Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnny b good's avatar
Johnny b good
7d

It’s all downhill from here. Pray for the children who will inherit slavery from the weak generations before them. The boomers were the most gullible creatures on the planet and the attack on testosterone levels from all directions, feminism, endless propaganda in the media and here we are with a world full of misguided, weak, submissive snowflakes. Our ancestors are rolling over in their graves from the shame of their offspring. Mankind is clearly devolving, evolution is such an obvious lie. Doesn’t the law of entropy prove it…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dudeman's avatar
Dudeman
7d

Really well written and presented article. Clear, concise and excellent underlying resources.

Any 'street level' interviews of merchants and families in Vietnam or Thailand that you can present in your next article? I would love to hear their personal stories.

It's kinda' like Covid...all over again. You can see the shitstorm brewing in the East. And you can try to prepare for it, warn your family but concreate examples sure help.

Thank you, Mr. Creed. =)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nicholas Creed
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nicholas Creed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture