This is a brief post to draw your attention to two animal related stories from the Thailand MSM, for the sake of doing a sentiment check amongst readers of this Substack.

Thailand reports first anthrax death in 30 years

Thailand has reported its first anthrax-related death in three decades, prompting a public health alert after authorities identified hundreds of people in Mukdahan province potentially exposed to the deadly bacteria. A 53-year-old man in Mukdahan died on Wednesday after contracting anthrax, with a second case confirmed in the same province and three additional suspected cases under investigation, Dr Narong Chankaeo, chief of the provincial health office, said on Friday. The deceased and his friend both showed symptoms including skin lesions on their hands as well as rashes. […] The nearby provinces of Amnat Charoen, Kalasin and Nakhon Phanom are now on alert for possible anthrax infections and have warned residents not to consume raw beef. […] The Department of Livestock Development will vaccinate about 1,200 cattle within a 5-kilometre radius of where the first anthrax case broke out. No animals have shown signs of illness or unexplained death so far, the department added.

We have a bloke in a hazmat suit spraying nature with disinfectant - very Thai style reminiscent of Convid spraying theatrics. Strong visual. Authoritative. Fear inducing for the hypochondriac-prone populace.

Note that the alleged reported anthrax death is the soil derived bacterial kind, not the powdered form from the 2001 (false flag?) event Stateside.

Bangkok pet owners must microchip dogs, cats by next year

Bangkok residents who own dogs and cats must register and microchip their pets under a new city law effective from Jan 10 next year. The animals must be chipped within 120 days of birth or 30 days of ownership. The regulation also limits the number of pets, depending on living space, along with possession of dangerous breeds. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on its Facebook on Wednesday that the new city regulation was aimed at the problem of stray animals. It would come into force on Jan 10 next year. It was in the best interests of public safety that people and animals comply. […] Owners must register and microchip their pets under the regulation, which also limits the number of pets, based on living space. - For a living space of 20 to 80 square meters in an apartment or a condominium, only one pet is allowed. - For an 80 square meter or more apartment or condominium, two pets are permitted. - For a living space of up to 20 square wah of land, two pets are allowed. - For a living space of up to 50 square wah of land, up to three pets are allowed. - For a living space of up to 100 square wah of land, four pets are allowed. - For a living space of 100 square wah and more of land, not more than six pets are permitted. Economic animals such as cows, horses, ducks and chickens can be kept only in designated areas.

*In Thailand, a ‘wah’ is a traditional unit of land measurement. One wah is equivalent to 4 square meters or 0.001 acres.

A lot to unpack here. A frigging dog has an ID card in the main photo🤦‍♂️. The classic hook is that the directive is reportedly aimed at stray animals, as if this is a public service in the interests of public health. 🥱For your safety.

It remains to be seen if this is a you must comply directive in applied pressure only, or will it be published in the Thai Gazette and become law? What will that mean? How will it be enforced?

[Clip from Equilibrium (2002)]

Will there be a rogue official who goes full-Grammaton Cleric sense offender to save the puppies?! - Equilibrium movie reference…

Will officials go door to door and punish sense offenders who have not RFID chipped their pets? Are people going to be alright with that? What happens if people resist? Ahhh this place. At least you have until January 2026 to hide the little fur-ball under zee floorboards😔.

By the way, as reported by Gillian Jamieson here, the WHO has admitted that RF devices emit EMF that causes cancer. Ergo, chipping pets = cancerous tumours for said pets perchance?

Relevant - two posts from Mark Crispin Miller showing the association between wireless monitors on race horses, and them dropping dead…

Back to the Bangkok Post article, the casual mention of “Economic animals such as cows, horses, ducks and chickens can be kept only in designated areas” takes the mind to the UK government’s direction to track livestock and poultry (registered) along with the surprise visits from health inspectors showing up to claim a disease outbreak warrants a cull of all farm animals.

Some days these types of stories just make me so disappointed in my fellow human being for going along with or outright facilitating inhumane and insane actions.

I know. This is the part where you message me to tell me it’s all by design, we are being ruled by satanic forces. I don’t disagree with you, if that’s your stance.

Oki doki, let’s wrap up with another:



