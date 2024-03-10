We have all likely noticed a cascading catalogue of ‘incidents’ in the aviation industry recently being reported. Grabbing this from Zerohedge:

The article, containing multiple tweets, mostly speculates on DEI (diversity, equality, inclusion) hires - e.g. hiring a non-binary, pansexual, gender fluid furry, to hit DEI hiring quotas, rather than say, a pilot who’s passed the simulator training and is generally qualified - hired on suitability to the job based on skills and experience.

However, is this DEI-aviation-catastrophe narrative being blown out of proportion to provide cover for vaxxidents? *Not just the pilots - how about [c19 injected] cognitively impaired, neuro-degenerative, adversely affected maintenance crews dropping the ball during assembly and routine checks?

Are certain airlines being targeted with sabotage?

It wasn’t long ago that a few little birdies told us about the aviation sector widening the acceptable range for pilots’ EKG results (to get around dodgy tickers with c19 injection-induced-inflammation?). Let’s chuck in the opening salvo from one of those vintage Reuters fact checks protected opinion pieces for reference, from February 2023:

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) broadened a standard for normal heart function in pilots because medical evidence showed no symptoms or additional health risk up to the raised threshold, the agency told Reuters, adding that the change had nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccine effects. Posts online (here) and (here) include a screenshot of a Substack article with the headline, “The FAA has very quietly tacitly admitted that the EKGs of pilots are no longer normal. We should be concerned. Very concerned.” “After the vaccine rolled out, the FAA secretly widened the EKG parameter range for pilots so they wouldn't be grounded. It looks like the vax gave at least 50M Americans heart damage.” "This is a tacit admission from the US government that the COVID vaccine has damaged the hearts of our pilots," it added.

**Edit: 12th March 2024**

Zerohedge reports:

The latest twist in what can only be described as an onslaught of horrific news surrounding Boeing - or perhaps the sequel to the Hudsucker Proxy where a mysterious cabal is trying to spark a stock panic so they can buy the company for pennies on the dollar - came this afternoon when we learned that a key whistleblower employee, a former quality control manager who raised concerns about the firm's production standards, was found dead after an apparent suicide. John Barnett, a former veteran Boeing employee of 32 years, passed away from a self-inflicted wound on March 9, as confirmed by the Charleston County coroner, according to BBC which broke the news on Monday evening. Barnett's lawyer said that he was found dead in a truck near a hotel parking lot in South Carolina from an alleged "self-inflicted' wound", with Breaking 911 calling it a 'gunshot' wound and BBC, the Gateway Pundit and numerous other sources referring to it as a 'self-inflicted' wound.

"My concern is with the 737 and the 787," he said. "Because those programs have really embraced the theory that quality if overhead and non value added."

Boeing investigated by Al Jazeera.

An Al Jazeera reporter armed himself with a hidden camera and visited a Boeing plant in South Carolina. I visited the department where “B-787 dreamliners” are assembled.

The journalist asked the employees whether they were ready to fly on the planes they were assembling themselves? Of the 15 respondents, 10 said they were not ready. In the same material, plant workers said that management turns a blind eye to 90% of production problems.

Many employees are addicted to drugs and no one cares.

Finally, we must cite the potential future timeline tables from the Absolute Net Zero document once again:

These projections are based on the UK’s aviation industry. From 2020-2029, all airports except Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast close with transfers by rail.

From 2030-2049, all airports close.

Are there forces at work trying to scare the public into not flying as part of ‘climate change’ goals?

January incident when a door plug ripped off the fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max.



