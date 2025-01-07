The comments taken from this Daily Mail article are interesting. There has been so much suffering in silence, self-censoring, and pent-up anger over the C19 injection harms…

The article could be seen as a pressure release valve tactic to allow the public to air their grievances. Hopefully it is just the beginning of their outrage; the media will fail to misdirect the public’s rage away towards Pharma scapegoats. The scale of the premeditated C19 injection iatrogenocide is too great for the public to let the culpable within the Government off the hook: Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Penny Mordaunt, Christopher Whitty, Patrick Vallance, to name but a few. Arrest someone. Anyone.

Lest we forget…

[All embedded videos here are hyperlinked to Odysee where you can click on the sub-header for each video and download / view / share the video from the streaming platform]

To all the frightened, culpable, evil bastards out there - was the Faustian bargain you made worth it?

