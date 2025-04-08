This was a weird press conference (held 7th April 2025). Satanyahu opportunistically sat beside Zionald Trump. Key takeaways on tariffs:

Says US open to negotiations with countries on Tariffs

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said “Maybe almost 70” countries have reached out to the White House about negotiating tariffs, Bessent told Fox, including Japan, whose Prime Minister Ishiba spoke to Trump today.

Bessent expects Japan to “get priority” in negotiations in exchange for having come to the table quickly.

“It’s going to be a busy April, May, maybe into June,” he said.

Trump is threatening new 50% tariffs on China unless Beijing lifts its retaliatory duties on U.S. exports by tomorrow.

Rather than focus on what was said in full about tariffs, let us highlight the non-tariff dialogue between the master Bibi and his compromised puppet Zionald Trump - I haven’t seen this dialogue highlighted by any media outlets so far whatsoever:

[THEMTUBE LINK]

TRANSCRIPT EXCERPTS WITH TIMESTAMPS

00:00 - 02:03:

Trump: “He’s a special person, I’ve dealt with him for a long time Benjamin Netanyahu prime minister of Israel and we had lunch together. We had meetings together along with his very capable staff and I think we've come up to some pretty good solutions and conclusions, and we'll be working a little bit after this and then I assume you're going back home.” Netanyahu: “Yes sir.” Trump: “This was a quick stop in and out but we appreciate you being here and we are a friend of Israel as you know I would say that I'm by far the best president that Israel has ever even thought of seeing. And uh it's an honor to be so and and to be so thought of many friends in Israel. They are not in an easy area doesn't go easy but uh, we are helping them and likewise they've been helping us very much and so we'll see how it all works out but we had great discussions today. I think on the obvious subject of Iran and also the less obvious subject with respect to Israel, and that's trade and I think the prime minister is going to tell you a little bit about trade and what they're doing for the United States so I want to thank you all for being here.” Netanyahu: “Thank you very much thank you Mr. President thank you thank you. Mr. president I want to uh first thank you for inviting me again to uh the White House you've been a remarkable friend of the state of Israel uh you stand by us you're standing with us. You are a great great champion of our alliance and uh you actually do the things that you say you do and I I think that people respect that enormously I certainly do and the people of Israel do and I think the Jewish people do as well. We just saw your representative in the the Department of Justice fighting anti-Semitism standing up for Israel in international form - I just want you to know from the heart it's deeply deeply appreciated as you said we had the opportunity to talk today about many subjects” […]

03:36 - 06:42:

Netanyahu: “We spoke about not only the hostages uh but about Gaza the hostages obviously is a human story of un just unbearable uh agony. I speak to the families I spoke to them yesterday spoke to another one when I was in Hungary before I came here I speak to them every day, they're in agony, the hostages are in agony, and we want to get them all out. Uh Steve Witkoff who's President Trump's very able representative helped us get a deal that got 25, we're working now on another deal that we hope will succeed uh, and we're committed to getting all the hostages out but also eliminating the evil tyranny of Hamas in, in Gaza, and enabling the people of Gaza to freely make a choice to go wherever they want. I mean they should have that choice and the president put forward a vision a bold vision which we discussed as well including the uh countries that might uh be amendable and are amendable to accepting Palestinians have their free choice if they choose to go there and I think that's the second thing that we discussed. Uh but the hostages came right on top uh we also discussed the situation uh in Syria uh we have uh we've had neighborly relations with Turkey that have deteriorated and we don't want to see Syria being used by anyone including Turkey as a base for attack on Israel. Turkey is a country that has a a great relationship with the United States the president has a relationship with the leader of Turkey, we discussed how we can avoid this conflict uh in a variety of ways, and I think we can't have a better interlocutor than the president of the United States for this purpose - and of course we also discussed Iran. Look we're both united in the uh goal that Iran does not ever get nuclear weapons if it could be done diplomatically in a full way the way it was done in Libya I think that would be a good thing uh but whatever happens we have to make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons that's the end of my speech Mr. President.” Trump: “We are we're having direct talks with, wait a minute, wait, we're having direct talks with Iran and uh they've started. On Saturday we have a very big meeting and we'll see what can happen and I think everybody agrees that uh doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious and the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it. So we're going to see if we can avoid it but it's uh getting to be very dangerous territory and hopefully those talks will be successful, and I think it would be in Iran's best interest if they are successful we hope we hope that's going to happen uh and we had just a lot of good talks on a lot of things.”

