell that to tennis superstar Novak Djokovic who almost got his career ruined by actual unfair stigmatization) – come the conclusions: “Influencers promoting vaccine hesitancy use memes to build their online following, sow distrust of health authorities and profit from the promotion of unapproved medicines. This enables them to evade responsibility for any negative consequences of their messaging.” There’s a “call to action” too, basically – to formally criminalize memes. Says GAVI: “Memes may not look threatening – but that’s why they are such effective super spreaders of health disinformation.”

Damn. End of empire stuff when the tentacles of the organs lash out at meme warfare. Memes are extremely safe and effective. It would be a tragedy if

‘s popular weekend meme stacks were in the crosshairs - they always get a chuckle out of Mrs. Creed and I. Memes transcend language barriers in their purest form when no captions are needed -

is the meme grand master with his disarming artistic talents.

Without further ado, let us dedicate this piece to the hearse whisperer himself…

And now for some other classics…

This was graffiti street art in a city in the US - can’t recall where, covered by Zerohedge.com

Fookin’ Fraudci. His day will come.

Check out this online AI tool that enables you to generate your own NPC themed memes:

https://ai.nonplayablecoin.io/

Someone who currently identifies as Nicholas Creed produced this meme using the AI generator, with the prompt “NPC in coffin supports net zero”:

Add your captions using MS paint or other simple software. Always remember to remove the metadata from images before posting or sharing just in case this meme war ‘goes hot’ and they come for us with the no knock raids…

Now, go forth and produce memes, and may they multiply!

Happy Monday 😃

