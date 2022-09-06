Another choice between Pepsi or Coke has come and gone, with Boris Johnson exiting stage left, and Liz Truss being ushered into downing street within 24 hours as Britain’s next Prime Minister.

Let’s have a second of silence to commemorate Bojo’s achievements, as illustrated by Bob Moran.

Why will Liz be the same as the old boss, I hear you pondering?

Well, Bernie Spofforth said it best.

Those slimy WEF tentacles are far reaching, with ‘compromised’ politicians spreading throughout the upper echelons of every political strata throughout the land and all the world, like a metastatic cancer that spreads from its original source to the rest of our (governing) bodies.

Liz Truss is greeted by Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson as she arrives at Tory HQ in central London. Credit: The Telegraph.

Ursula von der Sociopath was quick to squeeze in a congratulatory note laced with climate change hyperbole and the war in Ukraine.

It is always interesting to pop onto the comments section of MSM articles, in this case that of The Telegraph:

Let’s wrap up with a quick reminder of what Agenda 2030 entails, so that we can match the points in this crib sheet with Liz’s policy direction going forward. *Agenda 2030 summary borrowed from the telegram channel Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK:

We wait with baited breath. Not really, we should probably continue our quest for less and less reliance on government and centralised authority.

I will have more to say on providing solutions to counter the hellscape, as I think we all need to be more constructive, and I know I have been guilty of inadvertent doom mongering.

Pointing out the truth of the agendas without consistently offering up solutions and resources to counter them, is not much better than the legacy media’s fearporn.

I wish to apologise to the readers if I have instilled more fear than hope, lately.

I shall be writing an upcoming short series, focusing on business continuity planning and crisis management, and also with a preparatory individual / family focus.

I have been doing this as a security professional in the outside world for several years. I intend to apply these skills to my writing by providing you with risk assessments on the international stage, both analytically and predictively, as the great unraveling speeds up before our eyes, and socio-economic chaos reigns down on us.

I want to help you to be agile and to stay informed.

