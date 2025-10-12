Why do the psychopaths ‘in power’ take actions which result in humiliating and demoralising the public? Perhaps they get off on it.

Granted, they are mere puppets for the now well-known array of supranational organisations, such as the Trilateral commission, the WEF, Bilderberg, The Club of Rome, and other evil ilk. Not withstanding the nameless, faceless characters behind those organisations, whom we may never know.

We can speculate on the ‘why’, yet this is a common fruitless distraction. Especially when helping to reframe the worldview of a recently awakened soul who has been ravenously consuming Normie slop for their entire adult life.

“But why would they do that? Why? Why? Why would they want to hurt / maim / mock / impoverish / murder their own citizens?!” they squeal at you in desperation, yearning to understand.

“Well, we don’t know why they are doing it, we only know that they are, demonstrably, provably, doing it.” I retort, calmly. Let their cogs turn, leave them some breadcrumbs, and perhaps this disorientated person will dig a little deeper all by themselves, reaching their own conclusions. Maybe in time, they will change their behaviour, their spending habits, and decrease their support for centralised systems and services…

At this point, said Normie will likely flail around muttering in an inquisitive intonation about it all being due to government incompetence. This is a popular get-out-of-dystopia-mental-jail-free card. The accuser of ‘government cock-up’ theory smirks smugly, whilst granting themselves respite from the still-inconceivable idea that all the harms being done to them, their families, their culture, and their nation, is by design; intended to cause max pain.

The dance continues. At this stage in the game, I may draw inspiration from the recent UK government response I received by email, resulting from this petition I signed along with a few million other Brits:

The government response has been as follows:

We will introduce a digital ID within this Parliament to help tackle illegal migration, make accessing government services easier, and enable wider efficiencies. We will consult on details soon. The Government has announced plans to introduce a digital ID system which is fit for the needs of modern Britain. We are committed to making people’s everyday lives easier and more secure, to putting more control in their hands (including over their own data), and to driving growth through harnessing digital technology. We also want to learn from countries which have digitised government services for the benefit of their citizens, in line with our manifesto commitment to modernise government. Currently, when UK citizens and residents use public services, start a new job, or, for example, buy alcohol, they often need to present an assortment of physical documents to prove who they are or things about themselves. This is both bureaucratic for the individual and creates space for abuse and fraud. This includes known issues with illegal working and modern slavery, while the fragmented approach and multiple systems across Government make it difficult for people to access vital services. Further, there are too many people who are excluded, like the 1 in 10 UK adults who don’t have a physical photo ID, so can struggle to prove who they are and access the products and services they are entitled to.



To tackle these interlinked issues, we will introduce a new national digital ID. This is not a card but a new digital identity that will be available for free to all UK citizens and legal residents aged 16 and over (although we will consider through consultation if this should be age 13 and over). Over time, people will be able to use it to seamlessly access a range of public and private sector services, with the aim of making our everyday lives easier and more secure. It will not be compulsory to obtain a digital ID but it will be mandatory for some applications. For example, the new digital ID will build on GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK Wallet to drive the transformation of public services. Over time, this system will allow people to access government services – such as benefits or tax records – without needing to remember multiple logins or provide physical documents. It will significantly streamline interactions with the state, saving time and reducing frustrating paperwork, while also helping to create opportunities for more joined up government services. International examples show how beneficial this can be. For instance, Estonia’s system reportedly saves each citizen hours every month by streamlining unnecessary bureaucracy, and the move to becoming a digital society has saved taxpayer money.



By the end of this Parliament, employers will have to check the new digital ID when conducting a ‘right to work’ check. This will help combat criminal gangs who promise access to the UK labour market in order to profit from dangerous and illegal channel crossings. It will create a fairer system between UK citizens and legal residents, crack down on forged documents, and streamline the process for employers, driving up compliance. Further, it will create business information showing where employers are conducting checks, so driving more targeted action against non-compliant employers.



For clarity, it will not be a criminal offence to not hold a digital ID and police will not be able to demand to see a digital ID as part of a “stop and search.”



Privacy and security will also be central to the digital ID programme. We will follow data protection law and best practice in creating a system which people can rightly put their trust in. People in the UK already know and trust digital credentials held in their phone wallets to use in their everyday lives, from paying for things to storing boarding passes. The new system will be built on similar technology and be your boarding pass to government. Digitally checkable digital credentials are more secure than physical documents which can be lost, copied or forged, and often mean sharing more information than just what is necessary for a given transaction.

The new system will be designed in accordance with the highest security standards to protect against a comprehensive range of threats, including cyber-attacks.



