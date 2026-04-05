Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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Le Petit Mondinet's avatar
Le Petit Mondinet
1d

Orange golem of Zion Jesus replete with tatrazine infused wafers and glowing Fanta at communion? That Vatican purple is going to have to go for a start, new robes for the red Cardinals too...

Poets are going have one helluva tough time too...

☹️

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1 reply by Nicholas Creed
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1dEdited

These Mega churches are pushing this stuff. Pastors like Jack Hibbs begging for a third temple to bring in Christ. My question? Do they really believe this stuff, or are they being set up by our own government?

Jesus Christ never asked us to wage war with our enemies. He never asked us to hate our neighbors. Only YHWH god asked this. Go to any Christian church and you’ll hear more about the god YHWH then you will Jesus Christ. They start off with Jesus… but most of the sermon will be about the evil god YHWH. The god of revenge, murder, genocide, infanticide, and pedifiles. The god that makes his people suffer and fight for land grabs because apparently this god can’t freely give them the land without war. It’s all in the Old Testament. That god calls you dirt.

There are two creation stories in the old testament Bible.

First creation story has the Elohim creating man in their own image and their own likeness. So much so that they can breed with us.

The second creation story, the YHWH character appears. He has a garden and makes a man, and then he makes a woman from the man’s rib. He tells them not to eat from the tree of life. The snake tells them the truth. YHWH get mad and y’all know the rest… YHWH calls man dirt. The Elohim gives man and woman the earth to tend to and both man and woman are equal.

Folks don’t read the Bible and if they do… most can’t make sense of it and this is by design. There are many ancient books left out of the Bible and that was done on purpose.

I follow the Christ. Not the YHWH.

Christ does not wage war. He does not ask us to do this for Israel or anyone else. The Jews are YHWH’s chosen people. Jesus Christ is for all mankind.

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