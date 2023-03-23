Will AI free or enslave humanity?
Originally published by Joe Jarvis at The Daily Bell.
Click here to watch on Odysee if you prefer to avoid YouTube.
Joined by- writer of Armageddon Prose and regular contributor at The Daily Bell, along with Joe Jarvis, the three of us discuss AI and transhumanism.
Joe takes the role of the Devil’s advocate to figure out if Artificial Intelligence is really more likely to usher in a dystopian hell than hand the tools of independence to individuals.
00:00 The Problems with AI
13:52 Is there a solution?
23:41 AI replacing human labor
30:49 Is AI generative? Standing on the shoulders of giants
35:00 Transhumanism– humans merging with machines
40:59 Is the tool the problem, or those who misuse it?
44:35 Most powerful weapon we have is story, narrative
52:57 Biden Executive Order to institutionalize Transhumanism
Could AI be used to cover up genocide?
Links we mentioned:
The Science Delusion by Rupert Sheldrake
Brave New World by Alduous Huxley
(^Amazon affiliate links)
Biden Uses Executive Order To Institutionalize Eugenics,
OnlyFans Creators Asked What They’re Thinking About AI-Generated Porn
Fed Announces Launch Of ‘FedNow’ Real-Time Payment System, Sparking Debate
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
*We hope to do more of these podcasts together and tackle other hot topics of mutual interest in the future. Apologies for the poor sound quality of my microphone, it was picked up by laptop mic and not my good one - schoolboy error, my mistake. Will do better next time*
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic dissident. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:
BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45
XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt
Your readership is much appreciated. Subscribe to receive new posts from Creed Speech and support my work.