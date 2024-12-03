I write this article for posterity - as a historical preservation of the most significant intersecting events of our time preceding digital gulags, for I know that the timelines might all be scrubbed clean and memory holed, eventually...

Therefore, we must have backups upon backups.

Please save this article to PDF, if you think it is worth saving.

GULAGS ARE NOT INCIDENTAL PHENOMENA

I will quote sections of Anne Applebaum’s foreword to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s second volume of The Gulag Archipelago. Applebaum wrote her foreword for the reissued printed edition of the book by Harper Perennial Modern Classics - in 2007:

Most importantly, Solzhenitsyn aimed to show that, contrary to what many believed, the Gulag was not an incidental phenomenon, something which the Soviet Union could essentially eliminate or outgrow. Rather, the prison system had been an essential part of the Soviet economic and political system from the very beginning.

Pertaining to the twenty-twenties totalitaria we have sleep-walked into, it must be shown for the ‘record books’ that the new digital gulags are not and were not an “incidental phenomenon”. Indeed, our beckoning digital gulags encompass digital ID, biometrics, age verification, medical records, central bank digital currencies, travel restrictions, and social credit scoring. This system is and has been an essential part of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 economic and political system from the very beginning.

Applebaum further wrote in The Gulag Archipelago Vol.2 foreword:

The truthfulness continues to give the book a freshness and an importance which will never be challenged. For a contemporary reader, the book brilliantly evokes a mentality which no longer exists, and which is increasingly difficult to describe or explain: the atmosphere of constant fear, the constant temptation of betrayal; the ubiquity of secret police; the reversal of “normal” values; the generalized cruelty that permeated the culture of the Gulag, and of the Soviet Union itself.

In the year two thousand and twenty-four Anno Domini, truthfulness is being relentlessly challenged, fact-checked, and tainted as ‘conspiracy theory’. Our would-be-overlords know this too, for they demand it. They relish in confusing us to the point of no longer being able to distinguish between reality and unreality, neither right or wrong, nor truth or falsehoods. They revel in ecstasy as more of our fellow human beings become cruel vessels of propaganda-directed-hatred to be aimed at the other.

Sadly, despite Applebaum’s words bringing relief in 2007 - speaking to our collective perceived moral superiority at that time, in having evolved beyond constant fear and betrayal - normal values have once again been reversed, yet now on a global scale. We must be careful to not conflate the citizens of any given country with the people who are running their government; for the ‘serfs’ have very little say or influence in the actions of their misleaders. The overwhelming majority of us are now viewed as serfs by the parasite class, within our shared neofeudalistic tax cattle prison planet.

We do however, have a say and influence in how we interact with those around us; our friends, our families, our colleagues, and the businesses we choose to support or boycott. We are also in control of whether we acquiesce with prevailing narratives out of fear and indoctrination, or instead choose to resist assimilation into the hive mind system by becoming sovereign individuals. The smallest efforts in our everyday actions can have a ripple effect outwards, if we can resist consuming black pills laced with poisonous apathetic defeatism.

The prescribed micro dosage for black pill ingestion should be limited to the hardest truth of them all; one which many simply cannot stretch their imagination to accept, nor even entertain as a hypothetical possibility…

That there are people in positions of governmental power who are not acting benevolently in the interests of the people they are supposed to be serving. That there are people in positions of power who are acting malevolently towards their citizenry; to actively and intentionally do harm.

Doubtless, we all have anecdotes on depressing conversations with those close to us, that reaffirm how strong the beliefs of the majority are in the propaganda being disseminated by government think-tanks and corporate captured media. Let us focus on those beliefs as they are being framed, as presented to us by supranational bodies and the government mouthpiece media apparatus.

BIOMETRIC UPDATE

Digital ID looks set to be pushed through via three main trojan horse methodologies:

The classic carrot - rolling out iterations of universal basic income, which also trials central bank digital currency, and segues into digital ID via government approved apps to qualify for eligible state welfare. Example: Thailand’s 10,000 THB digital wallet handout. The feigned protectorate - passing legislation to “save the children” - which actually results in digitally enslaving the adults too. Example: Australia mandating age verification for social media (and other app) users to be over 16 years old. As surmised by OffGuardian’s Kit Knightly:

From Reuters [emphasis added]: Australia plans to trial an age-verification system that may include biometrics or government identification to enforce a social media age cut-off, some of the toughest controls imposed by any country to date. The plan couldn’t be more obvious. Step 1 – Create digital ID.

Step 2 – Enforce its use via “think of the children” messaging. …that’s it. It’s a two step plan.

The nationalistic frenzy - Marketing digital ID as the solution to illegal immigration, so that those previously opposed (to c19 ‘Vax’ pass QR Codes) will unwittingly cheer for and demand it. The nationalistic appeal strategy can work in tandem with real ID / digital ID as a requirement for Voter ID. Example: USA biometric entry-exit system and contentious issues of (digital) Voter ID / electronic voting machines instead of paper ballot boxes.

Clip from 2016. Trump: "We will complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system"👇

[WATCH / DOWNLOAD / SHARE ON ODYSEE]

Now, consider the aforementioned three-pronged approach for government minions to sign us up willingly for digital ID, then conceptualise the various hybridisations as laid out in this collation of headlines via the Biometric Update site:

PDF of article:

Award Winning Palm Biometrics Study Promises Low Cost Authentication Biometric Update 376KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Avpa Age Verification Approach Uses Signed Qr Codes To Share Relevant Age Data Biometric Update 396KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Biometrics Moves Beyond Security, Border Control To Transform Travel Globally Biometric Update 392KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Biometrics Race For The Borders Biometric Update 731KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Calls Grow For Investigation Into Police Scotland’s Live Facial Recognition Tactics Biometric Update 381KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Karachi Launches Safe City Project With Live Vehicle, Facial Recognition Biometric Update 344KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Linking Crvs, National Id Systems ‘transformative’ For Govts, Citizens Biometric Update 382KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PDF of article:

Malaysia Backtracks On National Digital Id Requirement For Transport Dept App Biometric Update 331KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We could go on and on with examples from other countries until the mRNA injected cows come home, but I trust you get the point by now. This is global. This is coordinated. Aside from the three main strategies I laid out, we can deduce that other tactics revolve around commerce (palm payments), travel (airport biometrics), digital ID from cradle to crave (birth registration), surveillance (facial recognition CCTV), national ID and tax integration, as well as domestic transportation apps in lieu of physical driving licenses.

Not withstanding the most obvious proof of injection game which we all had a taste of from 2021-2023. I need not tell you that governments around the world never stopped working on programs and legislation to reintroduce ‘vaccine passports’ in the near future.

What are the “normal” values that are being reversed?

We are being seduced with convenience over privacy and anonymity. We are being deceived by calls for safety and security that actually mean surveillance and thought-crime. We are being manipulated via the engineered illegal immigration crisis, so that we thirst for digital walls to be built to keep undesirables out…Unbeknownst to most of us, that those same systems will keep us in, leading to travel restrictions for everyone, as well as more “no-knock” SWAT team home raids for whomever is the othered flavour of the month.

THOUGHT CRIME AND SOCIAL CREDIT SCORING

Aside from the obvious pitfalls already highlighted across the digital gulag, thought crimes under the chipper label of ‘hate speech’ are becoming all the rage in the observable decay across Europe’s normal values. In ramping up these endless assaults on freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression, we are being fear conditioned to have an aversion to wrong-think.

It logically follows, that once the panopticon grid is completed with everyone aboard, the authorities can automate the dispensation of privileges, penalties, and punishments, based on an individual’s social credit score.

We are told by Twitter’s ‘X Safety’ author that we have freedom of speech not freedom of reach…

PDF of article:

Freedom Of Speech, Not Reach An Update On Our Enforcement Philosophy 70.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We are being encouraged to ask our respective nanny state’s jackboots and their corporate handlers to ‘help us’, by consenting to being silenced, whilst we practice self-censoring.

[Clip from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 6👇]

[WATCH / DOWNLOAD / SHARE ON ODYSEE]

Back to our non-fictional real world agendas - remember, China has always been the blueprint as the pilot study for rolling out the most extreme, technocratically enforced restrictions on freedom of movement, compared to anywhere else on the planet.👇

[WATCH / DOWNLOAD / SHARE ON ODYSEE]

Two noteworthy examples of thought-crime arrest incidents:

PDF of article:

German Man Is Raided By Police For Calling Pro Censorship Vice Chancellor An Idiot 9.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The shocking treatment meted out to my colleague Allison Pearson, a brilliant columnist much beloved of Telegraph readers, must serve as the final wake-up call. She recounts how two police officers came knocking at her door at 9.40am on Remembrance Sunday to inform her that she was being investigated over a post on X, formerly Twitter, published a year ago. Still in her dressing gown, she was stunned. The officers refused to tell Pearson which of her many posts their visit related to. They wouldn’t remind her what she had written. They weren’t allowed to tell her who complained; so much for open justice. The officers weren’t to blame: they were following Kafkaesque procedures dictated by an out-of-control technocratic machine.

PDF of article:

Britain Risks Becoming A Police State – Allison Pearson Is Only The Latest Victim 603KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

These seemingly petty arrests should alarm us all, as we are only in the first act of our living police state screenplay. Physical gulags provide fear aversion for digital gulags as an impetus to warn other infidels to get in line. Digital gulags can be policed both by the management of corporations with the various biometrics and app database contracts, as well as by all those who love big brother and would happily turn in their own kin…

Circling back to The Gulag Archipelago Vol.2 (PDF download link), on page 10 Solzhenitsyn quotes Lenin, Sobrannye Sochineniya (Collected Works), fifth edition, Vol. 36:

“The suppression of a minority of exploiters by the majority of the hired slaves of yesterday is a matter so comparatively easy, simple and natural, that it is going to cost much less in blood…will be much cheaper for humanity” than the preceding suppression of the majority by the minority.

Solzhenitsyn goes on to quote a professor of statistics, saying that Lenin’s “comparatively easy” repression cost sixty-six million lives.

We do not yet know how darkly events will turn in our modern day blended digital-physical gulags, nor what the final body count will be. For now, we should be cognisant of the details along the way, if any resistance is to be mounted whatsoever. The police state has started its crackdown on freedom of speech and freedom of thought. The corporatocracy is in full effect, as banks obligingly de-bank and unperson people considered to be persona non grata.

How far can unpersoning a person go before they have zero agency?

If we always think in terms of opposites, antonyms, and extremes on any given narrative’s spectrum, we can predict its most extreme logical conclusion.

If a person is debanked then also locked out of partaking in society because they do not sign up for digital ID, what else is there to take away from them aside from their life?

Via CIApedia:

Denaturalization is the case in which citizenship or nationality is revoked by the state against the wishes of the citizen. In practice, there may not be a clear-cut distinction between non-consensual revocation and renunciation of citizenship. Some sources distinguish denaturalization, as the reversal of naturalization, from denationalization, as the revocation of citizenship more generally.

A follow up piece to this article shall examine The Corrosion of Normal Values - I will cover the (engineered?) ‘woke revolution’, the push for assisted dying legislation aka state sponsored suicide, and other topics that need more attention.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6