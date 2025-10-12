Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dudeman's avatar
Dudeman
Oct 13

It's like Covid all over again....watching this pure insanity from another Country. And I surely know it will spread it's black wings over here too.

What can one do?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nicholas Creed
Rick Bradford's avatar
Rick Bradford
Oct 13

Aldous Huxley's observations above are broadly in agreement with those of Theodore Kaczynski, who wrote in "Industrial Society and Its Future", that many people will become "over-socialized", that is, programmed to behave in an obedient way that is regarded as "good", and thus unable to create robust individual personalities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Creed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture