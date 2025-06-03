Creed Speech

Fager 132
3d

You know what would cut back on identity theft? Real penalties for the sub-human trash that commit it. Like involving a car battery, since they're so big on using electricity for fun. But who pays, as usual, for the crimes of a few? Everyone else. Twice. Some piece of shit steals your stuff and it's *you* that gets put in a cage, not the POS. It's almost like governments create and allow criminals in order to have a reason to restrain the people who *aren't* criminals. Problem, reaction, solution. And while everyone buys into that and clamors for "safety," almost none of them notice that a criminal who knows your credit card number is nowhere near as dangerous as a government that knows that and everything else about you.

Zarayna Pradyer
1d

Good work, Nicholas - thank you!

The awful thing here in the UK is that the supermarkets tell us that they cannot apprehend shoplifters (and the police won't bother either) so the public is witnessing and having to pay for crime. And we know this reticence is an excuse to bring in facial recognition tech so that they can rid themselves of shop staff eventually and reduce police in favour of tech. And the immensely troubling aspect of that is the absence of an appeal system when AI goes wrong or is inadequate.

I look forward to the next episode.