24:27 - 34:00:

Reporter: “Many Israelis are watching you now on live show good what is your specific way of getting the hostages out from the horrific captivity?” Trump: “We are trying very hard to get the hostages out uh we're looking at another ceasefire we'll see what happens. But we have we want to get the hostages out the Israeli people want the hostages out more than anything they want the hostages out. This man [Netanyahu] is working very hard with us to do that I mean I don't know Ihope he's being appreciated, because he's been a great leader, he's working very very hard on the hostages and many other things, and there are plenty of things you have to work on. It's a it's a tough place in the world.” Netanyahu: “I have a good partner.” Trump: “Yeah you do have a good partner and so do we, we're working very hard on the hospital.” Reporter: “Mr. President, if you're going to negotiate a new deal in Iran with Iran, can you elaborate how it's going to be more effective than the than the JCPOA?” Trump: Well I can't really say that but I think it'll be uh different and maybe a lot stronger but they were so happy when we made that first deal because we did get a lot out you know, I had people right in this office, this beautiful oval office - they came in 10 people, hostages, you know that, and I said to them uh, so how was it? And the stories they told me - I mean as an example, I said to them "Was there any sign of love? You were there 10 people, it's only 10 but, it's pretty representative - did the Hamas show any signs of like help, or liking you, did they wink at you? Did they give you a piece of bread extra? Did they give you a meal on the side? Like you know, you think of doing like what happened in Germany what happened elsewhere, people would try and help people that were in unbelievable distress they said "No." I said "All of them?" I said "Did they ever wink at you? - Like "You'll be okay, you're going to be okay." No they didn't do that, they'd slap us - the hatred is unbelievable, and the lives you know, they lived in a pipe, not really a tunnel it was a pipe and they always thought they, were suffocating, they were going to suffocate, and then they'd open up the pipe and it was like three and a half feet high. This isn't - you know we hear tunnel is bad, but pipes are worse and the stories I heard were incredible but I just said was there any sign of potential love or affection? And there were none whatsoever it was amazing to me - there was nothing like "Here take this it's a little extra meal or something." They lived like hell I don't know they seemed to be…They were amazing to me because they seemed to be pretty normal they weren't scarred but I, I guarantee underneath they have to be scarred and one was there for 356 days . Another one was there for about 180 days, you know a long time these are people that have been really really horribly treated - I've never seen anything like, it actually I was very surprised to hear the answer.”

Reporter: “Mr. President, do you plan to reduce the tariffs that your government put on Israeli goods - 17%” Trump: “Where?” Reporter: “On Israeli goods - the 17% - do you plan?” Trump: “Well we're talking about a whole new trade maybe not maybe not don't forget we help Israel a lot you know, we give Israel $4 billion a year that's a lot like - congratulations by the way [turns to Netanyahu] that's pretty good, but we give Israel billions of dollars a year billions it's uh one of the highest.”

34:31 - 38:07:

Reporter (from Times of Israel): “Uh the IDF is fighting to get in the Gaza Strip by myself might be called up in a month do you think that's the way to pressure Hamas to get to a deal and do you think blocking humanitarian aid is also an effective pressure?” Trump: “Well you know how I feel about the Gaza Strip, I think it's an incredible piece of important real estate, and I think it's something that we would be involved in. But you know, having a peace force like the United States there controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing because right now all it is is for years and years all I hear about is killing and Hamas and problems. And if you take the people the Palestinians and move them around to different countries and you have plenty of countries that will do that and you really have a freedom. A freedom zone and you call it the freedom zone a free zone, a zone where people aren't going to be killed every day, that's a hell of a place it's a you know, what I call it a great location that nobody wants to live in because they really don't. And when they had good live when they have good living real living where Hamas and all of the the problems they have the the level of death on the Gaza Strip is just incredible and I've said it I, I don't understand why Israel ever gave it up, Israel owned it, it wasn't this man [Netanyahu] so I can say it - he wouldn't have given it up! I know him very well, there's no way they took oceanfront property and they gave it to people for peace - how did that work out? Not good. Reporter: “Mr. President, is the immigration plan still on the agenda?” Trump: “Which immigration? Reporter: “From Gaza.” Trump: “All it is, is it’s a concept that I had, that I think is good, and now people are copying it you know - Bibi, do you want to tell them? People are talking about the Trump plan ,gee why do we do that uh, would you like to answer that question?” Netanyahu: “I, I think what the president talked about is first of all to give people a choice, you know, Gaza, Gazans were closed in and any other place including in arenas of battle. I mean whether it's Ukraine or Syria or any other place, people could leave! Gaza was the only place where they locked them in, we didn't lock them in, they're locked in, and what is wrong with giving people a choice? Now we've been talking uh including over lunch about some countries - I won't go into them right, now that are saying ,you know if Gazans want to leave, we want to take them in, and I think this is this is the right thing to do. If you give you know, it's going to take years to rebuild Gaza, in the meantime people can have an option. The president has a vision countries are responding to, that vision we're working on it, I hope we'll have good news for you.” Trump: “I will say people love, excuse me, people really do love that vision, uh it's a long-term vision but so importantly is to have that be a a safe field because you're right smack in the middle of the Middle East. You're right along Israel, it should have never ever been given away, shouldn't have been given away by Israel, I don't know why they did it. I mean I do know why - because they were promised peace. but that didn't work out too well, because it's one of the most dangerous pieces of land anywhere in the world. Gaza is one of the most dangerous places in the world so they gave it away for good intention and it it didn't work out, that way and uh a lot of people like my concept. But you know there are other concepts that I like too, and there are some concepts I don't like you know, what I don't like the way it is now because right now it's a dangerous death trap Gaza yeah.”

Why is it a death trap?! How are Gazans dying??? Who is supplying Israel with weapons to commit genocide? I guess these are unimportant details for the press conference. Where are the dissenting reporters? Why only soft-ball pro-Israel questions? Would have loved to have seen Max Blumenthal or someone from the Gray Zone in there.

42:19 - 43:44:

Reporter: “Mr. President, um on Iran, uh two questions please, first, if you can give us more details about where the meeting on Saturday is going to take place?” Trump: “I can just tell you there's a major meeting going on between us and Iran and that'll take place on Saturday and it's at top level.” Reporter: “And the second question about this, um a lot of people think that those talks are not going to lead anywhere because the Iranians will never give up. If diplomacy fails, is the United States under your leadership ready to take military action to destroy the Iranian nuclear program program and remove this threat?” Trump: “I think if the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger and I hate to say it, great danger because they can't have a nuclear weapon. You know it's not a complicated, uh, formula, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon - that's all there is, can't have it right now. We have countries that have nuclear power that shouldn't have it, but uh, I'm sure we'll be able to negotiate out of that too as part of this later on down the line but Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and if the talks are successful I actually think it'll be a very bad day for Iran if that's the case, yeah.”

What about Israel’s opaque nuclear capabilities? Israel is believed to possess an arsenal of nuclear weapons ranging from about 75 to 400 warheads. The country neither acknowledges nor denies the existence of its nuclear arsenal, maintaining a policy of nuclear ambiguity. The exact number of nuclear weapons is uncertain due to the lack of official confirmation and the secretive nature of the program.

[See: The US hypocrisy about Israel’s nuclear weapons must stop]

43:40 - 46:26:

Reporter: “Mr. President, was October 7th the death blow of the two-state solution? And would you consider classifying the Palestinian Authority as a terrorist organization for its continued pay per slay terror financing payments?” Trump: “October 7th was a horrible day that some people, they, they deny it, now I can't believe they deny it, from the standpoint of, they do it because they think it's good politically, but October, I've seen the tapes. I've seen things that you don't want to see, October 7th was a horrible day and it will go down as one of the really bad days in the history of the world, it was a horrible horrible, uh, uh, thing that happened, and they grabbed some of these people… I'll give you an example, when I was with the 10 hostages a few weeks ago I said "So how many are there?" 59. I said "Oh so 59, so we can get 59." They sort of knew the territory pretty good and I said "How are they doing?" She They said "Well only 24 are living the rest are dead." And these are young people largely young people don't die you know young people have an amazing ability to live they can live through horrible things but these are young people, and when they said that 24 are living and the rest are dead. And you know I've had parents come up Israeli parents largely we have some Americans and we had, I guess we have one left - Alex - we have the one left, but, but I've had Israeli parents come up to me at events and say "My son is there." I said 'Well how's he doing - well he's dead, but would you do me the biggest favor ever could you bring his body back home? They talked about a young dead boy and a young dead girl like they were living and that could have something to do with religion that could have something to do with I guess maybe any parent would be but I was surprised they said "Sir my son is dead it is just as important to bring that body back home." I asked that question as if he were alive so you have a lot of them dead and we'll be able to bring them back uh but it's a horrible thing that's happened. These are young largely young people some old ones too frankly and those people have lived in hell when they came off the second group that came out they look like uh they just got out of a concentration camp. They looked exactly like the pictures that I'd see from the 1940s the concentration camps and then they got a little bit better you know but that second group those people came out and I said "This is unbelievable we're going back into a a chapter in history that is one of the worst ever it's really very bad."

Are the Gazans not in a concentration camp with food, water, fuel, and aid being blocked and withheld? ‘Ceasefires’ are anything but…

Trump: “I have uh great relations with a man named Erdogan have you heard of him and I happen to like him and he likes me and I know the press will get very angry he likes Erdogan. But I do and he likes me and we've never had a problem and and we've gone through a lot and we've never had a problem we always got we as you remember we got our minister back from Turkey, you remember that, and uh this was a big deal at the time and we got him back uh. And I told the prime minister I said "Just, Bibi, if you have a problem with Turkey I really think I'm going to be able to work it out, you know I have a very very good relationship, uh, with Turkey and with their leader." And I think we'll be able to work it out so I hope that's not going to be a problem, I don't think it will be a problem now with that being said. I believe it was Turkey and I said that to him uh, I said it, I said "Congratulations you've done what nobody's been able to do in 2,000 years you've taken over Syria with different names but same thing!” I said "You've taken it over he's taken it over through surrogates." He [Netanyahu] goes "No no no no no no it was not me it was I said "It was you!" But that's okay you don't have to say "Well it sort of maybe was me." Okay but what he did, he's, look, he's a tough guy and he's very smart and uh he did something that nobody was able to do you - you know you got to hand it to him uh any problem that you have with Turkey I think I can solve. I mean as long as you're reasonable you have to be reasonable we have to be reasonable thank you very much everyone.”

Banter with Bibi, Trump’s prom date on the world stage. Endearing, isn’t it?[Sarcasm]

For variety’s sake, how about a different viewpoint than that of the genocidal bromance covered in this article’s transcript…

This is Alon Mizrahi, by his own admission - a former Israeli:

[https://x.com/alon_mizrahi/status/1907851994737279471]

ISRAELI FORCES RESUME ITS MASSACRES IN GAZA:

[Clip via UK Column News]

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

The Graver Israel’s Atrocities in Gaza, the Quieter the BBC Grows

Israeli leader Netanyahu applauds Hungary's ICC exit on Budapest visit

Why ‘Pro-Israel, Pro-Peace’ Advocates Cling to Genocide Denial

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6