I was back in one of the local parks in Bangkok today for some exercise. I always endeavour to find a nice quiet spot to meditate afterwards. My first choice overlooking the lake was dashed by a young university student stood in front of a phone-mounted tripod by herself, smiling like Joaquin Phoenix’s joker, attempting a complex dance routine over and over to a funky soundtrack blasting out from another device.

Disheartened, I walked further to a shaded area behind the tree line. Alas, that was a no-go. An elderly gentleman had been watching something on his phone propped up on a stand on loudspeaker, but he was now slumped in his chair asleep with the show still generating a good decibel level. Bless him.

Off I went way over to the other side of the park on a grassy knoll with a tremendous view. I sat down and assumed the lotus position, only to be shaken out of my blissful state of empty awareness by the shrill sound of screeching singing. I glanced behind me and saw a young lady stood on the footpath in front of a towering tripod, exerting her larynx to breaking point along with wild gesticulations. That recording is sure to garner her a few hundred likes and more “friends” online.

Eventually, I did find a peaceful spot with a decent view. Nothing in my pockets and just a bottle of water as my only material possession along with the clothes on my back. I took off my shoes and walked around barefoot for a while to feel the earth beneath the soles of my feet and instantaneously I felt calmer. Then I slipped between the trees and the hordes of solo phone-gazers who were thankfully using headphones, and finally I enjoyed a tranquil meditative state with the wind howling all around me and the smell of fresh cut grass wafting through the land.

Benchakitti park, Bangkok (meditator unknown).

When I reopened my eyes, I saw a group of sparrows hopping about foraging for food. A grey squirrel cautiously descended from the tree beside me and eyed me warily before darting off clutching a nut in his sharp claws.

I sat for a while longer, observing nature, not doing anything, not attaching to anything, just being.

People are so addicted to doing things that they truly no longer know how to relax, without a device or an activity.

They scoff at the idea of meditation being ridiculous, but have no self-awareness of how ridiculous they look glued to screens 24/7, spellbound, and alienated from themselves and everything around them.

Never before have human beings documented themselves so extensively yet achieved so little.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger and nature lover.

