The UK police state’s tactics are escalating. How far can a person be unpersoned? Does it stop at debanking? How about economic sanctions on an individual? What if they suffered China-styled social credit blacklisting to make it impossible for said individual to buy train or plane tickets?

What is the ultimate expulsion from the society where one is born and bred?

How far can persona-non-grata be taken?

Quoting from The Daily Mail:

A former police officer who moved to Russia has had his citizenship revoked by the Home Office over ‘national security’. Mark Bullen, originally from Bracknell in Berkshire, spent 11 years working for Hertfordshire Police, where he wrote a training handbook on Russian crime. […] However, ten years after leaving the UK, he was detained by police at Luton Airport on a visit home to see family. He was questioned for four hours under the Terrorism Act before being released without charge. Then, in October last year, Mr Bullen received a letter from the Home Office telling him his UK citizenship was being revoked on the grounds of national security. Mark said: ‘For them to do this, without any evidence, is ridiculous.’

Most upvoted comments on the Daily Mail site:

I first suggested that denaturalisation could be the logical conclusion of the trajectory for the UK government’s hostility towards its own citizens, back in December 2024, when I wrote an article entitled The Reversal of Normal Values:

I wrote here about Gulags - both physical and digital versions. I summarised the progress of digital ID, age verification, and social credit scoring at that time - all of which are now being discussed mainstream, naturally. Here is the passage on denaturalisation:

How far can unpersoning a person go before they have zero agency? If we always think in terms of opposites, antonyms, and extremes on any given narrative’s spectrum, we can predict its most extreme logical conclusion. If a person is debanked then also locked out of partaking in society because they do not sign up for digital ID, what else is there to take away from them aside from their life? Via CIApedia: Denaturalization is the case in which citizenship or nationality is revoked by the state against the wishes of the citizen. In practice, there may not be a clear-cut distinction between non-consensual revocation and renunciation of citizenship. Some sources distinguish denaturalization, as the reversal of naturalization, from denationalization, as the revocation of citizenship more generally.

Then more recently in December 2025, penning my predictions for 2026, I wrote:

2026 PREDICTIONS Dissidents continue to be de-banked, unpersoned, and sentenced to Starmer’s gulag in the UK, probably without a jury trial.

Dissidents will be arrested upon entering the UK and charged with domestic terrorism.

Dissidents worldwide will be thrown in mental hospitals to be labelled as [insert narrative here’] deniers.

Dissidents will in some cases be denaturalised by their governments, meaning they will have their passports revoked, and effectively wake up as nomadic criminals.

Critical mass will be reached as global consciousness expands, across every single narrative that has been covered in this Substack.

Digital ID will be wholesale rejected by the public after a grueling 6-9 months of full on ‘papers please’ technocratic hell. Stay strong.

The parasite class will be at their most unpredictable and their most dangerous during this next phase.

Here’s another one, and we’ll go straight to ‘fact-checked’ article version from Reuters, because the inversions of reality, along with the propaganda spin game deflections, no longer warrant ‘context’ at this stage in our end of empire collapse.

You either see it or you do not…

Social media posts that say a British “COVID denier” was sent to prison after calling the pandemic fake lack context about the individual’s conviction. A photo of a bearded man with the overlaid text: “COVID DENIER WHO CALLED PANDEMIC ‘FAKE’ AND CLAIMED VACCINE WAS ‘POISON’ JAILED FOR YEARS” was shared on Facebook, opens new tab on December 20. Captioning the photo, one post added: “All he done was speak the truth and said what a lot of us would agree.” […] The Metropolitan Police statement - which identified the man as Paul Martin, 60 - said he was found not guilty of possession of articles for the purposes of terrorism. It said that Martin had encouraged a violent uprising against the government. However, the man in the photo was sentenced to three years and three months in prison on December 18 after being found guilty of encouraging terrorism and having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon capable of discharging a noxious substance "or other thing (stun gun)", according to a statement, opens new tab from London’s Metropolitan Police. […] Martin posted 16,000 messages in a Telegram group called “The Resistance UK” where he said the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax and the vaccine was a “poison designed to kill you off”, the statement added. He described this as a “silent war” and encouraged members of the group to purchase a crossbow and make petrol bombs.

Crackdowns on dissenting voices are ramping up.

There are other cases that we could go into, such as Scottish musician, Ryan Williams, who was arrested for his comments on Islam and mass migration in November 2025. Williams had his phones and laptop seized under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

