Before we get into the weeds of this, I shall introduce a film from 1981 called Early Warning, which I came across from a post by Sage Hana. The delivery style of the film is in a Christian-End-Times interpretation of events. Nevertheless, the opening scene in a secretive council meeting of world leaders is eerily prophetic:

FILM CLIP PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

Man on podium: “Since our last meeting we’ve made tremendous progress. I’d like to say that most of the credit goes to our extremely efficient international research and development committee. I would like to thank each and every one of you, for your hard work and dedication to our cause. In reviewing this year’s progress, let me say that we have been highly effective at conditioning the peoples’ minds to accept our solutions to the world’s problems. The energy crisis here in the United States was exceptionally successful worldwide, and we expect similar success with our upcoming food shortage. Our labour leaders have made great progress by causing confusion and work stoppages in all areas of the world. Financially, the dollar is being devalued even faster than we could have hoped. Politically, the public has lost confidence in any form of government. The threat of universal war is a daily possibility. As you know, we ourselves do not need to hold any visible office of leadership - as a matter of fact it is better if we do not. If we control the finances, news media, food, transportation, energy…we control everything. It is important that you, as world leaders, keep our program before your country. With our world bank computer operation, we now have the capacity to control the affairs of every human being on earth, by giving each person his own computer number. Anytime his number is used, we would know his financial situation at once - he could not buy or sell anything without his computer number. It will simplify their lifestyles tremendously. The end result will be a one world monetary and government system that we alone will control.” Council member question: “What about people who forget their number, or their cards are lost or stolen?” Man on podium: “We’ve made provisions for that. By using this laser imprinter, we can painlessly and permanently affix the person’s number to the back of his hand, or to his forehead if he so desires. The numbers will be easily read by this new ultra-violet scanning equipment.” […] Council member question: “What about the individuals that refuse to have this number implantation?” Man on podium: “We expect some minor resistance, especially from highly motivated religious groups. But eventually, hunger will cause even the most zealous to conform to our program. […] Gentlemen, I believe that within a year or two at the most, our one world government will be a reality. If we continue on our present course, it is my opinion that we could present the devil himself as a world leader, and the people would accept him.”

You can watch the film in full via Odysee here.

Or here via archive.org.

Now let’s refresh our memories with the rotund Agustin Carstens - general manager for the Bank of International Settlements, salivating over his next meal total control of the global monetary system via central bank digital currency implementation. Clip is from 2020, from a talk hosted on ThemTube called ‘Cross Border Payment - A Vision for the Future’ (time-stamp of clip is 24:17 - 24:58).

In the clip, Carstens said:

“We don't know who's using a $100 bill today and we don't know who's using a 1,000 peso bill today. The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.”

Let that sink in.

Fast forward to March 2025, and we have Christine Largarde, President of the European Central Bank, grinning and gushing about the digital euro launching in October 2025:

I’m not transcribing this one. If you can’t be arsed watching it - she basically heaps praise upon herself and her colleagues for getting the totalitarian dragnet structure for the CBDC built; which she says will launch in October 2025.

Here’s the snarky scarf-less little tyrant once again, preaching to the choir at an EU gaggle address on the ‘merits’ of simplifying the lives of the citizens enslaving the serfs with digital dystopia:

CLIP TRANSCRIPT

“Another critical area is enhancing Europe’s autonomy in payments. Payments which form the backbone of our economy and our single currency. At present, a few foreign providers dominate Europe’s payment landscape. Yes, there are a few member states that have their own respective payment system, but overall, it is dominated by foreign players, leaving us vulnerable to external pressures. As we face an increasingly digital future, we must prepare the ground for a digital euro. This will ensure the resilience and public good nature of our payment systems. It will also provide a platform for private innovation in digital payments. Private innovation that banks can take the initiative of.”

I wonder how quickly our would-be-overlords will de-bank and / or freeze the bank accounts of wrong-thinkers…

[Another clip from the film Early Warning]

CLIP PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

“You know, this might be the perfect time to try out our little system. *Picks up phone* - Computer operations, I want to program a credit cancellation on Sam Jenson, 112 South Hudson - put a hold on his savings and checking account, and I want to be informed every time he tries to use his credit cards.” […] “One thing’s for sure, they won’t get very far without any money.”

They wouldn’t do that in the real world, would they?

CLIP PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

Sam Jensen: “No organisation can be that strong.” Jenny Marshal: “Double or nothing?” Bank Teller: “Hi Mr. Jenson, how have you been?” Jensen: *Confidently smiles at Jenny* “See what I mean.” Bank Teller: “I’m sorry, there’s a hold on your account.” Jensen: “What are you talking about? I know this is good, I have plenty of money in my account.” Bank Teller: “I’m sorry my Jensen, but the computer placed a hold.” Jensen: “Alright, here - I know this (bank book) is good.” Bank Teller: “I’m sorry, but there seems to be a problem with your accounts.” Jensen: ‘Look. Mary. This is my savings account. I have money in this bank.”

Bank Teller: “Would you like me to call the bank manager?”

Except this did happen in the real world when Trudeau aka Little Castro froze the bank accounts of the Truckers involved in protesting the C19 bioweapon injection mandates - remember that, a thousand news cycles ago in 2022?

Quoting from the archived Big Brother Corporation article:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests. Mr Trudeau said the scope of the measures would be "time-limited", "reasonable and proportionate" and would not see the military deployed. With no need for court orders, banks can freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests.

Yikes. This was all pre-CBDC era too.

Then there was the de-banking of Nigel Farage…

Via InternationalBanker.Com:

The past decade has witnessed a considerable increase in reports of individuals’ and companies’ bank accounts suffering untimely closures. Known as debanking, this trend was firmly put in the spotlight in late June when it was revealed that Nigel Farage’s Coutts & Co. accounts had been closed. After a forceful backlash transpired, claiming the chief-executive positions of both the feted private bank itself and its parent bank (NatWest, or National Westminster Bank), the debanking issue has sparked a fierce debate over the implications and questionable legalities of the banking sector having such control over members of the public’s financial lives.

I’m sure you’ll be alright. We’ll all be alright…

So long as you do what you are told, go along with prevailing MSM narratives, do not criticise any government policies on social media, in private messenger chats, in public, or in the privacy of your own home, be a constant pin cushion for vaxxeeeens, cheer on war and bail-ins, embrace digital ID, get your universal basic income, and generally stay in your lane, loving big brother unconditionally.

Are you ready for some more CBDC propaganda? We’ll make a believer out of you yet comrade! Let it wash over you:

Catch up on the digital euro! Director Evelien Witlox explains why we need the digital euro, how it would change our lives, and what's next for Europe’s currency. Find out more: https://ecb.europa.eu/euro/digital_euro/html/index.en.html?utm_source=ECBX&utm_medium=VideoPost&utm_campaign=DDEEvelienInterview

[via https://x.com/ecb/status/1856977874211016886]

CLIP TRANSCRIPT

Interviewer: “Do you want to know more about the digital euro? Let’s find out more. Evelien, in 20 seconds, can you answer our questions? Why do we need a digital euro?” Witlox: “Well, our currency needs to keep up with how we want to pay. So currently, more than half of the people prefer digitally and there is not one single European way to do so. The digital euro would fill that gap.” Interviewer: “What would a day in the life of Europeans look like with a digital euro?” Witlox: “Well, Europeans would be able to pay with a digital euro alongside cash, and they could trust that they could pay everywhere in the Euro area. They can trust they can pay digitally while their privacy is secured. And, last but not least, they can pay offline when there’s no electricity or when there’s no internet connection.” Interviewer: “So, what’s next?” Witlox: “Well, as the world goes digital, so should our currency, so that’s why we’re designing a digital euro to offer a seamless payment experience across Europe, but we need a strong legislation. That’s why we’re supporting European lawmakers, because they are deciding on the legislation needed. Together, we can bring European payments into the digital age.”

🤢

If that isn’t bad enough, Ursula von der Leyen wants to seize savings from EU citizens to fund the ‘REARM EUROPE’ campaign war machine:

**Remember it wasn’t too long ago that an EU asset registry was being pushed to register all assets of citizens - typical actions which precede capital controls and forfeiture of citizen assets / government declaring a national financial emergency before seizing assets / funds from citizens. See further recommended reading at end of this piece for my articles on these topics.

DIGITAL ID COORDINATED PUSH

Let’s reel off these headlines from the anxiety-inducing BiometricUpdate.com and note the theme-du-jour like a scatter gun of right-think sticky grenades comin’ at ya:

The list goes on.

WHAT CAN WE DO?

Preserve cash. It is convenient, untraceable and there is no third party needed to verify a transaction. Try ‘cash Fridays’ where you use only cash to pay for things at least one day per week. Boycott businesses that proudly state they are ‘cashless’. Tell them why they won’t get your business. Buy physical gold and silver to protect the purchasing power of increasingly debased and devalued fiat currencies. As well as being a hedge against inflation and a long-term speculative asset, precious metals will undoubtedly be used in emerging parallel societies to transact with. *Case in point being when Venezuela turned to gold nuggets to transact with as their local currency imploded. Develop relationships and networks within local communities for mutual support across goods and services for small businesses. This could lead to an invaluable barter society, when big business supply chains further breakdown and hyperinflation ramps up. Learn about cryptocurrencies in the sense of decentralisation, sovereignty, privacy, and anonymity.

