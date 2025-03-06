Media is abuzz with the white house spat between the piano playing comedian, DJT, and JD Vance. As Kit Knightly writing for Off-Guardian speculated, was it genuine jingoism?

Squirrel distractions are abound and plentiful in the media reality show script…Where is the Octopus that often represents the hidden, coordinated, and calculated force behind the scenes, symbolising control, manipulation, or the "real agenda" at play whilst the masses are distracted by the "squirrel”?

Well, in the case of the White House briefing beefing with the nasally congested misleader of Ukraine, could it be The Hidden Agenda To Re-Finance UK and Europe Via A Colonized Ukraine, With USA Cast As Unwitting Dupe? A Growing Hypothesis, Explained By Alex Krainer, Citing Czech Media With Intelligence Leak. This is a very interesting piece from Celia Farber, who wrote:

None of this is any official news or alt. news. Per an intelligence leak on a Czech news site, Zelensky had already signed a contract essentially selling Ukraine to the UK as a permanent colony to re-finance the UK, when Zelensky came to the White House last week

Whether or not this deal has or has not been signed - the wholesale (fire-sale??) geopolitical war-scape of Europe makes for a compelling theory that the endless funneling of weaponry and money to Ukraine served four main aims:

Print cash / launder money / QE without official QE / hyperinflate debt away Enrich arms manufacturers as the wealth transfer from Govt to corporations pivoted from the bio-pharmaceutical industrial complex, to the military industrial complex. Deplete EU weapon stockpiles intentionally, so that new ordnance, defense systems, and military budgets can be justified (note point 3 recirculates points 1&2). Squabble over who gets the rights to Ukraine’s significant deposits of rare earth metals.

It also feels like the renewed ramming-the-Ukraine-media-focus-down-our-throats push takes the limelight away from the US government’s ongoing complicity in the Israeli leadership genociding and relocating ethnically cleansing the inhabitants of the Gaza strip for the next phase ‘reconstruction project’.

Is MAGA compatible with MIGA? Will this fly with the voter base long-term?

There is a hypocritical nature to Trump positioning himself as the peace president as he supports an end to the killing of Ukrainian soldiers, whilst he continues to support Netanyahu’s biblical campaign to expunge innocent Palestinians. This is the 800 pound Gorilla in the room. Tell me about the Gorilla, dear reader, is it in the room with us now? Can you see it? What does it look like? How does it make you feel?

The next squirrel segues on from our first furry rodent. As we’ve learned over the past few war-torn years, following the MIC profitability of the arms race, the next phase of $$$$$ is always in the reconstruction efforts. Enter stage-left the bidding war for which nation states shall be rebuilding Gaza:

The $53 billion plan approved by the Arab League aims to rebuild the destroyed Gaza Strip by 2030, while setting up hundreds of thousands of temporary housing units so that Palestinians won't have to leave. Arab leaders have blasted Trump's prior proposals as but greenlighting an Israeli ethnic cleansing campaign, and Jordan and Egypt in particular have vehemently rejected the possibility of resettling Palestinians in their territories. It calls on UN Security Council to deploy an international peacekeeping force in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which would establish security while reconstruction takes place - and foresees the recycling of rubble to expand Gaza's coastline and even "sustainable, green and walkable" housing and urban areas, also utilizing renewable energy.

PDF of article:

Us Rejects Arab League's $53bn Alternative Gaza Reconstruction Plan Zerohedge 336KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Look at me, forget about Agenda 2030!!

What’s this little fella distracting you from now then, eh? Well, the year two thousand and thirty keeps popping up again and again and again. Is the squirrel here about peace negotiations and rebuilding efforts?

Agenda-wise, will Gaza be rebuilt as a SMART city Riviera either way, by US oversight or by Arab league nations? Seeing as the quote referenced above by the Arab League “calls on UN Security Council to deploy an international peacekeeping force in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which would establish security while reconstruction takes place”.

It is clear that the Arab league nations are fully onboard with the SMART everything UN Agenda 2030 program.

Brave browser search:

Smart Cities in Middle East Smart city initiatives in the Middle East are focused on improving sustainability, efficiency, and quality of life through the use of advanced technologies. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been leading these efforts, ranking as the smartest cities in the Middle East and North Africa region for the past two years. Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is a notable example, utilizing renewable energy sources and sustainable building materials to reduce energy and water consumption. Additionally, the Zayed Smart City project in Abu Dhabi is using information technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) to upgrade the city's infrastructure.1 The UAE has seen significant advancements in smart city technology, with the launch of the Al Hosn app for contact tracing and vaccination certification, which has been crucial in managing the pandemic. Investment in smart city technologies in the Middle East is expected to grow substantially, with spending set to double in the coming years, reaching $2.7 billion by 2022. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is investing heavily in renewable energy and digital transformation, aiming to grow IT spending by at least 14% annually. Several IoT projects are also paving the way for smart cities in the region, with government-funded initiatives leading the adoption of IoT networks, edge computing, and 5G technology.6 These projects aim to optimize public services, enhance business opportunities, and improve the standard of living for residents. Overall, the Middle East is making significant strides in smart city development, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and leveraging technology to address urban challenges.

