Alright, let’s recap on WEFFIE prophecies and their predictive programming doom-mongering.

Via GlobalResearch.Ca (April 2021):

The World Economic Forum, which was a co-sponsor to EVENT 201 at Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security along with Bill Gates in October of 2019, just prior to the onset of COVID-19 in January of 2020 and announcement of a mutated coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020, is now announcing CYBER POLYGON, a war cyber warfare game that will be blamed on overseas “enemies.” CYBER POLYGON is a drill scheduled for July of 2021. Should such an event occur, it would paralyze every business, church, hospital, even security and police forces. It appears prudent to make plans for a major online cyber business disruption given public authorities appear to be clueless or even complicit in this event as they have been in COVID-19. Consumer-related businesses would be wise to advise their customers to stock up on necessities, particularly food, toiletries, vitamins, medicines and alternate sources of power if possible. Doctors should schedule patients accordingly. … Click through to the links below to validate this warning. This is not a sensationalist report. Cyber Polygon is a war game being held by the World Economic Forum (WEF) this July/2021 which is meant to simulate a major cyber attack on the global supply chain and the economic system. There has been endless discussion int the media the past year building up fears of cyber attacks by Russia, China, Iran and even North Korea.

**NOTE Original WEF link to cyber polygon has been scrubbed. Available via Wayback machine only:

https://web.archive.org/web/20200621231422/https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon/

Via TheBurningPlatform.com (July 2021):

Jan 18th 2023:

World Economic Forum Director Predicts "Catastrophic Cyber Event" in the Next Two Years Jan 18, 2023: "91% of (WEF) respondents said they believe a far-reaching and catastrophic cyber event is at least somewhat likely in the next two years."👇

TRANSCRIPT

JURGENS: “We’re here today to share the findings of the World Economic Forum’s global security outlook report - 2023. This is a result of research in collaboration with the forum’s communities and our partner, Accenture, which we’ve interviewed and sought input from over 300 executives globally. The most striking finding that we’ve found was that 93% of cyber leaders and 86% of cyber business leaders believe that the geo-political instability makes a catastrophic cyber event likely in the next 2 years.”

Hypothetical conspiracy realist reaction vs NPC reaction:

Realist: "Their predictions always come true because they tell us in advance what they are going to stage." NPC: "I'm so glad that the WEF and global cyber leaders do this research and tabletop simulations so that we are prepared for a cyber attack and to keep us safe."

As I discussed this with a friend, he remarked:

Watch how fast people walk away from you when you use the term "predictive programming". Which is about 90% of the current media output at this point, just literal predictive programming it is really becoming exhausting to watch at this point, because once you can see it you can't un-see it.

My two cents:

Yes. We live in parallel alternative realties coexisting with indoctrinated masses and critical mass is still far off. But keep talking. It always helps guide the sheeple to the breadcrumbs!

WHY OH WHY WOULD THEY ORCHESTRATE A CYBER ATTACK?

They’ll blame it on [insert pesky nation-state boogeyman here].

Next, they’ll rig up the ole’ switcheroo so that when we regain access to our personal banking it is now 100% CBDC tokens, perhaps with a little haircut trim off the top of our account balance. Related:

Over the last few years we have experienced relentless captchas and “we need to check you are human and not a robot” ‘fun’ little click-the-crosswalks and click-the-fire-hydrants games conditioning, followed more recently by know-your-customer (KYC) requests to take selfies, passport scans, and move one’s head from side to side - so the tech companies hold your biometric data unless you explicitly opt out. Seriously, watch out for this sneaky stealth harvesting of your data.

The other week I reluctantly signed up for my local telecomm provider’s ‘True Money’ because I had accumulated 10 years’ worth of points for paying my bills on time and was led to believe the points were spendable in 711 and so forth. I did the damn selfie and passport submission and answered many invasively personal questions about my status, my earnings etc - only to get rug-pulled at the end when an auto-prompt said “only available to Thais and not foreigners, sorry”. Before I deleted the account I checked the privacy conditions and luckily found this nugget so I opted out (probably does not make a blind bit of difference anyway - hard lesson learned):

Little by little. Conditioning.

Then one day we wake up to find out that an alleged cyber attack has wrecked all global interconnected cloud-hosted-digital-dependent-infrastructure, because…those pesky hackers.

The unprepped shall have no non-perishable food supply stocks. They’ll have no cash seeing as most basically have a QR code tattooed between their eyes at this stage in the game. Thailand case in point, scan scan scan scan everything everywhere with nobody having cash change anymore and many cashless businesses.

So. For our safety, we are then told that the captchas and the are-you-human-not-a-robot website checks are now insufficient. It’ll be time to upgrade and merge our training wheels into full on real-time selfie scans and passport / ID submission forms just to access the internet itself.

Fear not. The decentralisation movement innovates as the centralisation movement regulates and tyannises. VPNs will evolve. There are also projects afoot for separate ‘parallel’ decentralised internet access - a very exciting censorship-resistance project I hope to tell you more about soon when I have chance to interview the founders.

I’m not here to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt FUD. I am here to keep you informed, keep you on your toes, and wherever possible, provide you with resources and tools to stay sovereign and protect your right to privacy and anonymity. Related:

I will also have a great deal more to say about privacy tools in an upcoming piece, which I believe will prove incredibly valuable as an analytical deep dive into all sorts of messaging apps, popular forums, and social media platforms; breaking down for the reader what is promised, what is false, what is partially true, what is misleading, and how to navigate and discern for yourself, the levels of trustworthiness throughout the wild west of the world wide web.

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

CYBER POLYGON 2024 : Great Reset begins with engineered Internet breakdown followed by CBDC roll-out

Resetting Without Schwab: Russia & the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter . Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com to enquire about a crypto-paid discounted annual subscription.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6