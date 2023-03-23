Originally published by Joe Jarvis at The Daily Bell.

Joined by

- writer of

and regular contributor at

, along with

, the three of us discuss AI and transhumanism.

Joe takes the role of the Devil’s advocate to figure out if Artificial Intelligence is really more likely to usher in a dystopian hell than hand the tools of independence to individuals.

00:00 The Problems with AI

13:52 Is there a solution?

23:41 AI replacing human labor

30:49 Is AI generative? Standing on the shoulders of giants

35:00 Transhumanism– humans merging with machines

40:59 Is the tool the problem, or those who misuse it?

44:35 Most powerful weapon we have is story, narrative

52:57 Biden Executive Order to institutionalize Transhumanism

Ben Bartee on Transhumanism

Could AI be used to cover up genocide?

The Science Delusion by Rupert Sheldrake

What is Man by Mark Twain

Brave New World by Alduous Huxley

Biden Uses Executive Order To Institutionalize Eugenics,

OnlyFans Creators Asked What They’re Thinking About AI-Generated Porn

Fed Announces Launch Of ‘FedNow’ Real-Time Payment System, Sparking Debate

Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda

*We hope to do more of these podcasts together and tackle other hot topics of mutual interest in the future. Apologies for the poor sound quality of my microphone, it was picked up by laptop mic and not my good one - schoolboy error, my mistake. Will do better next time*

