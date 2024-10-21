I’ve thought about writing this piece for quite a while. I was held back by thinking that the reaction of the readers would be akin to “oh dear, he’s all out of ideas so now he’s decided to tell us about his friggin’ dreams”.

Nevertheless, I read an interesting segment on dreams by Mark Bisone:

Cue the psychoanalysis from readers specialising in psychology and dream interpretation in 3…2….1….go!

LUCID DREAMING AND SLEEP PARALYSIS

For as long as I can remember since childhood, I’ve been cursed with regular sleep paralysis, yet blessed with the ability to lucid dream often. I am now mastering the fear and panic of sleep paralysis to turn nightmares into lucid dreams, with varying results.

The main reason I wanted to write about this, is from what I have anecdotally deduced to be a widespread phenomena of increased vividness in people’s dreams, nightmares, lucid dreaming, and often survivalist dream-themes reported since 2021.

I know that night terrors have been documented as being associated with the C19 bioweapon injection. I won’t go into that in detail here, other than to chuck in two PDF reports via Craig Paardekooper:

V-SAFE Reports with Symptom Keyword = DREAM

Latest Dream Reports From V Safe 771KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

V-SAFE Reports with Symptom Keyword = NIGHTMARE

Latest Reports Of Nightmare Symptoms From V Safe 341KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I will remind readers that I did not take the C19 injection. I am in good health, I am not on any medication.

DREAM THEMES

I have spoken with friends around the world who have shared their dream recollections with me since 2021, because they too have experienced a recurring theme of survival, being hunted or persecuted, as well as waking up within a dream and encountering dark energy. Interestingly, all of the friends I speak of did not receive the C19 injection, and they are all ‘awake’ to everything that I write about in this Substack. Ergo, they live in reality and are not brainwashed non-player-characters (NPCs) by any stretch of the imagination whatsoever.

I will write about my dreams alone, as I have better recall and notes to detail.

The survivalist dream-theme has been the most common and those dreams are rarely lucid. More observational in the first person. For example, I was crawling in a field doing reconnaissance outside some sort of internment camp facility. When I used binoculars to view the buildings, I saw hundreds of people being rounded up and herded into large standalone barns, by armed soldiers. I felt that something terrible was going to happen to the prisoners. A few of the captives tried to run away and were mercilessly shot in the back by the masked soldiers. I was caught by a patrolling guard in the field, then I woke myself up. There are variations on this dream, yet I am always observing others being captured, or I am being chased or hunted.

All I can think of for any meaning here in my buried sub-conscious, is in preparing myself for Covid scamdemic 2.0 and how intense it all might get again with restrictions - ala Covid 1.0 was just the test run…

Then there is the apocalyptic theme. Usually involving me driving a car with friends and family, or fleeing on foot whilst everything collapses and disintegrates all around us. Most recently, I was in a convoy of vehicles with friends and family. The roads began to crack open, sinkholes opened up, everyone was screaming to be saved. We all got separated. I witnessed a bridge crumble into huge chunks of falling stone, watching everyone I love get wiped out beneath. The ground shook with violent tremors, huge crevasses split the earth open, devouring everything in sight; people were running for their lives. Nobody survived except for myself. These dreams always start off happily enough before taking a sudden dark turn, spiraling out of control.

As for these apocalyptic dreams, whereby I am separated from those I love and watch helplessly as they meet their demise, I see those nightmares as a byproduct of my real waking worries - that everyone I know and love who took the C19 injection might die prematurely, causing unimaginable suffering and heartache for those left behind to bear witness to the great depopulation.

Then there are the recurring dreams about creatures. My wife has had a lot to say about these as far as Thai superstition goes. I often dream that I am in the jungle, usually with my wife in a small log cabin. The cabin fills with giant snakes and lizards that pass by me, but never bite or touch. The Thai superstition in dreaming of reptiles - snakes and lizards passing by you in a dream, is supposed to mean that someone in your life poses a threat or someone is trying to take advantage of or exploit you. I really do not read into this belief system nor subscribe to it. It is just very strange how often these reptile filled dreams have been occurring.

Western Culture: In Western dream interpretation, snakes are often seen as symbols of change, transformation, and regeneration. They can also represent fear, vulnerability, or a sense of being threatened. Lizards, on the other hand, may symbolize adaptability, resourcefulness, or quick thinking.

Ancient Egyptian: In Egyptian mythology, snakes were associated with the god Wadjet, who was a symbol of protection, royalty, and rebirth. Snakes also represented the god Apep, who embodied chaos and the darkness. Lizards, particularly the gecko, were revered for their ability to adapt to harsh environments, making them a symbol of resilience.

Chinese Culture: In Chinese dream interpretation, snakes are often seen as a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and wisdom. They can also represent healing, transformation, and spiritual growth. Lizards, however, are not as commonly mentioned in Chinese dream symbolism.

Native American: Among various Native American tribes, snakes are seen as powerful symbols of transformation, renewal, and healing. They are also associated with the spirit world and the concept of interconnectedness. Lizards, particularly the horned lizard, are considered sacred animals in some tribes, symbolizing courage, strength, and resilience.

Hinduism: In Hinduism, snakes are closely associated with the god Shiva, who is often depicted with a snake coiled around his neck. Snakes are also seen as symbols of transformation, rebirth, and spiritual growth. Lizards are not as prominently featured in Hindu dream symbolism.

African Cultures: In many African cultures, snakes are considered sacred animals, often associated with fertility, protection, and transformation. They can also represent the divine feminine or the mysterious powers of the universe. Lizards, particularly the chameleon, are admired for their ability to change colors and blend into their surroundings, symbolizing adaptability and cunning.

Thai culture: In Thai culture, snakes are often seen as symbols of good luck, prosperity, and fertility. They are associated with the god Phra Naga, a serpent-like deity that embodies wisdom, power, and regeneration. In dreams, snakes may represent transformation, renewal, or a change in one's life.

It would be great if there was some fertility inference here - my wife and I would love to be blessed with a child or two. Fingers crossed we become parents soon...

Alas, the best dreams are the lucid ones. Staying calm enough at the moment of dream realisation is the trickiest part, to avoid becoming too excited over one’s conscious dream-state, which would lead to waking up. Personally, it is usually from trying to read text in a dream that leads to that realisation - text is all jumbled up and illegible in dreams. Other tricks include trying to breathe through your mouth with your lips pursed together - if the air rushes in with your mouth closed, you must be dreaming.

Most of my lucid dreams involve flying around Bangkok or over a forest. Those dreams too have been taking dark turns lately! I can never control the construct of the dream itself. I can only control my own movements. Most recently I dreamt that I was partaking in a weird outdoor adventurous activity. A woman at ground level had a kite harness on her waist attached to a long rope (like kite surfing at the beach). I was attached to the kite flying above the forest. There were lots of beautiful exotic birds and tall green trees. I knew I was dreaming. I could control the kite and wherever I flew, as the woman below ran along the ground beneath me to keep up. The wind suddenly dropped and my kite flew towards the ground, where there were hungry wolves trying to eat me.

All I could garner from this was how I can accept the things I can or cannot control and influence in my real life - the decisions I make, the people I surround myself with, what I give my attention to, and an appreciation for nature. Yet at the same time - as above so below - there are always dark forces and agendas to be wary of and not lose sight of, lest they catch us off guard because we’ve tried to pretend that nothing bad is happening outside of our protected bubbled existence.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6