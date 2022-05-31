Continued from Welcome to the Land of Masks.

​We now find ourselves in a paradoxical land that becomes stranger and more curious with the passage of time. We are told by the omniscient (Thai) state that the populace shall imminently be granted 'permission' to reveal their smiles and their frowns to the world.

Following a two year hiatus of facial hibernation, this is more than welcome, yet simultaneously condescending in our permission-based, pathologised biosecurity state.

The illusion of inalienable rights we are born with being handed back to us by a 'benevolent' dictatorship, is twisted with a manipulative malice that many can sense but few can see. CJ Hopkins articulated this with a sobering clarity that cuts through the noise:

"The New Normal was never about Covid specifically. It was always about implementing a new “reality” — a pathologized-totalitarian “reality (https://consentfactory.org/2021/11/22/pathologized-totalitarianism-101/),” not so much ruled as discreetly “guided” by unaccountable, supranational, non-governmental governing entities, global corporations, and assorted billionaires...

— in which Covid, or monkeypox, or kangaroopox, or any other viral zoonotic disease, or any climate-related or economic development, or aberrant ideological or behavioral tendency, could be used as a pretext to foment another outbreak of mindless mass hysteria and impose additional restrictions on society..."

Masked child in full PPE Hazmat suit. Image courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The heart of the illusion or the delusion, lies in the perception of returned 'freedoms' and 'normalcy', whilst imposing ongoing and additional restrictions, which are inferred to be conditional for our lives to go on.

For example, no sooner has the announcement of the muzzle requirement been dropped, than it is elaborated upon with caveats. People may stop hiding their faces in certain settings, during certain activities, and apparently conditional upon 60% uptake of the experimental COVID-19 gene therapy injections, for any given province.

Take a walk around Sukhumvit at night and see the city roaring back to life. The dazzling bright neon lights of long since dormant bars bathing the streets with a soft illuminative glow. The pitter-patter of tourists' sandals hitting the pavements, as they hustle and bustle through the heartbeat of our beloved concrete jungle, aka Bangkok.

Yet this author walks each stride with a perfect equilibrium of hope and trepidation. Those that can truly see what is happening are troubled by the thought of previously inconceivable (PCR / ATK) testing regimens and 'new normal' rituals becoming a permanent infrastructure of everyday life in Thailand.

A child is ATK tested. Image courtesy of the Bangkok Post.

Considering their infinitesimal risk to the Rona, the normalisation of children being COVID tested, in order to receive education as a privilege (not a right), as well as being forced to wear face coverings indefinitely is nothing short of monstrous.

Harrod’s masked mascot bears preying on the vulnerability of impressionable youth to normalise mask wearing as fashionable. Downtown Bangkok shopping mall.

There is an incremental mission creep of the government sanctioned reopening of "night spots that are COVID safe." This can be witnessed first hand at many night clubs, that have a pop-up friendly neighbourhood ATK test area by the entrance.

Manned by staff in full PPE hazmat suits for the full shock value optics, herding the partygoers into an ultimatum of either accepting the Q-tip being rammed up their nasal cavity, or walking away, choosing to patron other establishments that have not embraced such devout levels of new normal worship.

Sadly, it seems that the majority are willingly choosing docile compliance.

A negative ATK test is now a pre-requisite of entry to the nightclub(s), before being given access to the hedonistic delights of live DJ sets, dancefloors, and a sea of youth looking for escapism and unadulterated euphoria.

For those that shrug their shoulders and say:

"Ah, come on, it's only a test!"

Or the cringeworthy, Orwellian doublethink quote, so beloved and adorned by Prime Ministers and health bodies around the globe…

“Nobody is safe until everybody is safe.”

As well as by the twitter profile of our most popular and prolific resident travel blogger:

Allow me to rhetorically posit a timely reminder for those misguided souls.

The most challenging part of two weeks to flatten the curve is the first 27 months, isn't it?

We shall pause here, and there will have to be a part three. I have yet to get into the hearth of the beast’s lair, that is the COVID-19 experimental gene therapies and the untold havoc being wreaked on the Thai people, and of course the segue into monkeypox malarkey…

