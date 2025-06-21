This is the image used for the thumbnail of this article, yet Substack is only showing the Iranian flag in the thumbnail.

Critical junctures are fast approaching in the Israel-Iran conflict, which was started by Netanyahu using Israeli forces as the clear aggressor. Jonathan Cook’s reporting has been consistent:

I also recommend checking out James Corbett’s post:

Israel Attacks Iran: An Open Source Investigation.

The propaganda from the neocon war-pigs, the MAGA supportive media outlets, and AIPAC bought politicians across the fake left-right political spectrum, has been relentless and disgusting to watch in its boldness. Attempting to convince the American public that war is good, war is right, war is justified.

Make America Great Again is Make Israel Great Again.

Perhaps at this point even the normiest of the normies are pausing for thought and asking themselves if “America’s greatest ally” is really in their best interests this time.

The Cradle reports that a top Pentagon official was sacked for criticising US support for Israel.

FALSE FLAG POTENTIAL

The soon-to-be-decommissioned USS Nimitz is heading to the Middle East. The National Interest reports:

The aging USS Nimitz sails into conflict once more, marking a symbolic end to its storied career as US military movements signal rising tensions with Iran. The United States Navy’s oldest operational aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz, is now on what is likely to be the historic vessel’s final deployment. It wouldn’t ever be a farewell cruise, but few of her crew likely expected that the warship would head into a war zone.

Why is this concern for a false flag attack?

It evokes terrible recollections of the USS Liberty false flag attack carried out by Israeli forces. As reported in The Guardian:

At the height of the six-day war in 1967, Israel attacked a US spy ship, killing 34 men and injuring many more. The Israelis claimed it was an accident, the Americans backed them up. […] By then the Israeli navy and air force had conducted more than six hours of close surveillance of the Liberty off the Sinai and must have positively identified it as an American electronic spy ship. They knew she was the only military ship in the area. Nevertheless, the order was given to kill her and at 12.05pm, three motor torpedo boats from the port of Ashdod, about 50 miles away, departed. Israeli air force fighters, loaded with 50mm cannon ammunition, rockets and napalm, followed. […] Despite the overwhelming evidence that Israel had attacked the ship and killed the American servicemen deliberately, the Johnson administration and Congress covered up the entire incident. Johnson was planning to run for president the following year and needed the support of pro-Israel voters.

PDF of above article:

The Cover Up Israel The Guardian 112KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let us hope that Mossad are not planning to make history neither rhyme nor repeat again, by staging a false flag attack on the USS Nimitz - which would surely lead to the US fully entering the hot war with Iran on behalf of Israeli forces.

The National Interest also published: No, the USS Nimitz Will Not Be Destroyed in a False Flag Operation on 18th June 2025.

The other concern centers around an April 2024 tabletop exercise simulating a bioterror attack with a hypothetical attack date as 4th July 2025. As reported by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, in the Public Health Policy Journal:

In April 2024, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats, a little-known but deeply alarming federally commissioned report. It outlines a simulated bioterror attack on July 4, 2025, using a genetically engineered Nipah virus that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day and devastates livestock. The virus, in the scenario, is modified for high transmissibility and retains a fatality rate exceeding 40%. Like Event 201 just before COVID-19, this simulation appears to represent strategic planning informed by foreknowledge of an impending crisis—laying the policy and infrastructure groundwork for future emergency powers, AI-driven surveillance, and accelerated “vaccine” deployment. The report explicitly calls for centralizing national biodefense authority under the National Security Council, establishing a permanent White House directorate, and replacing decentralized detection systems with a unified, technology-driven infrastructure. Warnings of imminent bioterror attacks are not isolated to the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense report.

Worries over a false flag attack being planned scheduled on US soil are further compounded by the media ramping up paranoia over “Iran-backed sleeper cells” as an impetus for the US government to justify “ramping up surveillance” of US citizens. This further normalises the permanence of an upgraded surveillance state via the government partnerships with Palantir.

Simultaneously, in the Homeland, concerns are flourishing over the possible activation of Iran-backed operatives. According to CBS News, intelligence and law enforcement officials remain focused on Hezbollah-linked sleeper cells and IRGC proxy networks, which could be directed to carry out retaliatory actions if the U.S. initiates kinetic attacks against Iran to support Israel. Here's more from CBS News, citing multiple sources... As President Trump is contemplating potential U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, law enforcement officials have stepped up surveillance of Iran-backed operatives in the United States, multiple sources told CBS News. FBI Director Kash Patel has increased efforts to monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah — a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran — since Israel's Operation Rising Lion offensive began earlier this month, U.S. officials said. . . . The threat from Iranian operatives has worried current and former administration officials since Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated on Mr. Trump's orders in January 2020. CBS noted: Late last year, federal prosecutors charged an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two U.S.-based people with plotting to surveil and assassinate critics of the Iranian regime. The IRGC operative allegedly told investigators he was pushed by unnamed IRGC officials to plan an attack against Mr. Trump. The threat on the Homeland has never been graver given the Biden-Harris regime of globalists facilitated the greatest invasion this nation has ever seen on the southern border, with millions of unvetted migrants, criminals, cartel gangsters, and terrorists.

The surveillance is for YOU, American citizens.

Watch Dan Dicks from Press For Truth as he confronts Peter Thiel on Palantir, Jeffrey Epstein And The Big Brother Surveillance System:

