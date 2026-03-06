The folks at Colombia Unviersity’s engineering faculty are quietly working on a new brain-computer-interface:

Via Colombia Engineering:

Fabricated as a single chip, the new implant is orders of magnitude faster and smaller than today’s state-of-the-art brain-computer interfaces, offering an opportunity for more efficacious treatment of a number of neurological conditions.

The Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) is stated as being a next-generation brain implant designed to establish a high-bandwidth, wireless connection between the brain and external computers.

As with all these Transhumanist technologies, they “get you” with the thin edge of the wedge. Meaning, helping people with epilepsy, spinal cord injury, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), strokes, and blindness.

Who can argue with the stated intention here? Improving the quality of these people’s lives, when they are suffering from debilitating conditions.

The trouble is, we quickly find other, able-bodied, healthy humans, also vying for this ‘tech’. Since I began covering the Transhumanism agenda four years ago, I’ve cited articles multiple times that foresee a split in society between a non-augmented permanent underclass, and a supposed superior, Transhuman race.

Take this piece from 2022 via The Law Society:

In January 2025 I covered the interesting convergence of the techie / crypto bros on Twitter, salivating at the chance to augment themselves in the pursuit of Transhumanist, cybernetic perceived ‘enhancement’, as well as the pursuit of artificially extended lifespan longevity…

Transhumanism and A.I AI Hype Mainstreaming Transhumanism Nicholas Creed · January 2, 2025 Are we now to feel the fallout effects from AI-driven mass automation of jobs? Lately I’ve had lots of conversations with friends about which of our jobs will be automated within five years. Is obsolescence to reign supreme? Time will tell. I am more interested in what appears to be a coordinated campaign to embed bizarre endorsements for transhumanism … Read full story

At that time, this thread on Twitter racked up a lot of views and engagement:

The key quote:

“So where is this all going? Well eventually we get superintelligence and that means we get whatever the laws of physics allow for. I'd like immortality and to see other star systems. I'd also expect to upgrade our meat bodies to something way better.”

The past twelve months have since been a whirlwind of AI-centric activities, with continuously improved models released and constant updates.

The human ‘meat-suit’ space is now explicitly referred to as such by the Rent A Human site, which has autonomous AI agents literally paying humans in the real world to carry out tasks.

The rise of Clawd Bot has people readily giving their personal AI agent access to their entire digital lives, to outsource tasks, calendar activities, app building, and management of group chats in messenger apps, to name but a few use cases. Clawd Bot is subscription based, and also requires API terminals for data-scraping costs.

Consider everything discussed up to this point of the article, all the citations, developments, hype, and trajectory…Do you see where it is going?

Let’s recall bond villain caricature Klaus Schwab’s 2015 interview (in French), where he predicted scheduled implantable brain chip devices within 10 years…

TRANSCRIPT:

Certainly in the 10 years to come. First, we will implant them in our clothes, wearables, as we say. And then, we could imagine that we implant them in our brain […]. And at the end, perhaps there will be a direct communication between our brain and the digital world. What we see is a sort of fusion of the physical world, digital and biologics. We call someone, we don’t even have the reflexes of having to take an app, it’s done naturally. The technique continues the core. Yes, you talk and you say, I want to be connected with anyone else. First of all, you have the robot personalised. I saw that Mr. Zuckerberg predicted that at the end of the year, he would have his robot, his butler personalised, who is at his disposal. So in Downton Abbey, he will have his butler personal, his servant, his slave?

Let’s recap.

We have personalised AI assistants now running 24/7, the ‘AI agentic era’. They are subscription-based. As people become more reliant on these agents, so shall their own capacity for problem-solving and analytical thinking become diminished, whenever they are without access to their AI, due to subscription expiry or system problems.

Brain-chips are becoming more miniaturised and accessible.

People are warming to the idea of there being no huge discernible difference between wearing SMART watches, Meta glasses, aura rings, and fitness trackers, and actually having an implantable device under the skin, or as a directly interfacing system with the brain’s cortex.

The White House released a Presidential Memoranda in December 2025 called Winning the 6G Race:

Welcome to the golden age of MAGA Transhumanism folks!

The most disturbing language that appeared in this presidential memoranda was as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. The next generation of mobile communications networks (6G) will be foundational to the national security, foreign policy, and economic prosperity of the United States. This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies. 6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes.

Subscription-based brain chips are going to be rolled out globally. Hell, they may be made mandatory at some point. Ten years ago, the conspiracy theorists realists were warning the public about this. The public laughed and scoffed at the notion. They certainly cried out en masse “no thanks”.

Soon they’ll be clamouring for a chip, crying out “yes please, me first!”

What a crazy world we live in.

I’ve scratched at what this all means so many times in so many articles. It comes down to this. The Transhumanist agenda, and the brain-chips, are for all the marbles. The advocates will say how the technology itself is not evil, but how it can be harnessed, weaponised, and manipulated. Those advocates will go as far as to talk about their own brains, as if they are servers running Clawd Bot - something that needs guardrails, and sovereign controls to protect against ‘hacking’.

We live in a world where there is a full-frontal assault being carried out by governments, fused with corporations, and supranational organisations.

Vaccines to poison us, maim us, sterilise us, and kill us off slowly.

Geo-engineered skies to poison us, poison our food supply, kill off crops, dim the sun, and cool the planet.

Hyper-electrification of the planet with wireless frequencies causing cancer and radiating our cells via EMF exposure.

Gender ideology to warp the minds of the youth so that transgender rights become Transhuman rights in due course.

Now, how can taking a brain-chip that’s being promoted by these same malevolent actors, possibly have any net positive outcomes for humanity?

MK ultra on a global scale with a digitised, autonomous upgrade? The docility and acquiescence of humanity simplified by centralised servers running multiple Biological Interface System to Cortex nodes?

On a spiritual level, do you sense, as I sense, that this would interfere with the very transcendence of a person’s energy signature, or soul, at the point of death?

Transhumanism or Transcendence? That’s the choice we will all have to make.

Either your soul will be free or it will be harvested.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com

