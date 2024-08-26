This guy. He is a national treasure. His videos remind me a bit of Sasha Baron Cohen’s Ali G character - except that was all scripted and prepared; he knew who he was going to meet and the questions he would ask.

Lionel McGloin on the other hand, is staying in character, he is convincing everyone around him that he is harmless, or that he’s one of their tribe, he builds trust and rapport, improvises on the spot, and gets people to say the most ridiculous things!

These videos had me in stitches. I hope it provides some comic relief for you too - we need to lighten up amidst all the fearporn from the 24/7 news cycle, and laugh a little…or a lot…

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference.

