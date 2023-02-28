The dreaded ‘zero draft’ treaty is being viewed by 194 countries, having been made available to those countries since yesterday, 27th February 2023.

'Zero Draft' document, a legally binding document, suspending individuals of medical choices, doctors, medicines, public forum, freedom of movement, freedom of speech, and right to reject lockdowns and forced vaccinations.

The arbiters of truth (protected opinion) have been quick to boot up their ‘fact-checking’ machine at AP News:

CLAIM: A legally-binding World Health Organization “pandemic treaty” will give the organization the authority to control U.S. policies during a pandemic, including those on vaccines, lockdowns, school closures and more. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The voluntary treaty, which is in draft form and is still far away from ratification, does not overrule any nation’s ability to pass individual pandemic-related policies, multiple experts, including one involved in the draft process, told The Associated Press. The treaty lays out broad recommendations related to international cooperation on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. Nowhere in the 30-page document are lockdowns, closures or specific citizen surveillance systems mentioned.

I call bullshit.

Peruse my last piece on the WHO treaty with important sections included of what the WHO is proposing (changes to the International Health Regulations), with links to the full document. Judge for yourselves. As well as going after your freedoms, as ever, they are targeting the gray matter between your ears.

Let’s amble on over to the WHO website and scan their article released on 25th February 2023.

“COVID-19 showed us that having a good, strong set of International Health Regulations is essential, and showed where the current Regulations need to be improved,” said Dr Bloomfield, former Director-General of Health, New Zealand. “The ongoing pandemic has underscored the importance of countries working together collaboratively, and supporting WHO in its vital work, to make the world safer. The tone of the discussions and progress made during this week’s meeting clearly show that countries understand the responsibility they have to ensure this process is successful.” “Countries are in the driving seat of this process as they need to implement the International Health Regulations, deliver on the obligations, and make the key decisions needed to respond to public health threats,” said Dr Assiri. “During the pandemic, the world faced the urgent need for functioning international instruments, and placed increasing importance in international organizations, such as WHO. Updated Regulations will enable the world to better detect outbreaks early, and prevent them from developing into public health emergencies of international concern. This is about strengthening our collective ability to do that and to better protect everybody.”

WHO Member States issued the International Sanitary Regulations in 1951, the precursor to the IHR, which came into being in 2005. The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 State Parties, including the 194 WHO Member States. The IHR create rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report to WHO public health events with risk of international spread. They also outline the criteria to determine if a particular event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, WHO’s highest level of alarm under the IHR, which in turn triggers specific response actions for countries to prevent the further spread of the epidemics and reduce their impact on population health and societies at large.

I see. It is legally binding. Yet AP (actual propaganda) news cherry picks that at this penultimate stage, it is ‘voluntary’. Pull the other one, you cretins. How far away are we really, from ‘ratification’ of the treaty?

Probably about as far as Joe Bribe’em can walk without falling over and face planting on the steps of Air Force One.

What does Tedros have to say?

It is coming and democracy as we know it will be murdered on the back of International Health regulations that cover all animals, food, and all humans, from cradle to grave.

Brace yourselves.

Be ungovernable.

Do not acquiesce.

Be prepared to fight; mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically.

If you need some extra motivation to dig deep into your primal need for survival, draw upon the strength offered up by heroes and holocaust survivors (and the parallels with everything we are living through today) in the fascinating yet harrowing multi-part documentary put out by Children’s Health Defense:

We are in the midst of what will surely be a generational battle for free Men, free Women, and free children.

Stay free.

Stay sane.

Stay strong.

