The 9th of March 2025 marked the UK’s so called day of reflection.

Quoting directly from this Sky News YouTube channel post:

Bereaved families and communities nationwide have come together to reflect on and mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Events have been taking place across the UK to remember those who died - and to pay tribute to frontline health staff, social care workers, volunteers and researchers who played crucial roles.

Here’s the video:

Bagpipes and all in the Sky News Video tribute. One small tell in the narrative shift was the narrator saying “those who died with Covid”, instead of “of Covid”. This opens up the steam valve a smidgen, relating to the outrageous manipulation of death certificate causes of death being listed as ‘Covid’ regardless of how people actually died.

Did I mistype the article heading as this is about reflection, is it not? We’ll get to the real reflections at the end of this post.

DEFLECTIONS

Nobody has been arrested in the UK or elsewhere for crimes against humanity perpetrated upon an unsuspecting and mass-media trusting public. Nor have any arrests been made anywhere else in the world for the Covid Psyop military operation.

European Court of Justice – doctors will be solely responsible for the consequences of covid injections.

The UK government recently ‘admitted’ it expected up to 300 Billion worth of indemnity claims from the ‘harms’ caused by the C19 bioweapon injections.

The MSM says the jabs are bad without mentioning the culpable.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics developed a new method for estimating excess deaths.

Andrew Bridgen called for a debate on excess deaths in the house of commons.

The BBC produced a documentary called ‘Unvaccinated’ which portrayed those who would not submit to the injection as being heretics.

On 27th January 2023, I wrote:

REFLECTIONS

Neil Oliver made a poignant reflection of his own which sums up what the powers that should not be do not want us dwelling on:

I have reflections of my own, as I am sure anyone reading this does too.

I have reflected upon my grandmother dying alone in a care home, whilst I was thousands of miles away, and the last letter I wrote to her which my Father read out to her. My grandmother was forbidden family visitation at the height of Covid hysteria phase one; pre-injection rollout.

I have quietly thought about my numerous friends with relatives who died suddenly.

I have been saddened and maddened by members of my own family receiving devastating diagnoses which they now attribute to the C19 injections, as well as deaths in the family likely caused by the needled bioweapon.

Most of all, I have reflected on the divisions that have been sown amongst lifelong friends and family members since the Convid psychological operation. Some rifts have healed, others are superficially civil for the sake of appearances.

The most hurtful of all are the friends that no longer speak to me because they say I am a conspiracy theorist - although I would be curious as to which of those so called theories have not been validated as realities since 2020...

What have I begrudgingly learned since 2020?

Nobody can be forced to ‘wake up’ or accept truths that will destroy their perception of reality. People can only do the work themselves, when they are ready. I will no longer tie myself in knots trying to reach the unreachable. Most people cannot fathom a globally coordinated, pre-meditated plan for depopulation and technocratic control. It has become clear to me that across any given narrative spectrum, people will continue to defend the indefensible. People will twist themselves into pretzels to rationalise away hard truths that do not fit with their ideology, political leaning, or their chosen heroes in the limelight.

A majority will confidently regurgitate short soundbites from those perceived to be trusted authority figures - the regurgitators are content to take the interpretation of events by ‘experts’ at face value. Interpreting news, narratives, predictions, and post-mortems of events via clickbait headlines, pharma PR adverts masquerading as public health advice, and boogeyman othering, is easy to absorb. As is consuming one minute explainer videos. This is not brain-taxing. It is a passive form of media consumption.

Really understanding any given issue requires greater attention spans; investing time in reading long-form media. Crucially, this also means going directly to source materials, rather than having experts interpret and summarise events with their preferential propagandised spin. This is hard work. It can mean wading through dark material that can shock you to your core, whilst further diminishing your faith in the institutions which are supposed to protect and serve the public.

It is pointless blasting the indoctrinated with links that they won’t open. It is better to pick up the phone and meet in person more often with those who you are drifting away from - owing to news cycle induced psychological agitation and differences in opinion.

All that really matters are the people you love and surround yourself with. How strong and resourceful is your group of friends and family? How could your wider circle of friends of friends, their families, and local small businesses play out in a network effect, to endure the uncertain times ahead?

We can only take action in our own everyday lives. Living as independently, resourcefully, and as healthily as we can, with as little state and medical intervention as possible, sets an example for others to follow. This is the most effective way to reach the unreachable, and to make them more curious about Frank Zappa’s brick wall behind the curtains at the back of the theater.

I’ll leave you with this touching, beautiful painting, which I think is called Covid Goodbyes - apologies I cannot recall the name of the artist, and will add the credit if anyone can email me their name and link to the source:

