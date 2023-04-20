We recently had the Thai New Year - Songkran - from April 13th-15th. It involved lots of water-splashing. It was the first time that the government permitted the nation to engage in all the revelry since 2019. Here are headlines and article excerpts since Songkran finished.

The Ministry of Public Health is modifying its Covid-19 vaccination strategy to handle the sudden increase in infections amplified by Songkran festivities. Of the new infections, Dr. Tares said 30 patients had lung infections and 19 needed a respirator which accounted for a 58% and 36% increase respectively from the previous week. "Unfortunately, two of these patients died and they had received a Covid-19 vaccine booster more than three months before they were infected," he said. "All at-risk groups are advised to seek a new booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, particularly the elderly and people living with a chronic disease."

Health authorities have raised concern about the rising Covid-19 caseloads in the wake of the Songkran festival, though they insist the situation remains under control. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul urged people to get a booster shot, saying the vaccine can prevent severe symptoms. "Even though cases are going up, those who develop severe symptoms are mostly in vulnerable groups and have underlying health conditions, or they are people who are not vaccinated," said Mr Anutin. Also, a sub-committee on public health immunity has suggested getting Covid-19 jabs annually, similar to the flu vaccine.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases is likely to reach 5,000-10,000 during a new wave but numbers probably will drop quite quickly after that, says Dr Nitipatana Chierakul, head of the Respiratory Disease Division at the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital.



The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (Sage) published an update on March 28 saying that booster doses are recommended to "those still at risk of severe disease, mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions", Dr Nitipatana said. High-risk groups include seniors, people who have underlying conditions, children aged 6 months and older, pregnant people.

Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, leader of the Thai Civilized Party, said in his Facebook post that he was also infected with COVID-19 for the first time and his blood-oxygen level and blood pressure are normal, but he is a little hoarse. He added that his infection meant he was unable to meet people during the Songkran festival.

Announcement on the public BTS Skytrain system updated in 2023:

“Passengers are reminded that although the wearing of masks has been relaxed for outdoor public areas, BTS Sky train still recommends wearing a mask while using the system. As recommended by the ministry of public health.”

Photo of the elevators at a mass rapid transit (MRT) station (20th April 2023):

