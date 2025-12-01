The age old question of whether love is more important than money, is in dire need of recontextualisation. It used to be that the common man could aspire to be successful, provided that a pyramidal structure of basic needs were met at the foundation of this life infographic.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs emphasises the paramount importance of food, shelter, and clothing, for a human to be sustained. This seems like a reasonable starting point.

Albeit, that might become a tad trying once our sociopathic misleaders pull the trigger on the “circular economy”, along with all the wonderous rationing and impoverishment that comes with that package, perhaps destined for Soylent Green territory…

“Together, let’s go all the way down to Zero! Comrades, absolute zero is within our grasp!”

So what does the digital prison that we are assembling - as slaves in chains, building our own panopticon grid, piece by piece - have to do with money or love?

Well, without love, we are slowly becoming savages. Compliance, acquiescence, self-censoring, othering, and delighting in the character assassinations of the stubborn few who will not get in line. These traits are reigning supreme.

If you have children that are at the school age of taking career exploration workshops and work placements, here’s some simple advice to pass on👇

The all seeing, all knowing, all tracking AI supported digital ID prison planet system we are sprinting into gleefully is made possible by our collective obsequiousness.

What is at the root of our prevailing submissiveness? Our slow, pathetic, meek surrender to the Algocracy? The society governed by algorithms.

Is it not borne out of fear?

Fear of getting cancelled.

Fear of being ostracised.

Fear of losing a job.

Fear of saying what you really think.

Fear of thinking for yourself.

There is something very wrong with this world. When love for life and freedom of thought, speech, and acting upon free will become overwhelmed by feelings of terror, love is replaced by fear.

What are you prepared to lose?

How long will you go along to get along?

Most Bangkokians are happily scanning QR codes all day long to pay for things. The Thailand central bank has leaned on the commercial banks to gather up biometric data of all customers, under the threat of having accounts frozen, or losing online banking facilities.

I recently had a pop up notification on my phone banking app - which I rarely use, as I prefer cold hard cash.

I spoke to someone at the call centre and advised I’d seen the terms & conditions of the last app update, which said customers could ‘opt out’ of giving their biometric data. The employee gave the classic scripted responses:

The pretext - “Sir, it’s to help protect customers from scammers.” Restricting a customer’s access to their own money, is apparently also protecting them from scammers. It’s optional, it’s your “choice” - “Your account will remain open without submitting the facial data collection, but you will lose X,Y,Z functions in the app. If you reinstall the app or change phone, it will no longer work unless you come to the branch to have your face scanned.” Just like the Covid injections - your ‘choice’, but if you don’t do it, we’ll take away all these privileges from you that you previously took for granted. Acknowledgement of extremely high levels of complaints - “I understand Sir, yes, many customers have complained about this, sorry, the central bank of Thailand is forcing us to do this…yes, I agree, it could cause a liquidity crisis and a bank run…”

Three million Thais have had their bank accounts frozen so far since this biometric data collection game kicked off. Many foreigners too.

Ben Hart put out a good video on it here if you want to learn more:

The point is, for now we can still operate our bank accounts non-digitally, or ‘analog’. But for how long?

At least there is still a human element for now, people manning phones, people working in bank branches, people working at immigration and airports. The human element means that there will always be slithers of compassion, and outliers who could bend the rules and let the dissidents slip through the cracks.

This will become much more important once public participation as a service (PPAS) is fully integrated into SMART cities. I.e. The need to carry a device at all times, to scan QR codes to gain access to all public and private places, to buy, to sell, to travel, to receive medical treatment, to receive education indoctrination at schools…

What world would you like to build for the children who may never know anything other than a QR-code-permission-based-economy?

Will you help to build the guardrails or will you tear them down? Perhaps building parallel economies and black markets will be just as critical.

Go ahead and speculate on the AI bubble, perhaps you will make six figures on an investment. Just understand that your money is building your prison and your tomb.

Understand what AI is really for…

As Larry Ellison so brazenly said:

Citizens will be on their best behaviour, because we’re constantly recording and reporting on everything that’s going on. It’s unimpeachable. The cars have cameras. Those kinds of applications, using AI, we can use AI to monitor the videos…By the way, the camera’s always on - you don’t turn it on and off. You can’t turn it off if you have to go to the bathroom. “Oracle, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break” - and we’ll turn it off. The truth is, we don’t really turn it off. What we do is, we record it so no one can see it. No one can get into that recording…without a court order.

I know lots of people getting fired or made redundant. I don’t know of anyone getting hired. The AI jobpocalypse is real.

Now is the time to strengthen friendships and face to face business relationships, or try and start something of your own to generate income. Jobs will mostly come via personal connections and recommendations. The AI is screening most candidates out.

They sold your freedom for a QR code. Will you sell your heart?

