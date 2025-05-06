Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Fager 132
2d

I said "something else" because there's an overarching aim of making people afraid of invisible--i.e., imaginary and therefore multipurpose--enemies. So really the answer is "all of the above." Hyperventilating about anthrax is intended to remind people that scary invisible things are everywhere, just waiting to kill them. Forget that just 2,000 people per year are affected by anthrax worldwide, if you believe Wikipedia. That's .000025% of the population. If they get timely treatment almost none of those people die, and the anthrax that occurs naturally is completely different from that used as a bioweapon, which uses the concentrated spores and not the bacterium itself.

As for the pet microchipping and registration, it's blatantly a first step toward killing them. There's no other reason for the government to want that information and the kakistocracy has already telegraphed its intentions toward pets. The Chinese went beyond telegraphing it during "covid." Besides indulging their pleasure in wanton killing, the kakistocracy's aim with pet registration is to eliminate a source of joy from people's lives. Just as the sociopaths target the right of self-defense with registration-before-confiscation, they're now targeting the right to the pursuit of happiness. For millennia, that's been their goal: destruction for the sake of destruction. And for millennia there has been only one proven way to stop them: Make it cost them more than they're willing to pay.

Rick Bradford
2d

Surely Thailand will be protected from these intrusions by the same things that saved it during Covid; sheer laziness, bureaucratic turf wars, and drooling incompetence.

