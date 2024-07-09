Whenever we see large numbers of protestors converging on a ‘leftist’ cause, we are usually skeptical about how organic these movements are. The Soros Open Society Foundation has been linked to many protest movements over the past few years. I scoured the internet in vain trying to find any direct evidence of Soros’ Open Society Foundation funding the CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy) party - the party which claimed responsibility for the anti-tourism campaign in Barcelona back in 2017.

Via The Guardian (August 2017):

The youth wing of a Catalan political party has posted a video of its members vandalising bicycles, days after it slashed the tyres of a tour bus near FC Barcelona’s stadium and sprayed the windscreen with the slogan “Tourism kills neighbourhoods”. Arran, the youth wing of the radical CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy) party, has claimed responsibility for the anti-tourism campaign. CUP, which is propping up the centre-right nationalist Catalan government, has been criticised over its refusal to condemn the attacks.

Fast forward to July 2024:

CBS News reported: “Video showed diners being forced to change tables at some restaurants to escape the protests on Saturday, while other restaurants were symbolically taped off by the demonstrators. Carrying banners reading “Tourists go home,” protesters called for a reduction in the number of foreign visitors to Barcelona, stopping in front of hotels and restaurants to confront tourists. ‘I have nothing against tourism, but here in Barcelona we are suffering from an excess of tourism that has made our city unlivable’, one of the demonstrators told the French news agency AFP.”

It stinks of Globalist meddling. The parasite class does not want us to travel, often leveraging climate alarmism to curb our ‘carbon footprints’ and laying out the closure of airports over the next 30 years in the Absolute Zero document commissioned by the UK government.

When we view the Barcelona anti-tourism campaign through this lens, along with the non-stop aviation accidents; notably the ongoing Boeing scandals - the pressure to put people off vacationing abroad is immense. Now add to the list, that you may encounter hordes of (paid agitator?) NPC protestors harassing and attacking you and your family as your try to relax on holiday. It also plays into the controlled economic demolition of places like Barcelona that greatly rely on tourism for their GDP.

Economic demolition policies in action from June 2024:

Tourism is being blamed for soaring housing costs in Barcelona, as many apartment units are rented out via AirBnB. Are there any other drivers that could contribute towards rising housing costs…? The protestors had some interesting priorities daubed on the walls of the city in Graffiti back in 2017:

If any readers can find links or supporting evidence of external funding for this latest anti-tourism campaign in Barcelona, or for other anti-tourism campaigns elsewhere in the world, please submit in the comments

Who dunnit?

??

