Daily Mail Says Jabs Are Bad Without Mentioning The Culpable
Always keep receipts.
The comments taken from this Daily Mail article are interesting. There has been so much suffering in silence, self-censoring, and pent-up anger over the C19 injection harms…
The article could be seen as a pressure release valve tactic to allow the public to air their grievances. Hopefully it is just the beginning of their outrage; the media will fail to misdirect the public’s rage away towards Pharma scapegoats. The scale of the premeditated C19 injection iatrogenocide is too great for the public to let the culpable within the Government off the hook: Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Penny Mordaunt, Christopher Whitty, Patrick Vallance, to name but a few. Arrest someone. Anyone.
Lest we forget…
[All embedded videos here are hyperlinked to Odysee where you can click on the sub-header for each video and download / view / share the video from the streaming platform]
Penny Mordaunt calls jab injured discussion 'Kremlin misinformation"
Andrew Bridgen: "The vaccine rollout is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust"
Andrew Bridgen Calls For Debate On Bringing Back Capital Punishment in the UK For Crimes Against Humanity
LIST OF SAGE TEAM AND SPI-B TEAM PARTICIPANTS
Overview
Since SAGE first met in response to COVID-19 on 22 January 2020, it has been grateful for insights from a huge range of sources. At high pace, experts from academic, public sector, industrial and commercial communities have provided the high quality research and information used to formulate advice given to government.
Participants
Listed here are the names of participants who provided input as experts at one or more meetings, including public servants who acted in an expert capacity. SAGE participants are required to declare any interests relevant to the SAGE meetings they attend. Find out more about participants interests.
The register of participants interests and the list of participants is regularly reviewed and updated quarterly. If you have a query please get in touch.
These meetings are also regularly attended by officials from government. These attendees have not been named.
Attendance at SAGE meetings varies according to the agenda. This means some participants will attend frequently, whilst others infrequently and in some cases only once. To see participants who have attended each individual meetings please see SAGE minutes.
Permission to publish names was requested from all participants. Those who did not give permission have not been named.
SAGE also uses advice generated by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), which is an existing group that advises the government on the threat posed by new and emerging respiratory viruses. Find out more about NERVTAG.
Support
The continuing demand for COVID-19 science advice from government has placed an exceptional burden on many experts participating in SAGE and its subgroups. In response, the Government Office for Science has offered a range of support to these experts including personal security and wellbeing.
In addition, an unprecedented burden has also been placed on universities – the employers of many SAGE participants – particularly during the academic year. To ease this, the government has secured funding in support of those universities most affected to provide cover for the academic’s duties such as teaching. The funding will enable the key SAGE participants with the most severe time and workload constraints to continue their work on SAGE as appropriate and ensure SAGE continues to benefit from their expertise.
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE)
SAGE provides scientific and technical advice to support government decision makers during emergencies. Find out more about SAGE.
Last updated: 4 March 2022.
Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B)
SPI-B provides advice aimed at anticipating and helping people adhere to interventions that are recommended by medical or epidemiological experts. Find out more about SPI-B
Last updated: 12 November 2021.
4 participants have not given permission to be named.
‘RHYTHM OF LIFE’ NHS C19 INJECTION PUSH DANCE VIDEO
To all the frightened, culpable, evil bastards out there - was the Faustian bargain you made worth it?
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter.
Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.
Bitcoin address:
bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj
USDC / Solana address:
Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec
Ethereum address:
0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177
Monero address:
86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6
There will be no closure on the vaccines (or indeed any of the other Covid-related madness) for a long, long time, because: Nobody wants to remember.
The main perps want to forget and want everyone else to forget; everyone who caved in and took the vaccines wants to forget, either to hide their fears of a biochemical and genetic time-bomb in their bodies, or to avoid confronting their supine kowtowing to State pressure.
All those little tyrants who sent up drones to harry lone hikers and beachcombers, roughed up grandmothers for a supposed violation of some vague and arbitrary, yet simultaneously sacred, Covid protocol, or who snitched on their neighbours, the doctors and nurses who prevented family members visiting dying relatives - they all want to forget.
Those of us who want to remember and deliver accountability are a tiny minority, and none of us are in a position to do anything about it.
I'm not in the mood to let anyone off the hook about this crap. The culpable are the people who complied. I don't care what their motives were. I don't care what their families, friends, or bosses said. They refused to stand up for themselves and that made all the rest possible. The worst of them gleefully goose-stepped along as enforcers: 21st-century concentration camp guards.
A lot more people saying "no" would have ended the bullshit in a matter of weeks at a far lower financial and social cost for everyone. But instead of being encouraged by the minority of dissenters and joining them, the compliant sneered at them, ostracized them, and loudly praised the emperor's new threads. Those Daily Mail commenters are pissed? If they complied and want to blame someone they should look in a mirror, because pharma, Gates, Fauci, et al couldn't have done it without them.