We will launch a public consultation in the coming weeks and work closely with employers, trade unions, civil society groups and other stakeholders, to co-design the scheme and ensure it is as secure and inclusive as possible. Following consultation, we will seek to bring forward legislation to underpin this system. Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Ergo, the government merely handwaved away the will of the people opposing digital ID. It should therefore be clear to all that voting for political party leaders to govern (control) ment (mind) is akin to an adult wish-list from Santa Claus.

For an interesting alternative perspective on digital ID in the UK, I recommend reading Iain Davis’ piece:

UK Digital ID: The Britcard Bait and Switch.

☝️*Hint - Brits are not out of the digital ID woods yet.

We digress. Back to the ritualistic humiliation of the public. Those enforcing these acts - be it police officers, or MSM-compliant ‘journalists’ - are well adjusted to a sick society. Their willingness to embrace and normalise the pathologisation of dissent, or hyper-sensitivity to anything and everything being potentially ‘offensive’, is a measure of their mental illness.

Watch this clip of journalist Vanessa Taffe berating Councilor Claire Mackie-Brown from the UK’s Reform party:

Quoting from The Scottish Sun:

However, when journalist Vanessa Taffe referenced two recent rape cases by an immigrant and a local white man, the councillor grew increasingly flustered and made a series of embarrassing blunders.

[…]

Part of the exchange between Taffe and Cllr Mackie-Brown:

“It’s scary as a local resident, somebody who was born and bred here.” After finishing the sentence, her eyes widened and she turned away from the camera. Cllr Mackie-Brown then muttered with a nervous smile: “I shouldn’t have said that.” Jaffe asked if she could see why people think that Reform are against having immigrants in the country. Cllr Mackie-Brown didn’t respond directly but continued to nod and say “yeah” with an ashamed look on her face. She then said: “That just came out, it just came out. “I’m saying that as a local resident because I was born in Slamannan. “It wasn’t as a councillor but I do understand, yeah.”

The humiliation is reaching new bizarre levels. In the aforementioned exchange, there is a strong insinuation by both Cllr Mackie-Brown and Taffe, that the expression “born and bred” is somehow offensive. Is the push for total cultural erosion now extending to all sense of one’s culture and pride in being born and raised in the UK? Has this bizarre phenomena now reached the level of inducing feelings of guilt amongst indigenous Brits (and Scots) just for existing, resulting in their public shaming?

The expression “born and bred” is used to describe someone who has lived in a particular place or has a particular background for their entire life. It suggests that a person has deep roots and a strong connection to a specific location, culture, or way of life. For example, “He is a local, born and bred in this small town,” implies that the person was born there and has lived there continuously, fully immersed in the local culture and community.

This culture of identity politics and self-loathing reminds me of how we can measure mental illness by how well adjusted people are to an abnormal society.

In Brave New World Revisited, Aldous Huxley wrote:

The really hopeless victims of mental illness are to be found among those who appear to be most normal. “Many of them are normal because they are so well adjusted to our mode of existence, because their human voice has been silenced so early in their lives, that they do not even struggle or suffer or develop symptoms as the neurotic does.” They are normal not in what may be called the absolute sense of the word; they are normal only in relation to a profoundly abnormal society. Their perfect adjustment to that abnormal society is a measure of their mental sickness. These millions of abnormally normal people, living without fuss in a society to which, if they were fully human beings, they ought not to be adjusted, still cherish “the illusion of individuality,” but in fact they have been to a great extent deindividualized.

It’s sad watching everything happening to the UK from afar.

Inaction by the public simply emboldens the organs of the totalitarian state.

Action by protest is infiltrated by agent provocateurs, fake counter-protesters, and violent riot police officers who are determined to antagonise the crowd…

Unite The Kingdom: The People Versus The State Nicholas Creed · Sep 24 I have broken down multiple short clips from Wesley Winter’s excellent coverage of the recent ‘Unite The Kingdom’ protest in the UK. Hundreds of thousands (at least) of people flooded the streets of London to protest against the UK’s open borders policy, rampant illegal immigration, two tier policing, and the numerous sexual assaults against children co… Read full story

This also strengthens the police state as the government autocrats appoint themselves sweeping new powers of surveillance, and even the possibility of banning certain types of protest!

In summary of the UK GOV announcement:

The Home Secretary is introducing new police powers to manage repeated protests, allowing officers to consider the cumulative impact of frequent protests and impose conditions, such as moving protest locations. The government will amend the Public Order Act 1986 to support these changes. It also means banning the use of face coverings to conceal a person’s identity at protests designated by the police.

Keir Starmer’s Nineteen Eighty-Four is not long for this world. People will persist in resisting. It is human nature.

P.S. The thumbnail image of this article is an AI-generated meme I stole. For more context, see here.

