The idea of a divinely anointed political leader is nothing new. Framing a leader as a messianic figure is an age-old, tried and tested formula, that has been used to curate a cult of personality around the selected chosen one.

Ultimately, the end goal of fostering reverence of a leader among their followers is always the same; to remove the individual from the realm of mortal men and therefore political accountability. This maneuver also places the leader in a divine sphere of influence, whereby criticising them becomes blasphemous.

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SIGNS OF POLITICAL MESSIANISM

The common denominator in what political theologian Jacob Talmon called "political messianism", is the combination of eschatological religious expectation with temporal political power.

The first condition needed is a crisis. This could be economic, military, cultural, or existential. It could be all of those! Let us begrudgingly invoke the term used by Klaus Schwab, and the EU bureaucrats, being the concept of a 'polycrisis’ - meaning, multiple (engineered?) crises hitting us all at once.

This creates a psychological vacuum in which the people will cry out for a saviour.

As you read these words, let us remind ourselves of the pervasive and as yet unpunished political paedophilia implicating the upper echelons of high society. This includes allegations against Trump. There have also been widespread allegations of ritualistic satanic abuse and pedovores walking among us; those named face neither harassment, nor consequence. We have not forgotten about the Epstein files.

Now we have a (somewhat stage managed?) war in the middle east, which feeds into another condition for political messianism - framing the enemy as demonic…

The third condition warrants a spiritual advisor or high-priestly figure to advocate for a prophetic arrival. In this case, we are presented with the White House’s Paula White. She has openly compared the president to Jesus Christ, whilst framing his indictments as a passion play, his arrest as martyrdom, and his political survival as a resurrection. Now this messianic reasoning has attained symbolic identification with a well established figure; Jesus Christ.

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TRANSCRIPT

“But the truth of it is, is you are here because of God and because of you. And I just wanted to share this thought and pray over President Trump. Jesus taught us so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice. And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us, but it didn’t end there for him and it didn’t end there for you. God always had a plan. On the third day, he rose. He defeated evil. He conquered death, hell, and the grave. And because he rose, we all know that we can rise. And, sir, because of his resurrection, you rose up. Because he was victorious, you were victorious. And I believe that the Lord said to tell you this. Because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hands to.”

Another condition required for political messianism to be effective propaganda, is to utilise mass rituals, which in our current cult of personality, takes the shape of prayer meetings and prophetic proclamations. The first iteration of this was the prayer video featured at the beginning of this article, that took place in the oval office. That was the moment when those not under the catatonic spell of enchantment really gave pause for thought, and realised that this was the beginning of a strange new campaign for Trump’s image.

Here is a continuation of that theme:

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TRANSCRIPT

On Palm Sunday, Jesus entered Jerusalem as crowds welcomed him with praise, honoring him as king. They call me king now, do you believe it? No king. I’m such a king, I can’t get a ballroom approved. Pretty amazing, right? I’m a king. If I was a king, we’d be doing a lot more. I’m doing a lot, but I could be doing a lot more if I was a king.

The final condition necessary to place our political messiah upon a pedestal, is urgency of the end times. This is always framed as the ‘final battle’ before redemption, creating permission for extraordinary measures. This condition has also been met. Via The Independent:

A military commander told a group of non-commissioned officers that President Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,” according to a complaint filed with a religious freedom watchdog. The anonymous complaint was provided to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation by one of the NCOs in attendance at the Monday briefing on behalf of 15 troops – 11 of whom were Christians, one Muslim, one Jewish, and two atheists – and was first reported by freelance journalist Jonathan Larsen on his Substack . The NCO said of the commander: “He urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ .”

We can only wonder what the limits of this messianic complex are. Are there even limits for Trump’s avid followers?

Multiple crises are lining up to truly rock this world, ravaged by war, and soon to usher in abject poverty, famine, and total chaos on a global scale.

Beware of false prophets and placing your faith in political leaders feigning to save you.

Help yourself. Get to know your neighbours. Prepare for hard times by building local networks to exchange food, goods, and services, with people you know on a first name basis.

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

[Links to books on free digital library]

Political Messianism: The Romantic Phase — Jacob Talmon (1960) - Foundational text tracing how secular revolutionary movements adopted messianic structures.

The Anatomy of Fascism — Robert Paxton (2004) - Examines how fascism functionally replaces religion with leader worship.

Hitler and Stalin parallel lives by Alan Bullock (1991) - Documents both leaders' use of divine providence language as political mythology.

The Hitler Myth" — Ian Kershaw (1987) - The definitive study of how Goebbels manufactured Hitler's messianic image (Free video lecture).

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