A Sustainable Future Smart Cities In The Middle East White & Case Llp 83KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Next up, and damnit I hate covering this because I do still like crypto-per-se, but I’ve acknowledged in other articles that Bitcoin has been hijacked by the ETFs, and as a giant liquidity sponge for more QE and debt hyperinflation magic wands…

The ole’ Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. POTUS is firmly in charge of the crypto charts lately, everything is psychological perception with the feed and greed index. Here the crypto bros get another teaspoon of hopium as they rock back and forth in the fetal position since the Trump crash global trade war shock and awe.

**A few moments later**

**A few milliseconds later**

…

Crypto bro feels hope for a new dawn.

Maybe the Donald and his boys are just day-trading off his Truth Social posts and cabinet member tweets about the will they / won’t they make a shiny Bitcoin reserve.

Hang on. Shiny. Something shiny. I almost forgot about it, it was so many moons ago in the news cycle around a week ago!

Oh yeah. The Fort Knox gold audit.

The gold stash at the Kentucky base was last audited on Sept. 23, 1974. Whether you can actually call it an "audit" is another story.



At the time, the U.S. Treasury opened one of its 15 vaults at the Army base south of Louisville. Politicians and reporters were allowed in for two hours and reportedly saw 6% of America's gold holdings.



"Adding to the complete farce, none of the bars being passed around for the cameras were matched to a serial number, assayed or tested for purity, or even verified as U.S. holdings - as foreign countries have previously stored their gold at Fort Knox as well," Zero Hedge noted.



In the 50 years since, the Treasury carries out what it calls annual "vault seal checks."



As Zero Hedge pointed out, those checks "don't actually analyze the gold."



In 2010, Rep. Ron Paul of Texas called for an independent audit of Fort Knox. "It'd be nice for the American people to know whether or not the gold is there," he said at the time.

Throwback to Ron Paul requesting an audit:

Old news coverage of the shrouded in mystery gold holdings at Fort Knox via a “Here’s what they NEVER told you about the gold in Fort Knox” tweet:

What’s all this got to do with the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve news, you ask? The concern would be around such a strategic reserve herding us all into the digital currency entrapment, before stable coins like USDC and USDT become CBDC, with BTC already being fully surveillable on-chain.

Plus, could the 2026 bear market catalyst be:

“The hack that nobody saw coming?”

Consider that Microsoft just announced their new quantum computing chip:

Now see the Bitcoin 51% attack hypothesis:

Key takeaways: Quantum computing can handle multiple possibilities simultaneously, creating increased processing power to solve more complex problems.

It threatens to crack cryptographic algorithms that secure cryptocurrencies, exposing private keys used to access crypto funds held in wallets.

The quantum computing impact on blockchain is concerning, as consensus mechanisms could be easily solved and smart contracts compromised.

Quantum computers could be available by 2030, but quantum-resistant cryptocurrencies are already being developed to protect against the threat. Quantum computing stands poised to revolutionize technology. The step forward in computing power is truly extraordinary. In fact, Google estimates its recent quantum advancements are 241 million times more powerful than previous models and are able to instantly execute tasks that would normally take 47 years. The full impact of quantum computing on cryptocurrency is a huge concern for the industry. Once quantum computing is fully developed, it could crack the cryptography behind digital currencies in minutes. If you own crypto, continue reading to learn about the threat of cryptocurrency vs. quantum computing, the future of cryptocurrency and quantum computing, and what you can do to protect yourself.

This is my long winded way of pointing out that a US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve could be used to soak up liquidity, retain US hegemony with reserve currency as more US Fiat dollars are printed to back the USD stable coins - which crypto bros swap out profits from volatility to stability during a bull market. All the while, the US could quietly accumulate more real physical gold - a return to a gold standard is announced after massive crypto crash and quantum-computing facilitated hack?

We shall see.

I’m out of screen-time and squirrels. I shall be forthwith escaping to the beach for some sports, then maybe I’ll pop to an island with my wife as we are one year overdue any form of holiday.

I’m bamboozled enough writing this and distinguishing between a squirrel distraction and an octopus agenda.

I’ll leave you with this other concerning development in the UK:

VIDEO EMBED:

TRANSCRIPT:

Turning to the new sentencing guidelines that’s been published alongside this statement, which will make a custodial sentence, less likely for - and I quote: “Ethnic minorities, cultural minorities, and faith minority communities”. Why is the justice secretary enshrining this double standard? This two tier approach to sentencing? This is an inversion of the rule of law. We on this side of the house, believe in equality under the law. Why doesn’t she?

*My previous post is relevant to this*

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6