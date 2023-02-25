We are fast approaching the time whereby silence is consent. Those who would continue burying their heads in the sand, denying reality, or quietly acquiescing with all diktats, are enabling a one world government to come into fruition.

Under the stealthy (yet appealing to the gullible) guise of ‘public health’, the WHO seeks total and absolute control.

All roads lead to serfdom.

Link to full document (published 6th February 2023).

The World Homicide Health Organisation has long since been wholly captured, in conjunction with UN Agenda 30, WEF, NATO, and UNICEF.

Page two of the aforementioned document speaks volumes as to the significance of the proposed amendments to the IHR:

There are sinister forewarnings to interfering with the food supply through leveraging the Food and Agriculture Organisation:

The means inferred to destroy food supplies in transit as cargo if ‘found’ to be contaminated, via a source of infection:

The pandemic treaty bolsters a global vaccine passport, which will erode bodily autonomy. This is all dependent on these changes being made this month.

Recall the sycophant stooges at The Times penning this delightful mind shaping piece?

We are in a war between good and evil. The battlefield has always been waged on Earth.

The prize has always been and always will be the human soul.

I urge you all to choose the light, otherwise the dark will be chosen for you.

Freedom of choice.

Libertas et arbitrium.

Reach whoever you can reach. If they cannot at this point connect the dots, then they cannot be helped.

Society is splitting into a large percentile of subservient automatons, and a smaller, yet growing minority of freedom warriors who are wide awake; those who can see.

