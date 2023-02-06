Dear Readers, please be careful when opening emails that look like they are from Substack, such as comment reply notifications. As

pointed out in linked post above, these emails are difficult to distinguish between real notifications and phishing links.

I found the same in my inbox. I checked MCM’s post and no such reply was posted under my comment. FYI

:

The strange thing is, that a comment notification from a legitimate notification, has the same email address [forum@mg1.substack.com]. Indicates bot infiltration on accounts.

Real comment:

I hope Substack sorts this out.

I would urge everyone to login to Substack directly rather than clicking any links in emails to read posts or respond to notifications for the time being.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic dissident and occasional songwriter. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt