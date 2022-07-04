Continued from Zombification of a Nation

Our surrogate Father Bill Gates, which art in hell, wretched be thy name. Thy dystopia come. Thy will be done on earth, as it is in hell. Give us this day our daily pharmacopeia. Abhor us our moralities, as we adorn those that act immorally against us. And let us stray not into forewarning, but deliver us to evil. For thine is the science, the power, and the glory, for ever and ever. Stay safe. - The New Normal Prayer.

People wait to get boosted under a flyover bridge in the great outdoors, doubling as a vaxxeen centre. Image courtesy of Bangkok Post.

However lost one’s soul may be, I believe all can be saved from themselves, if only they choose to let the light and the truth in.

Sadly, many are still actively choosing not to see, self-deluding themselves with continuous mental gymnastics, clinging to the ever more absurd and farcical narratives.

Strap-in, as I will be covering a great deal of what I have learned about the most disastrous public health rollout in human history, that is the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, culminating in the latest global push to inject the children, and what ramifications this has for society, for the future, for all of mankind.

*Screenshots of articles are hyperlinked if you are inclined to read the source, just click on the image.

We, who can see, continually find ourselves at renewed nexus points, whereby we realise that if humanity collectively continues to do A, then B will surely be exacerbated, making C more likely to come into fruition.

A) Unrelenting enthusiasm for experimental gene therapies that are not safe and effective.

B) A severely long-term disabled society including children being subjected to the most despicable forms of menticide.

C) Technocratic totalitarianism, neo-feudalism, embracement of a social credit score, along with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) = total enslavement of humanity.

We shall of course be focusing on Thailand, although citing developments and new information from other sources and other countries, where the dissenting voices are actually audible.

Within my beloved Thailand, the unflinching, unwavering, unquestioning, docile, subservient, absolute compliance is still rather unsettling. I long for the rumblings of a great awakening here.

My pro-face stance has seen me forcibly evicted from a condominium, hounded out of supermarkets, chased by security officers in malls and on public transport links, and stopped by police officers more times than I can recollect to count, during the past 28 months.

Since the face mask mandate has been lifted on 24th June 2022, I have been granted a reprieve from the persecutory practices of the new normal cult and their enforcers. I hope beyond hope that it lasts, yet I expect it is just an occasional indulgence being ‘granted’, before the MSM fear-porn propaganda machine boots back up again…

Biderman’s Chart of Coercion

I trust you have absorbed the text in the above chart, and allowed it to resonate with you across our shared victimhood, inflicted at the behest of global totalitarianism; willingly carried out by almost all governments and institutions worldwide, that are supposed to protect us and serve the people.

Upon taking the BTS skytrain in Bangkok for the first time since 2019, I was saddened to be the only naked bare face on display within the carriages. Double-masking + face-shield (double-plus-good) is still rife.

A sold-out British man’s received pronunciation accent rings out on the platform’s loudspeaker announcement system, cleverly giving the nod for removing one’s mask, whilst also publicly shaming anyone that dares to do so.

Whilst the rules around face-mask wearing have been relaxed, we at the BTS skytrain still recommend that you wear a face-mask at all times, following the ministry of public health guidelines

SC Johnson must’ve paid a handsome sum of fiat, in order to get this little beauty plastered all over the walls of the carriages:

Hopefully this is not inadvertently providing free advertising for ‘FamilyGuard’.



Aww, isn’t it such a warm, fuzzy, cutesy, wholesome depiction of a ‘normal’ nuclear family huddling together to stay safe and ‘protect’ one another during this ‘deadly plague’. Endorsing the masking of infants, which is by definition child abuse, further advocating for masked families at all times in their own homes!

The panacea being an aerosol pollutant spray to cover all surfaces of their home in a maniacally OCD kind of fashion. *Sigh*.

This piece really takes the cake, eh? We are shown gratitude for voluntarily continuing to do the ‘right thing’, signaling our virtue to each other, heroically saving each other’s lives by wearing face diapers. Remember, this is normal.

Coincidentally, I have just peered over my laptop to observe a family of four entering the coffee shop. There are two young boys, one is wearing a Captain America mask, the other is rocking a Spiderman fashionista muzzle. How adorable, their parents are heroes!

Vax Badge of Honour

I imagine that Thailand may take the top spot for overly enthusiastic displays of ‘good citizenry’, with regards to a barrage of posters and bizarre ‘health certification awards’ plastered on the doors of businesses, proudly showing their often 100% injected workforce…sadly this strange practice is unlikely to age well.

This one caught us off guard, placed outside the Bangkok Chaengwattana immigration building. Luckily the great unwashed were still able to enter, albeit added to a special list.

Perhaps this is an opportune moment to serve as a timely reminder on some critical information, that may come as a revelation to some.

The clinical trials are still ongoing. Although several countries issued "emergency use authorization" allowing these companies to begin distributing these vaccines to the public, the stage III trials of the vaccines are ongoing, with several of the planned "endpoints" for the data not being collected for 24 months after injection.

As a result, as even the UK's own "Information for UK Healthcare Professionals" pamphlet regarding Pfizer's vaccine points out, "Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed."

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was called out for altering its definition of the words “vaccine” and “vaccination” on its website.

Before the change, the definition for “vaccination” read, “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Now, the word “immunity” has been replaced with “protection.”

The term “vaccine” also got a makeover. The CDC’s definition changed from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to the current “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

See below screenshots preserved by the good old trusty waybackmachine…

Before:

After:

Whilst we are looking at the Orwellian practice of altering definitions and the meaning of words, let us also remind ourselves that the ‘benevolent’ World Health Organisation also enjoyed a grand switcheroo with the definition of what constitutes a pandemic!

Before (2008):

After (2009):

Comically, one of those ‘fact-checker’ sites declared this event to be false, whilst inadvertently providing a definition of the meaning of a definition (isn’t changing ‘phrases’ the same as changing words, ergo changing a definition?!)…

Clown World.

George Orwell called it:

The Potions

Government policy in Thailand often emulates bits and pieces of the G7 countries’ initiatives, when something appears to be economically innovative or academically prestigious, whilst dabbling in the China playbook when the allure of authoritarianism beckons.

The most concerning of such mimicry is the paralleling of the COVID-19 injections being approved for ever-lower age brackets, with the U.S leading the way in it’s zeal to inject 6 month old babies. An entirely captured governmental administration leading the ‘free world’ into chaos, one calamity after another, their enthusiasm derangement concerning the vaxxeens, comparable to fanatical religious zealots.

Since the CDC in the U.S authorised the COVID ‘vaccines’ for children under 5 years old, other nation states including Thailand have been emboldened to follow suit.

Meanwhile in Denmark…

VAERS Database in the United States gives cause for concern on vax safety for children - Source . Telegram group link.

First they came for the Mothers-to-be…

Then they propagandised the parents and came for the children.

The uneducated living in rural areas appear to be less keen on the injections.

This entire agenda is diabolically sinister. The most recent new information that has come to light on how the injections affect pregnant mothers-to-be and their fetuses, is detailed in an analysis of the United State’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system (VAERS), by Dr. James Thorp - covered by the Epoch Times here.

Extract from aforementioned Epoch Times article.

“Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” is cropping up all over. It is purposefully a non explanatory phraseology within itself.

Boy vaxxd by a ‘health professional’ dressed up as Marvel’s Dr. Strange. Image courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The most surprisingly forthright admission from the Thai government on adverse reactions to the old jabby-jab, came from a piece written in April 2022:

Extract from aforementioned Bangkok Post Article: B1.7bn for adverse jab effects ($USD 47,598,300.00).

Wow. We learn that the cost of a life is a mere 400,000 baht ($11,200) per dearly departed human, given to their grieving families. Most shockingly of all, we learn that 3,670 people have died as a directly attributable result from taking the injection.

Let that sink in.

Contrast this with the United Kingdom, where the vaxxeen rollout started much earlier (December 2020) than in Thailand (11th June 2021)

Why make this comparison?

The population sizes of each respective country are similar. According to the worldometer site, the UK’s current estimated population is 68,606,917.

Comparably, Thailand’s population is estimated to be 70,151,831.

We have established similar sized populations between the two countries. Forgoing vaxxeen uptake percentages, demographics, vax brands, batch codes etc, I wish to keep it simple. I am admittedly not a statistician or data analyst.

A superb independent UK based news organisation, called UK Column, took the liberty of pulling the data from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). An excellent, searchable database is available on UK column’s website here.

The MHRA is tasked with tracking adverse reactions to the COVID-19 injections.

The latest report run date from 16th June 2022:

Ergo, in a simple comparison, Thailand, with a population only 2.2% greater than that of the United Kingdom, and with a COVID-19 injection rollout that began 6 months later, has an official death toll of fatalities linked to the injections, which is 50.4% higher than the UK.

I find that astounding. Also bear in mind that the Thailand figure is from April 2022, whereas the UK’s MHRA data above is from June 2022.

Whilst the National Health Security Office (NHSO) is referenced in the Bangkok Post article, and I have seen Thailand’s National Statistical Office referenced elsewhere, I have struggled to find the source data despite searching in both the English and Thai language.

Perhaps it is not made available publicly. If anyone can help direct me to it, please post links in the comments.

Birth & Fertility Rates

Having noticed several threads throughout the independent media documenting this lately, making potential correlations to falling birth rates and fertility and the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy injections, I was curious to look at Thailand’s official data.

Rather than plagiarise and steal the work of others with pride, allow me to direct you to a recent substack piece by Igor Chudov, who has compared the aforementioned subject matter across multiple countries, focusing on Germany.

The prognosis is not good.

…

Thailand’s National Statistical Office has two interesting charts on these data sets:

Number of Births by Sex, Region and Province: 2012 - 2021

*2020 to 2021 marks a 7.56 % decrease in the total number of births.

Total Fertility Rate: 2010-2022

*The average number of children who would be born per woman is the lowest it has been in twelve years. It is 22.22 % lower than the previous three years.

Draw your own conclusions.

I could go on. This is already a gargantuan amount of information. I do not wish to overwhelm the readers, or scare or shock. I wish to inform.

I shall leave you with the latest attempt from Sesame Street targeting infants / parents to ‘get vaxxeeeeenated’…

First Attempt:

Latest Attempt (click here or on image for video):

Further Recommended Reading

UK govt report shows the vaccinated account 94% of all COVID-19 deaths since April 2022

Letter to the U.K. Gov from 76 Doctors - Comprehensive reasons why the U.S. FDA decision authorizing COVID vaccinations in infants and young children must not happen in the UK.

Vladimir Zelenko, The Vaccine Death Report: Evidence of Millions of Deaths and Serious Adverse Events Resulting from the Experimental COVID-19 Injections.

Needles are now a gun to your child’s head.

Save our babies from the jab - 1. The Conservative Woman.

Save our babies from the jab - 2. The Conservative Woman.

Save our babies from the jab - 3. The Conservative Woman.

COVID Update: What is the truth?

Are covid-19 vaxxes safe for children? (childrenshealthdefense)

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt



