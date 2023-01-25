Truth Be Told Rally: London 21st January 2023

A quick note to raise awareness of this rally that was held last weekend on 21st January in London. This took place virtually right outside the BBC offices, yet the BBC completely ignored it. Those injured and disabled by the COVID injectable products are demanding an investigation into the truth.

You can see several placards help up by people attending the rally in the still images of the video:

Why inflict poison on our kids? The truth is scary but a lie is scarier. Toxic by design. Why are athletes collapsing? How many boosters can your body take? The BBC has BLOOD on its hands. We demand the TRUTH.

Andrew Bridgen is one of the speakers featured in the video clips. The BBC covered a story on Bridgen being suspended as a member of parliament for criticising the ‘vaccine’ recently.

Yet the BBC chose to ignore scores of people coming out onto the streets to demand answers and justice for the harms done to them and their loved ones by the injection.

It would be a gross understatement to say that the BBC does not churn out the most outstanding journalism in the world anymore; they are literally a government propaganda arm, and they are highly culpable and complicit for their ongoing role in lying to the British public.

The BBC has severely mislead the British public, bombarding them with misinformation and disinformation, whilst suppressing the truth.

The full stream can be watched by clicking the screenshot below from CHD.TV:

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic dissident and occasional songwriter.