Gender ideology has captured the hearts and minds of Thailand’s government officials; kowtowing to embrace the globalist race to transition the youth, by encouraging and incentivising “gender affirming care and surgery”. Now official documents will soon reflect one’s ‘gender’ - not their ‘birth gender’. Gender is merely a social construct after all, these days, isn’t it? Or so the narrative controllers behind the wheel driving the moral decay of society would have us believe.

Let’s ask the WHO for their two cents, shall we?

I see - the Thai government is following the WHO playbook 101. Does the UN Agenda 2030 have a roleplay role-to-play here too? You betcha!

I wonder, where does it end? I guess it never ends. It just ramps up to new levels. In time, could enough of the ‘furries’ gain traction and support to add their label to the drop down menu for selection on government ID and / or birth certificate?

At this point in the bombardment of so many people adjusting to an insane, abnormal society, I just shrug at it all.

It is all coinciding with pride month, for which I have not got the energy or inclination to cover here, regarding all the events and corporate celebrations - save for a few images that will be weaved into this piece, snapped from various shopping malls - to give the reader a flavour of the Bangkok zeitgeist for June 2024.

CHOOSE ANY GENDER FOR OFFICIAL ID

State agencies are preparing to amend regulations and measures related to people's gender and marital status after the marriage equality bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday. Thailand is about to become the first country in Southeast Asia — and just the third in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal — to recognise same-sex marriages after the Senate approved the bill. It will take effect within 120 days of being published in the Royal Gazette. According to the X account of iLaw Club, the changes include how people identify in terms of gender and the use of honorifics. The amended child protection bill is being drafted in conjunction with the marriage equality bill by the department’s legal team, Dr Sura said. The bill will also focus on surrogacy and subordinate legislation including changing gender-specific terms like “husband” and “wife” to the gender-neutral “spouse”. “The requirements and measures for LGBTQ+ couples regarding surrogacy are similar to those set for heterosexual couples,” he said. Dr Sura said the amended bill would, however, require that only Thai nationals can request surrogacy. If one of the marriage partners is not Thai, the couple must prove they tied the knot at least three years.

This should be interesting when, for example, a biological man identifying as a woman turns up at a hospital saying they are having a miscarriage - will the doctor examine them as if they are female? If the doctor refuses to examine the patient based on how they identify, and not as their ‘birth gender’ - will the patient be able to sue the doctor? What a thought experiment pickle Thailand finds itself in!

Matt Walsh:

You’re responding to a health emergency. Biological male. Somebody with a penis is having a medical emergency. And they say to you “I think I’m having a miscarriage.” Would you check them to see if they’re having a miscarriage? Would you consider that a possibility for them?

Transgender EMT:

*Long pause* … Look. No, but that’s because some people don’t have body parts. It doesn’t mean they are not a woman.

I had no idea about this law until Mrs. Creed mentioned it being in the news for this bizarre legislative change, which could be viewed as sexist, in a sense?!

A Constitutional Court ruling on the Civil Code will enable wives to sue their husbands' lovers, whether male or female. The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that Section 1523 of the Civil Code violated Section 27 of the constitution, which protects the right sand liberty of Thais regardless of sex. The court ordered enforcement of the ruling within 360 days. Section 1523 of the Civil Code stipulates that husbands can sue their wives' lovers and wives can sue other women who show in public an adulterous relationship with their husband. Keirov Kritteeranon, secretary-general of the Office of the Ombudsman, said the Ombudsman had earlier asked the court to rule on the legality of Section 1523 because it enabled wives to sue only female lovers. Husbands can currently sue wives' lovers regardless of their sex, and there was no requirement for any public expression of an adulterous relationship, he said. Tuesday's Constitutional Court order will correct this imbalance, once it is enforced.

Hmm, so a certain type of promiscuity and adultery is being encouraged at the behest of the government, with no legal qualms or repercussions for those cheating husbands…Crikey.

PRIDE MONTH BANGKOK

Supersized ‘Pride Gorilla’ at Emsphere mall, Bangkok.

‘Pride bear’ at central rama9 mall, Bangkok.

This commenter on the Bangkok Post made some interesting points in another article from a few weeks ago.

Dear readers, have a great weekend and at least let out a sigh of relief that pollution season is now over - for those in Thailand. Summer storms interspersed with bursts of sunshine for the next few months are welcome.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or throw me some Bitcoin Sathoshis, it would mean the world of difference.

Buy me a coffee

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6