Will Thailand Declare Pfizer Contracts Null and Void?

“We will see to it that Thailand is the first country in the world to declare this contract null.” - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi relaying what a Thailand government spokesperson said to him, on the subject of the COVID-19 mRNA experimental gene therapy Pfizer contracts.

This story could get rather spicy.

The full 46 minute interview was originally posted on rumble one day ago.

*Article Correction 1st February 2023*

I had previously written at the time of publishing this:

Prof. Bhakdi explains how he met with top government advisors, explained to them how the entire premise of the 'vaccines’ is built on lies and is entirely fraudulent, extending to the absence of safety data and trials being carried out as they should have been. He describes the Thai government advisors’ outraged reaction upon hearing this, and that they have assured him they will be taking action to nullify the Pfizer contracts, forcing Pfizer to pay back billions in remuneration to the Thai government - which may be used to compensate all those Thai people that have “lost their existence”, on the back of the disastrous COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ rollout.

*This was not fully accurate. Prof. Bhakdi says he met with activists in Thailand and a Professor from the University of Bangkok - these people have told Prof. Bhakdi that they have been in touch with the Royal Family*

I admire Prof. Bhakdi and his efforts to raise awareness on the dangers of the injections - he was an early voice which fell on deaf ears, and he suffered assassination attempts on his character. He is a man of integrity and he was always going to be vindicated for his efforts, and all that he put on the line along with his reputation.

The discussion he cited having with the Thai government spokespeople, in conjunction with their advisors to the Thai Royal family, is significant. The monarchy is revered by Thais, to the point of being sacrosanct and beyond reproach; subject to strict Lèse-majesté laws being invoked when criticism is made of the Royal family.

The monarchy holds vast influence throughout Thailand. For example, through past intervention to reconcile politically motivated divisions within society. The monarchy holds sway over the hearts and minds of Thai people.

I mention these points for context, so that readers outside of Thailand can appreciate how meaningful this unfolding story could become.

I would also invite you to read

December 2022 piece on the King’s daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, reportedly collapsing from a heart attack whilst out running:

Regular readers of my own substack will know how intense new normal Thailand has been throughout the past three years, and how deep the mass psychosis goes. The uniformed worship of the new normal ideology, and most maddeningly of all, how hard the Government has been pushing the injections. Still. On pregnant mothers and infants.

If anything was going to awaken the Thai people from indoctrinated slumber, incurring their wrath and outrage at the scale of how badly they have been duped - this would probably be it. *If the story sees the light of day in the Thai MSM*…

We can but dream. I want to wake up from this nightmare.

I will work on getting this piece translated into Thai script for the Thai language section of this Substack, as well as having Thai subtitles added to the video.

If anyone can help me in being able to contact Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, please email me at:

nicholascreed@substack.com

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic dissident and occasional songwriter. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt