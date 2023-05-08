Having followed the climate change cultism slowly creeping into Thailand’s media sphere, there are enough breadcrumbs to formulate theories on where this is all headed. ‘Hot season’ is now being pounced on by state sponsored media to instill fear into the public, warning them of mass heat strokes, and tagging on climate alarmism to every article on the topic.

People have short memories.

Hot season is always damned hot, people are always advised to stay out of direct sunlight for prolonged periods of time, and to drink plenty of water. The difference is this is the first year since 2019 that the new normal worshipping bed-wetters have ventured outside their homes.

😓Make the bothersome heat appear to be life-threatening

This latest sensationalist reporting on the hot weather is laughable, as it invokes the heat index - where temperatures feel hotter to the human body than they actually are. This is a handy little tool for herding the sheep indoors.

With that in mind…

Bangkok Post article

The Meteorological Department expected heat indices to reach dangerous levels in five areas of the country on Sunday. The highest "real feel" apparent regional temperatures expected on Sunday were: • 51.2°C in Phetchabun in the North; • 46°C in Kosum Phisai district, Maha Sarakham province, in the Northeast; • 52.7°C in Bangkok's Bang Na area in the Central area; • 53°C in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, in the East; and • 51.1°C in Phuket, in the South.

The misleading use of this heat index has been a runaway success, as I’ve had Thais casually recite these temperatures to me, with them thinking they are the actual measured temperatures outdoors.

If you can control language, you can control thought. If you can control thought, you can control behaviour.

Pairat Kasetsin, the Bang Kapi district chief, said many voters reportedly felt unwell and fainted when they turned up at their polling stations for advance voting around noon or in the afternoon because of the heat. They were provided with first-aid treatment in an area nearby.

The narrative is building nicely here. The weather is hot. It is hot every year. But this year we are telling you it is especially hot, because it feels hotter, because of the real feel of the heat index. We’ll also report on the inevitability of people fainting from the heat, then make you think that this means the entire population is facing mortal peril.

Nevermind that you’ve lived in Thailand all your life and remember that hot season is hot. Just shut up and believe us.

It reminds me of how the UK government/media (same thing) was trying to scare people about mass die-offs from heatwaves in 2022:

The authorities have conducted an ATK test, which showed negative results. His body was sent to Ratchaburi Hospital’s forensic department for further investigation to establish the actual cause of death.

Obviously, cause of death is climate change [sarcasm].

Extreme heat warnings, oddly, are straight out of the UK playbook:

Thailand isn't the only nation struggling to cope under what experts have called a "monster heatwave", due to the wide area affected by the heat. All across the Asia-Pacific region last month -- from Pakistan in the west to the Pacific Island of New Caledonia, east of Australia -- heat records were being smashed on a weekly basis. A study has even suggested that one in three people on earth are being adversely affected by the abnormal heat, which experts have said would linger for a couple more weeks.

Holy shit. If it was a bog standard heat wave, I wouldn’t fret. But a monster heat wave?! And, an unnamed, unsourced study about getting adversely affected - now I’m sufficiently hysterical enough that I’ll accept just about anything. What can I do, what can we do, to make a difference?

Tackling climate change isn't easy because the of transboundary nature of the problem, so unless there is a commitment from all stakeholders to work together to solve the issue, the only thing an individual government can do is to treat the "symptoms". But how long can the government force the closure of schools, issue a work-from-home order, or restrict outdoor activities? Unfortunately, as campaigning for the election enters the home stretch, no candidate has made inter-governmental cooperation to tackle the causes of global warming at its roots a priority.

I see. The use of the word ‘symptoms’ has tricked my brain into making a connection between virus symptoms and climate change symptoms. I’m on my way to being indoctrinated now. What else? Ah, of course, close everything down and make everyone stay home, for our own safety.

🤫Climate lockdowns? Don’t be ridiculous, nobody would fall for that, would they?😲

Some would argue that El Nino is to blame for the extreme surge in temperatures across the region.

This searing heat should have been a wake-up call for our politicians, but instead of acknowledging the problem, they stopped at offering temporary discounts on power bills, a sure fire way to secure voters' support that contributes nothing to Thailand's overall emissions level. With those in power oblivious to the immediate problem, it is now time for Thais to realise the cost of climate inaction and voice their concerns to their local politicians, for the sake of our future generations.

[Remember the reference to El Nino, as that has laid the foundation for the upcoming rainy season climate change PSY-OP.]

Powerful stuff. That will show them, the stupid helpless serfs. I mean, stupid selfish climate change deniers. I mean, I don’t know what I mean anymore. I’ve been reprogrammed. Maybe I should check in on the comments section of the article, to see the lay of the land and who might validate my newfound media-directed biases.

Well this guy could be a paid troll who infiltrates all articles to espouse pro-narrative viewpoints…But then again, maybe I should copy his lifestyle and reduce my standard of living…?

Everybody can do a little more.

Do you know who else is always doing a little more? Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, the vaccine alliance.

Writing a co-authored piece with Werner Hoyner, President of The European Investment Bank, their opening paragraph drove home the climate/health linkage; searing the segue of the next chapter in our never-ending crises into the impressionable menticide-molded-minds of the masses.

In the coming decades, the interplay between the climate crisis and public health could create a perfect storm of global devastation and disruption.

Carbon credits and net zero proponents

It has only been since 2021 that I have noticed net zero nonsense popping up across the corporate landscape in Thailand, as well as within the manufacturing sector. One manufacturing facility I visited was plastered with net zero posters. It struck me how the wording of the posters make it sound like a suicide cult. It read something like:

Together! All the way to zero!

As if everyone should work towards making themselves redundant, so that there is no carbon in the form of humans at the plant, and everything is automated.

Then after that, I imagine that voluntary euthanasia will become mandatory at a certain age, like in the film Logan’s run.

I digress, those old classic films always pop up as imagination morphs into possibilities and then finally reality these days, eh?

The net zero propaganda in the Thai media has made itself known in both the ‘PR’ section of The Bangkok Post, and the general news section.

By 2023, dwp will be a Net Zero operation, through energy optimisation, reduction, renewable energy and carbon offsets in programs that positively contribute to the environment and minimise emissions. By 2030, dwp will achieve Net Zero in all our designs. This will be done by sustainability strategies that optimise building performance using climate tools and data analytics, increasing use of sustainable materials, and when appropriate, arranging onsite renewable energy generation.

As my late colleague used to say, when describing managerial speak with no meaning or substance, the above quote from the article is pure fluff. It does however speak to virtue signaling, and setting the stage for a new host of net zero related jobs such as ‘sustainability manager’ and other climate liquidity ponzis.

This piece on carbon credit plans meeting resistance was intriguing. I was initially flabbergasted as to how or why anyone in their right mind would be distrustful of the nice people at the Royal Forest Department. They are all wearing face masks outdoors, which is a sure sign of competence in any industry or vocation😁.

They are also giving out free tree saplings, and casually suggesting that you could bag a few carbon credits in exchange for planting those little beauties.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's effort to fight climate change by using carbon sequestration in forest ecosystems as natural carbon sinks is getting a lot of flak. The policy was announced at the Thailand Climate Action Conference last month. The ministry pointed to promising outcomes of the campaign to promote carbon credit trading in the forestry sector, as many big corporations have shown an interest in growing more forestland to gain carbon credits. However, activists warn that this climate strategy could backfire on efforts to mitigate climate change.

Is this where virtue signaling meets reality and clashes with activism that seeks to protect the climate from big-Ag deforestation, without compromising on their values and selling out to the financialisation of natural resources?

However, Kritsada Boonchai, coordinator of Thai Climate Justice for All, said carbon forest promotion was simply another means to concentrate forestland and natural resource management in the hands of authorities and big corporations. It will backfire on climate change mitigation by opening loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to greenwash their businesses and keep polluting the climate, he claimed.

Sadly, since then, it seems that the political party machine has gotten to Thai Climate Justice for All, with them appearing to drink the Kool-Aid on net zero narratives, and even now going along with carbon credit plans. From their website, a proposal released on 18th November 2023:

It’s a shame to see the misleading and fabricated IPCC reports referenced. If only more people - especially those in environmental activism - knew about the CO2 coalition, and their report - Challenging “net zero” with Science, which I have covered in detail.

Thai Justice For All seem to be wary of the carbon credit scheme being abused, but still go along with their perceived necessity or inevitability of its implementation.

To their credit, some initiatives in their proposal suggest decentralisation of government budgets and greater public participation (albeit in ‘climate change policies’). All this is geared towards the government getting environmentalist groups on board with the Climate Change Law.

Should this bill be enacted, factories and related businesses would be obliged to document their greenhouse gas emissions and give the government a better indication of their pollution habits.

Pollution, rising energy bills, digital ID, and climate lockdowns

This is all hot on the heels of what I have come to term as the ‘pollution season’ - January to April. The air quality does get worse each year. It was never unbreathable when I lived here in 2010. Granted, industrialisation is on the rise with more industrial estates and their factories churning out fumes, on the outskirts of Bangkok and throughout the country. Along with more waste incineration facilities with questionable safety protocols.

Yes, there are more vehicles on the road too. Farmers are using the familiar slash and burn tactic for clearing their fields, as they have always done.

I will address this in part two, and how I believe it will tie in with unaffordable energy throughout Thailand for residential rates, digital ID systems, and climate lockdowns on the horizon.

Virtual coffees and cryptocurrency donations are hugely appreciated.

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt